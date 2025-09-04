Dundee youth football club eyes Fairmuir Park pavilions takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee youth football club eyes Fairmuir Park pavilions takeover

Maryfield United have unveiled proposals for a community asset transfer of the Fairmuir Park and former bowling club pavilions.

By Laura Devlin
The Fairmuir Bowling Green and Pavilion. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Fairmuir Bowling Green and Pavilion. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Dundee youth football club are looking to create a new community hub by acquiring the empty pavilions at Fairmuir Park.

Maryfield United have unveiled proposals for a community asset transfer of the Fairmuir Park and former bowling club pavilions.

A flyer sent out to local residents says the club see the unoccupied pavilion at Fairmuir as the “perfect space” to achieve their goals.

This includes “enhancing the quality of life for everyone through sport, education, recreation and health initiatives”.

Maryfield United want to take over the pavilions at Fairmuir Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

They add that, combined with the bowling club pavilion, the development can ensure the protection of the Fairmuir Community Group, while “expanding opportunities for broader community engagement”.

A community consultation event is being held on Saturday inviting members of the public to ask questions and give suggestions.

It will be held between 11am and 1pm at the the community garden pavilion.

Previous plans sparked backlash

The Maryfield United plans come four years after controversial proposals to build a training centre and cafe on the disused bowling green at Fairmuir Park were unveiled.

This development was the brainchild of the Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT) and Alexander Community Development (ACD).

DUCT wanted to refurbish the football pavilion, eventually turning it into a base for its charity work.

Concerned community members who were against the previous plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The ACD proposal was to open a community café on the former bowling green.

Both projects proposed asset transfers of parts of the park to expand and develop facilities for community use.

However, locals were outraged at the plans and a petition set up opposing the development attracted more than 1,650 signatures.

The development was eventually scrapped because of the public backlash.

A representative of Maryfield United declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

The Fairmuir Bowling Green and Pavilion. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Conversation