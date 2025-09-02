New Stirling village one step closer as 543 homes approved for ‘Scotland’s largest housing site’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Stirling village one step closer as 543 homes approved for ‘Scotland’s largest housing site’

Barratt Homes has taken over the Durieshill 'new village' project.

By Alex Watson
An artist's impression of what Durieshill might eventually look like, created prior to Barratt Homes coming on board. Image: Big Partnership
Changes to a construction plan for more than 500 new homes between Bannockburn and Plean have been approved by Stirling Council.

The major Durieshill development was originally given the green light by councillors in December 2023.

They granted permission for more than 3,000 new residential properties, to be built over 30 years.

New shops, schools, sports facilities, a business park, civic areas, playparks, woodland and active travel routes are all included in the plans for the 593-acre site.

However, since 2023, Barratt Homes has become the lead developer, after acquiring the entire Durieshill site from Springfield Properties.

Earlier today, Barratt Homes asked Stirling Council to approve changes to the house types planned for three Durieshill housing plots, adding up to 543 properties.

Durieshill will be located between Bannockburn and Plean. Image: DC Thomson

The developer said it had followed the layout put forward by Springfield Properties closely, but had found space for 27 more homes.

A mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses will be built for private sale, alongside apartments.

Cottage flats, apartments, terraced houses and bungalows will also be constructed for affordable housing.

However, Barratt Homes plans to build 67 fewer affordable homes than Springfield Properties originally pledged.

Council warns developer to keep talking to locals

During today’s Stirling Council Planning and Regulation Panel meeting, it was acknowledged that some existing nearby residents had raised concerns over the development.

These included worries about site safety during construction, as well as traffic levels and management once new homes are built.

Barratt Homes said it was “fully committed” to trying to minimise disruption for local people.

Some members of the public also submitted concerns in writing over issues such as adequate bus provision to the Durieshill area, the creation of safe cycling and walking routes, and the long-term impact on existing properties and landscape.

Councillors encouraged the developer to continue to meet with locals and take their worries on board as the project progresses.

Artist impression of the Durieshill development in Stirling.
A school is part of the planned development at Durieshill. Image: Stirling Council

According to Barratt Homes, Durieshill is set to be “arguably the largest housing site in Scotland, going forward”.

To find out everything you need to know about the area being dubbed Stirling’s brand new village, read our in-depth explainer.

