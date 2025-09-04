Dundee youth football club eyes Fairmuir Park pavilions takeover

A Dundee youth football club are looking to create a new community hub by acquiring the empty pavilions at Fairmuir Park.

Maryfield United have unveiled proposals for a community asset transfer of the Fairmuir Park and former bowling club pavilions.

A flyer sent out to local residents says the club see the unoccupied pavilion at Fairmuir as the “perfect space” to achieve their goals.

This includes “enhancing the quality of life for everyone through sport, education, recreation and health initiatives”.

They add that, combined with the bowling club pavilion, the development can ensure the protection of the Fairmuir Community Group, while “expanding opportunities for broader community engagement”.

A community consultation event is being held on Saturday inviting members of the public to ask questions and give suggestions.

It will be held between 11am and 1pm at the the community garden pavilion.

Previous plans sparked backlash

The Maryfield United plans come four years after controversial proposals to build a training centre and cafe on the disused bowling green at Fairmuir Park were unveiled.

This development was the brainchild of the Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT) and Alexander Community Development (ACD).

DUCT wanted to refurbish the football pavilion, eventually turning it into a base for its charity work.

The ACD proposal was to open a community café on the former bowling green.

Both projects proposed asset transfers of parts of the park to expand and develop facilities for community use.

However, locals were outraged at the plans and a petition set up opposing the development attracted more than 1,650 signatures.

The development was eventually scrapped because of the public backlash.

A representative of Maryfield United declined to comment when approached by The Courier.