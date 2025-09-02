‘Bijou’ Montrose house rejected at appeal for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bijou’ Montrose house rejected at appeal for second time

The two-bedroom home would have sat in the town’s conservation area opposite Montrose Academy.

By Graham Brown
How the Montrose conservation area house would have looked. Image: Crawford Architecture
A bid to squeeze a two-bedroom house into Montrose conservation area has been thrown out by planning appeal councillors for a second time.

The plan centred on an empty site at Russell Street, beside Montrose Academy.

Designs showed a detached house with parking for two cars on the 140 sq m site.

There would also be an outside terrace.

The application was initially refused by Angus Council planning officials in September 2024.

They said the plot was too small. An appeal against the decision was rejected last December.

One councillor described the proposal as “compact and bijou”.

In April, the proposal was refused again.

Appeal councillors consider Montrose house plan

Angus development management review committee considered the latest appeal.

Applicant Grant Martin’s submission argued the development aligned with Scottish Government and Angus Council policy for brownfield land reuse.

It also suggested there was justification for deviating from a minimum plot size of 400 sq m for private homes, including 100 sq m of amenity space.

Architects said there was already precedent for similar small-scale redevelopments in central Montrose.

Angus planning review committee members visited the site before ruling on the appeal.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “Whilst you want to try to help somebody get a house, and they have a bit of land, I was shocked by the lack of space.

“There were issues all around it.

“There’s a school opposite and I felt that even if they had a bigger area it wouldn’t be the right space for that house.”

New house application refused for Russell Street in Montrose.
A building previously stood on the Russell Street site. Image: Crawford Architecture

Committee chairman and Montrose councillor Bill Duff added: “The first reason for refusal is that it is in the conservation area.

“Having looked at the variety of buildings I think that’s an argument most of us have dismissed.

“But the view of the committee is that it’s just not a large enough plot and not enough amenity space.”

The appeal was unanimously dismissed.

