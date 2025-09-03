Perthshire mum’s tribute to ‘special’ daughter, 17, who died after three-year cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire mum’s tribute to ‘special’ daughter, 17, who died after three-year cancer battle

Faith Kemlo, originally from Brechin, passed away nearly 10 years after the loss of one baby sister and five months after the arrival of another sister.

Faith Kemlo, 17, has passed away after a four-year battle with cancer
Faith Kemlo, 17, has passed away after a three-year battle with cancer. Image: Steph Downie
By Ben MacDonald

A Perthshire mum has paid tribute to her “special” daughter after she died aged 17, following a three-year cancer battle.

Faith Kemlo, originally from Brechin, passed away last month, nearly 10 years after her sister, Iona Rose, was stillborn and five months after the arrival of her new baby sister, Sierra.

Faith was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when she was 14 years old.

She fought off the disease several times, and had a near-fatal scare with sepsis, before relapsing again earlier this year.

Mum Steph Downie, who now lives near Meigle, says her daughter showed incredible bravery despite having to spend years battling the disease.

She told The Courier: “She brought a lot of joy to people’s lives.”

‘Healthy, happy’ 14-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Steph says Faith was “just a normal, healthy, happy 14-year-old girl living a normal teenage life” when she found a lump on her neck in October 2022.

She said: “We were seen at Ninewells, where at first they weren’t too concerned.

“They sent her for ultrasound scans, and as time progressed, they became more concerned.

“I rushed her into Ninewells one day, and we were told that Faith potentially had cancer.

“We were moved down to Edinburgh and were told that Faith had Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“At that point, she was at stage 2B, and she began treatment.

“In March 2023, she became gravely unwell with sepsis. She was in Ninewells at the time but was taken down to Edinburgh and given less than an hour to live.

“I was told to go and say goodbye. Instead of going in and saying goodbye, I went in and I told her to fight like she’d never fought before.

Faith with mum Steph and brothers Archie and Theo. Image: Steph Downie

“Every day they told me she could die today, and one day I told them to stop saying it.

“I said, ‘Look, you told me eight days ago that she was going to die an hour ago and she’s still here. She’s going to live’.

“She then went through an incredible rehab journey of eight months at Ninewells with her cancer in remission.

“She came home and had a couple of months before she relapsed.

“Faith just bravely fought it. She had an indomitable spirit.

“Her hair had all just come back, and she relapsed again, losing it all.

“When Faith nearly died in March 2023, she was told she could never have chemotherapy again or her hair would be gone.

“We had no choice when it came back.

“She ended up in critical care again because her kidneys started shutting down, so we had to stop treatment.

“Her cancer had been pushed back enough that it wasn’t active.”

‘I’ve never been so proud of the way she coped with it all’

Steph says Faith relapsed again, just after she had found out she was pregnant with Sierra.

“She went through more chemotherapy and was still incredible throughout all of it,” said Steph.

“She relapsed again in January this year and she went through more radiotherapy.

“I had her sister two days before she was due to start radiotherapy down in Glasgow.

“Her stepdad went between NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and Glasgow, between us both, and we were on FaceTime all the time.

“I’d never been separated from her in my life.”

Steph says that even during the final months of her life, Faith was supporting young people in the hospital going through their own traumatic procedures.

She said: “I’d never been so proud of her, the way she coped with it all.

“She came back up the road and everybody said she was better. I took one look at her and thought, ‘You’re still not well’.

“Faith knew every single time she had cancer. Even when the doctors were saying, ‘You don’t have it’, she knew she had it.

Faith was able to meet her baby sister, Sierra, a few months before her death. Image: Steph Downie

“She’d done her radiotherapy and got home the day before I got home out of NICU.

“She surprised me in NICU, she turned up with her stepdad and brought me presents.

“She was just always so thoughtful and kind, always thinking of other people.

“In April, she was diagnosed as stage four. They knew it had been that for probably about a year.

“She suffered immensely.”

Steph says Faith continued to spread joy and kindness even in the last few weeks of her life.

She said: “Faith just did so much good work. While she was suffering so bad, she’d say, ‘Mum, I don’t really have it that bad’.

“I’d say, ‘Faith, you’re lying with stage four cancer – you’re in agony’.

Faith achieved ‘dream’ of becoming a nurse

“She was just a special soul. She’s touched a lot of people’s lives.

“On the day before she died, she received an honorary nursing degree.

“It’s on her death certificate that she’s a nurse. That was her dream, to be a critical care paediatric nurse.”

A keen horse rider, Faith also worked as an activities assistant at a care home.

Steph is hoping to start a foundation, called A Bead of Faith, in her daughter’s honour.

She said: “She just loved her family.

“She loved her two brothers, Archie and Theo, and her five-month-old sister, Sierra, whom she absolutely adored.

“Faith loved people and loved helping people. She also taught herself how to play the piano during her fight.

“She brought a lot of joy to people’s lives.”

Faith loved spending time with her family. Image: Steph Downie

Faith’s funeral will take place next Thursday at Dundee Crematorium.

Steph added: “She loved Hello Kitty and Pandora.

“Her stepdad has a friend who customises bikes in Dundee.

“He has hand-painted her coffin all Hello Kitty and Pandora with a big gold crown on it saying, ‘Queen Faith’.

“She was just an incredible soul, she touched a lot of people.”

Steph wanted to thank Ninewells Hospital’s oncology team and staff at Ward 19, as well as the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, for their care.

In 2015, Steph spoke to The Courier about the death of Iona Rose to raise awareness of stillbirth.

At the time, she said: “I had felt her kick, I had felt her dance in my belly and have the hiccups.

“Iona Rose touched so many people and has changed my life forever.”

