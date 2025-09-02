Calls to remove burnt-out car left abandoned on Dundee road for two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Calls to remove burnt-out car left abandoned on Dundee road for two weeks

The wreck of the car has been left in the shadow of the Black Watch Memorial on Emmock Road since August 19.

By Finn Nixon
The burnt-out car on Emmock Road in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
The burnt-out car on Emmock Road in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Calls have been made for a burnt-out car to be removed from a Dundee road after sitting abandoned for two weeks.

The wreck of the car has been sitting opposite the Black Watch Memorial on Emmock Road, near the Angus border, since August 19.

The vehicle has since been fenced off, but one driver claims it is in a dangerous position on the road, and is calling for it to be removed.

Angus Young, 73, lives at a nearby farmhouse and regularly drives along Emmock Road.

He describes the road as a “hellish” rat run and says the car is in a dangerous place.

Angus said: “I contacted Dundee City Council and the police, but they don’t seem to be interested at all, and it’s really pissed me off.

The car is fenced off.
The car is fenced off. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Barriers surround the car.
A resident says the car is in a dangerous spot. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“I just find it totally reprehensible.

“It’s a whole car next to the Black Watch Memorial, which is a tourist attraction.

“I don’t want Dundee to get a bad name.”

Angus added: “Cars are often dumped on this road, but it’s very busy and it’s like a tap is turned on here from 6.30am to 9am and again from 3.30pm.

“It goes beyond a joke and I’m at my wits’ end.”

As well as the fencing, signs on both approaches warn motorists that the road is narrower at that point.

The burnt-out car is sitting opposite the Black Watch Memorial
The burnt-out car is sitting opposite the Black Watch Memorial. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.50pm on Tuesday August 19, we received a report of a car on fire in the area of Emmock Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No injuries were reported.

“No formal complaint was made.”

Council informed about burnt-out car on Emmock Road

Dundee City Council has been told about the car, but as of Monday afternoon, had not removed it.

The local authority did not respond to a request for comment.

It comes after concerns were raised about the charred remains of a BMW on Kerrsview Avenue near the Kingsway last week.

Meanwhile, five burnt-out cars were found dumped on the site of the proposed new Dundee FC stadium last month.

More from News

The Smugglers Inn, Burntisland.
Plans to transform historic Fife pub into 28-bed hotel
Durieshill will be Stirling's newest village. Image: Big Partnership
New Stirling village one step closer as 543 homes approved for 'Scotland's largest housing…
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. The Anchor Bar, Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; The Anchor. Dundee. Supplied by Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Date; 28/08/2025
Uncertainty over Broughty Ferry pub as 'legal issues' delay reopening plans
(TODAY) Collect Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: RuaridhStevenson.JPEG INSTRUCTOR RUARIAH STEVENSON, FROM CUPAR, FIFE, WHO DROWNED IN 2024 ASSISTING A CLIENT WHO GOT INTO DIFFICULTIES CANYONING IN DOLLAR GLEN, CLACKMANNANSHIRE. FATAL ACCIDENT INQUIRY PROCEEDINGS HAVE OPENED AT FALKIRK SHERIFF COURT. MR STEVENSON IS PICTURED HERE ON HIS PUBLIC FACEBOOK. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies
Sandie Peggie
NHS Fife tells tribunal to reject Sandie Peggie claim over 'mockery and disgust'
Powmill Milk Bar will reopen with new tenants. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Kinross-shire cafe set to reopen under new tenant
Dr Fortune Gomo.
Fortune Gomo's family 'attempting to rebuild lives' in Dundee two months after alleged murder
How the Montrose conservation area house would have looked. Image: Crawford Architecture
‘Bijou’ Montrose house rejected at appeal for second time
Andy Murray to take part in Dunhill Links Championship
Film stars, musicians and sporting legends among celebrities heading for Tayside and Fife at…
Six vehicles destroyed by fire in Inverkeithing.
Man, 48, charged after Inverkeithing fire destroys six vehicles

Conversation