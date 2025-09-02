Calls to remove burnt-out car left abandoned on Dundee road for two weeks

Calls have been made for a burnt-out car to be removed from a Dundee road after sitting abandoned for two weeks.

The wreck of the car has been sitting opposite the Black Watch Memorial on Emmock Road, near the Angus border, since August 19.

The vehicle has since been fenced off, but one driver claims it is in a dangerous position on the road, and is calling for it to be removed.

Angus Young, 73, lives at a nearby farmhouse and regularly drives along Emmock Road.

He describes the road as a “hellish” rat run and says the car is in a dangerous place.

Angus said: “I contacted Dundee City Council and the police, but they don’t seem to be interested at all, and it’s really pissed me off.

“I just find it totally reprehensible.

“It’s a whole car next to the Black Watch Memorial, which is a tourist attraction.

“I don’t want Dundee to get a bad name.”

Angus added: “Cars are often dumped on this road, but it’s very busy and it’s like a tap is turned on here from 6.30am to 9am and again from 3.30pm.

“It goes beyond a joke and I’m at my wits’ end.”

As well as the fencing, signs on both approaches warn motorists that the road is narrower at that point.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.50pm on Tuesday August 19, we received a report of a car on fire in the area of Emmock Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No injuries were reported.

“No formal complaint was made.”

Council informed about burnt-out car on Emmock Road

Dundee City Council has been told about the car, but as of Monday afternoon, had not removed it.

The local authority did not respond to a request for comment.

It comes after concerns were raised about the charred remains of a BMW on Kerrsview Avenue near the Kingsway last week.

Meanwhile, five burnt-out cars were found dumped on the site of the proposed new Dundee FC stadium last month.