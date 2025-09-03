Perthshire mum’s tribute to ‘special’ daughter, 17, who died after three-year cancer battle

A Perthshire mum has paid tribute to her “special” daughter after she died aged 17, following a three-year cancer battle.

Faith Kemlo, originally from Brechin, passed away last month, nearly 10 years after her sister, Iona Rose, was stillborn and five months after the arrival of her new baby sister, Sierra.

Faith was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when she was 14 years old.

She fought off the disease several times, and had a near-fatal scare with sepsis, before relapsing again earlier this year.

Mum Steph Downie, who now lives near Meigle, says her daughter showed incredible bravery despite having to spend years battling the disease.

She told The Courier: “She brought a lot of joy to people’s lives.”

‘Healthy, happy’ 14-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Steph says Faith was “just a normal, healthy, happy 14-year-old girl living a normal teenage life” when she found a lump on her neck in October 2022.

She said: “We were seen at Ninewells, where at first they weren’t too concerned.

“They sent her for ultrasound scans, and as time progressed, they became more concerned.

“I rushed her into Ninewells one day, and we were told that Faith potentially had cancer.

“We were moved down to Edinburgh and were told that Faith had Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“At that point, she was at stage 2B, and she began treatment.

“In March 2023, she became gravely unwell with sepsis. She was in Ninewells at the time but was taken down to Edinburgh and given less than an hour to live.

“I was told to go and say goodbye. Instead of going in and saying goodbye, I went in and I told her to fight like she’d never fought before.

“Every day they told me she could die today, and one day I told them to stop saying it.

“I said, ‘Look, you told me eight days ago that she was going to die an hour ago and she’s still here. She’s going to live’.

“She then went through an incredible rehab journey of eight months at Ninewells with her cancer in remission.

“She came home and had a couple of months before she relapsed.

“Faith just bravely fought it. She had an indomitable spirit.

“Her hair had all just come back, and she relapsed again, losing it all.

“When Faith nearly died in March 2023, she was told she could never have chemotherapy again or her hair would be gone.

“We had no choice when it came back.

“She ended up in critical care again because her kidneys started shutting down, so we had to stop treatment.

“Her cancer had been pushed back enough that it wasn’t active.”

‘I’ve never been so proud of the way she coped with it all’

Steph says Faith relapsed again, just after she had found out she was pregnant with Sierra.

“She went through more chemotherapy and was still incredible throughout all of it,” said Steph.

“She relapsed again in January this year and she went through more radiotherapy.

“I had her sister two days before she was due to start radiotherapy down in Glasgow.

“Her stepdad went between NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and Glasgow, between us both, and we were on FaceTime all the time.

“I’d never been separated from her in my life.”

Steph says that even during the final months of her life, Faith was supporting young people in the hospital going through their own traumatic procedures.

She said: “I’d never been so proud of her, the way she coped with it all.

“She came back up the road and everybody said she was better. I took one look at her and thought, ‘You’re still not well’.

“Faith knew every single time she had cancer. Even when the doctors were saying, ‘You don’t have it’, she knew she had it.

“She’d done her radiotherapy and got home the day before I got home out of NICU.

“She surprised me in NICU, she turned up with her stepdad and brought me presents.

“She was just always so thoughtful and kind, always thinking of other people.

“In April, she was diagnosed as stage four. They knew it had been that for probably about a year.

“She suffered immensely.”

Steph says Faith continued to spread joy and kindness even in the last few weeks of her life.

She said: “Faith just did so much good work. While she was suffering so bad, she’d say, ‘Mum, I don’t really have it that bad’.

“I’d say, ‘Faith, you’re lying with stage four cancer – you’re in agony’.

Faith achieved ‘dream’ of becoming a nurse

“She was just a special soul. She’s touched a lot of people’s lives.

“On the day before she died, she received an honorary nursing degree.

“It’s on her death certificate that she’s a nurse. That was her dream, to be a critical care paediatric nurse.”

A keen horse rider, Faith also worked as an activities assistant at a care home.

Steph is hoping to start a foundation, called A Bead of Faith, in her daughter’s honour.

She said: “She just loved her family.

“She loved her two brothers, Archie and Theo, and her five-month-old sister, Sierra, whom she absolutely adored.

“Faith loved people and loved helping people. She also taught herself how to play the piano during her fight.

“She brought a lot of joy to people’s lives.”

Faith’s funeral will take place next Thursday at Dundee Crematorium.

Steph added: “She loved Hello Kitty and Pandora.

“Her stepdad has a friend who customises bikes in Dundee.

“He has hand-painted her coffin all Hello Kitty and Pandora with a big gold crown on it saying, ‘Queen Faith’.

“She was just an incredible soul, she touched a lot of people.”

Steph wanted to thank Ninewells Hospital’s oncology team and staff at Ward 19, as well as the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, for their care.

In 2015, Steph spoke to The Courier about the death of Iona Rose to raise awareness of stillbirth.

At the time, she said: “I had felt her kick, I had felt her dance in my belly and have the hiccups.

“Iona Rose touched so many people and has changed my life forever.”