Home News

St Andrews short-term lets are destroying my town, says resident

As Fife Council's consultation on short-term let control areas nears an end, a St Andrews man has spoken to The Courier about his experience of living beside holiday rentals.

By Claire Warrender
Neil Cunningham Dobson
Neil Cunningham Dobson lives near short-term lets in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

St Andrews man Neil Cunningham-Dobson woke up one morning to find armed police in a neighbouring garden.

They were responding to a complaint about residents of a short-term let property nearby.

It was one of a series of issues Neil has encountered with short-term lets in his once purely residential street.

One resident played electric guitar for hours at a time.

St Andrews' West Sands beach.
St Andrews from the West Sands. Image: DC Thomson

He has had to put up with the smell of cannabis emanating from the windows and letter box.

And don’t get him started on parking outside his home.

Meanwhile, the 69-year-old says his grown-up children have been priced out of the St Andrews housing market as more and more family homes become holiday lets.

There are more than 1,000 short-term let properties in St Andrews, 5.4% of the entire housing stock.

And with just days left to take part in Fife Council’s consultation on whether to introduce a control zone, Neil has spoken to The Courier about his experience.

‘Four cars but nowhere to park’

“I’ve lived in my current house for 40 years,” he says.

“There are a number of short-term lets now.

“Sometimes the people staying there have four cars but there’s nowhere to park.

“They don’t care. They’re only there for a few days and then they’re gone again.

“One of the ones I’ve had trouble with, the owner lives in Devon and the letting companies don’t care either.”

Marine archaeologist and ship wreck hunter Neil Cunningham Dobson at St Andrews Harbour.
Neil is a fan of St Andrews but says it is changing due to short-term lets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Neil, a marine archaeologist, has three children, aged 20, 24 and 30.

“My daughter, who is married, has to live in Leuchars because she can’t get a house in St Andrews,” he said.

“My two sons, who want to stay here and work, can’t get a flat because it’s too expensive.”

Neil believes zoning part of St Andrews purely for residential housing would help.

St Andrews short-term lets ‘encourages empty rooms’

“There needs to be some kind of control because the town is being destroyed,” he said.

“The community is going and it’s just going to end up like Butlins if it continues.”

St Andrews Community Council asked for the town to be included in a short-term let control zone as far back as 2021.

Member Judith Harding says people of all views should take part in the consultation before it ends.

St Andrews
St Andrews is a popular destination for golfers. Image: Savills

She said: “St Andrews has the highest rents in Fife and a very small number of affordable homes built over the last 10 years.

“Family-sized homes and HMOs are being converted to this type of letting, which encourages empty rooms.

“Many who work in the town have to commute, costing time, money and pollution.

“Of course, in many parts of Fife this type of letting will be helpful to the local economy and the consultation has space to put one’s views.”

Sector supports 900 Fife jobs

The Scottish Government introduced legislation in 2021 in a bid to retain local housing in high-demand areas.

Edinburgh City Council and Highland Council now have short-term let control areas.

And there have been calls for Fife to follow suit.

However, many short-term let providers feel they are being made scapegoats for a wider housing crisis across Scotland,

The sector brings in £106 million a year for the Fife economy and supports 900 jobs.

And in January Fife Council housing and planning officers warned against the move.

Short-term let control zone will have no effect on on existing situation

Officers point out a control area would not apply retrospectively.

This means it will have no effect on existing short-term lets in St Andrews.

It is also not a ban on future holiday lets, but means anyone who wants to use a home for this purpose in future must apply for planning permission.

Planner Craig Walker said: “The introduction of a control area doesn’t bring in any new reasons for refusing planning consent.

“It can’t place a cap on short-term let numbers, it can’t address affordability and it won’t increase the provision of affordable housing.”

Fife Council’s online short-term lets survey can be found here until September 8.

Conversation