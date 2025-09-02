‘Bijou’ Montrose house rejected at appeal for second time

A bid to squeeze a two-bedroom house into Montrose conservation area has been thrown out by planning appeal councillors for a second time.

The plan centred on an empty site at Russell Street, beside Montrose Academy.

Designs showed a detached house with parking for two cars on the 140 sq m site.

There would also be an outside terrace.

The application was initially refused by Angus Council planning officials in September 2024.

They said the plot was too small. An appeal against the decision was rejected last December.

One councillor described the proposal as “compact and bijou”.

In April, the proposal was refused again.

Appeal councillors consider Montrose house plan

Angus development management review committee considered the latest appeal.

Applicant Grant Martin’s submission argued the development aligned with Scottish Government and Angus Council policy for brownfield land reuse.

It also suggested there was justification for deviating from a minimum plot size of 400 sq m for private homes, including 100 sq m of amenity space.

Architects said there was already precedent for similar small-scale redevelopments in central Montrose.

Angus planning review committee members visited the site before ruling on the appeal.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “Whilst you want to try to help somebody get a house, and they have a bit of land, I was shocked by the lack of space.

“There were issues all around it.

“There’s a school opposite and I felt that even if they had a bigger area it wouldn’t be the right space for that house.”

Committee chairman and Montrose councillor Bill Duff added: “The first reason for refusal is that it is in the conservation area.

“Having looked at the variety of buildings I think that’s an argument most of us have dismissed.

“But the view of the committee is that it’s just not a large enough plot and not enough amenity space.”

The appeal was unanimously dismissed.