Dundee City Council warned of Raac safety risks years before homeowners alerted

Dundee City Council was warned of safety risks involving Raac years before homeowners were informed about defects with the concrete.

On October 1 2021, Cosla, a national association representing councils in Scotland, wrote to the local authority alerting them to problems posed by Raac after West Lothian Council identified issues in its school estate.

Despite being told of concerns regarding the concrete, Dundee City Council did not begin inspections of housing until 2023.

Obtained via Freedom of Information (FOI), the letter from Cosla reads: “Officers have been requested to alert all councils to the risks resulting from the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac), on grounds of public health and safety.

“The Local Government Association has also advised its members to check as a matter of urgency whether any buildings in their estates have roofs made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).”

The two-year delay in warning homeowners of the risks associated with Raac means people bought houses in that timeframe that later tumbled in value.

Last Wednesday, a distraught mum told a pubic meeting hosted by The Courier how her son faces bankruptcy after buying a house containing Raac.

The Courier understands he purchased the flat in February 2023, nearly 18 months after the council was alerted to the Raac risks by Cosla.

We have previously reported how the council in Dundee was first made aware of issues with the concrete as far back as 1977.

Council admits in received Cosla warning

Dundee City Council admits it received the letter from Cosla in 2021.

However, it has defended its approach by stating it understood the warning to only include buildings in the public estate – not housing.

A spokesperson for the local authority told The Courier: “Following this advice, the council undertook investigation into its public and educational properties and identified that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) had been used in part of the roof structure at two of its school buildings – St Fergus and Ardler Primary schools.

“The roofs have been, and continue to be, inspected regularly by experts.

“When issues with Raac in domestic properties were first reported nationally in mid-2023, the council began a detailed investigation into the situation locally.

“This investigation identified domestic properties that contain or may contain Raac.”

Nearly 1,000 such homes have now been found in Dundee.

Communication issues ongoing

The confirmation that the council had been warned about safety issues with Raac years before telling homeowners comes amid ongoing complaints with the local authority’s communication on the subject.

Council leader Mark Flynn has admitted on numerous occasions that dialogue with affected residents needs to improve.

Both Mr Flynn and Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan are expected to attend the Scottish Government’s new Raac in Housing Leadership Group this Thursday for its first meeting.

As part of our Trapped by Raac campaign, The Courier believes all levels of government, local, Scottish, and UK, must come together to find a solution for homeowners and tenants.