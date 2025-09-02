New Stirling village one step closer as 543 homes approved for ‘Scotland’s largest housing site’

Changes to a construction plan for more than 500 new homes between Bannockburn and Plean have been approved by Stirling Council.

The major Durieshill development was originally given the green light by councillors in December 2023.

They granted permission for more than 3,000 new residential properties, to be built over 30 years.

New shops, schools, sports facilities, a business park, civic areas, playparks, woodland and active travel routes are all included in the plans for the 593-acre site.

However, since 2023, Barratt Homes has become the lead developer, after acquiring the entire Durieshill site from Springfield Properties.

Earlier today, Barratt Homes asked Stirling Council to approve changes to the house types planned for three Durieshill housing plots, adding up to 543 properties.

The developer said it had followed the layout put forward by Springfield Properties closely, but had found space for 27 more homes.

A mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses will be built for private sale, alongside apartments.

Cottage flats, apartments, terraced houses and bungalows will also be constructed for affordable housing.

However, Barratt Homes plans to build 67 fewer affordable homes than Springfield Properties originally pledged.

Council warns developer to keep talking to locals

During today’s Stirling Council Planning and Regulation Panel meeting, it was acknowledged that some existing nearby residents had raised concerns over the development.

These included worries about site safety during construction, as well as traffic levels and management once new homes are built.

Barratt Homes said it was “fully committed” to trying to minimise disruption for local people.

Some members of the public also submitted concerns in writing over issues such as adequate bus provision to the Durieshill area, the creation of safe cycling and walking routes, and the long-term impact on existing properties and landscape.

Councillors encouraged the developer to continue to meet with locals and take their worries on board as the project progresses.

According to Barratt Homes, Durieshill is set to be “arguably the largest housing site in Scotland, going forward”.

To find out everything you need to know about the area being dubbed Stirling’s brand new village, read our in-depth explainer.

