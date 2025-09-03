Dundee City Council warned of Raac safety risks years before homeowners alerted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee City Council warned of Raac safety risks years before homeowners alerted

Cosla sent a letter to the local authority in 2021 making them aware of problems with the concrete.

Workers on scaffolding for Raac pilot scheme in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Workers on scaffolding for Raac pilot scheme in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Dundee City Council was warned of safety risks involving Raac years before homeowners were informed about defects with the concrete.

On October 1 2021, Cosla, a national association representing councils in Scotland, wrote to the local authority alerting them to problems posed by Raac after West Lothian Council identified issues in its school estate.

Despite being told of concerns regarding the concrete, Dundee City Council did not begin inspections of housing until 2023.

Obtained via Freedom of Information (FOI), the letter from Cosla reads: “Officers have been requested to alert all councils to the risks resulting from the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac), on grounds of public health and safety.

“The Local Government Association has also advised its members to check as a matter of urgency whether any buildings in their estates have roofs made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).”

A mum questions housing minister Màiri McAllan over her son’s Raac home. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The two-year delay in warning homeowners of the risks associated with Raac means people bought houses in that timeframe that later tumbled in value.

Last Wednesday, a distraught mum told a pubic meeting hosted by The Courier how her son faces bankruptcy after buying a house containing Raac.

The Courier understands he purchased the flat in February 2023, nearly 18 months after the council was alerted to the Raac risks by Cosla.

We have previously reported how the council in Dundee was first made aware of issues with the concrete as far back as 1977.

Council admits in received Cosla warning

Dundee City Council admits it received the letter from Cosla in 2021.

However, it has defended its approach by stating it understood the warning to only include buildings in the public estate – not housing.

A spokesperson for the local authority told The Courier: “Following this advice, the council undertook investigation into its public and educational properties and identified that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) had been used in part of the roof structure at two of its school buildings – St Fergus and Ardler Primary schools.

Raac Work is planned for Ardler Primary School in Dundee.
Raac work is planned for Ardler Primary School in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The roofs have been, and continue to be, inspected regularly by experts.

“When issues with Raac in domestic properties were first reported nationally in mid-2023, the council began a detailed investigation into the situation locally.

“This investigation identified domestic properties that contain or may contain Raac.”

Nearly 1,000 such homes have now been found in Dundee.

Communication issues ongoing

The confirmation that the council had been warned about safety issues with Raac years before telling homeowners comes amid ongoing complaints with the local authority’s communication on the subject.

Dundee council leader Mark Flynn with housing minister Mairi McAllan at The Courier offices. Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Council leader Mark Flynn has admitted on numerous occasions that dialogue with affected residents needs to improve.

Both Mr Flynn and Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan are expected to attend the Scottish Government’s new Raac in Housing Leadership Group this Thursday for its first meeting.

As part of our Trapped by Raac campaign, The Courier believes all levels of government, local, Scottish, and UK, must come together to find a solution for homeowners and tenants.

More from News

Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station
The new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus opened last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Swimming pool at new £66m Monifieth High School might not open to pupils…
Faith Kemlo, 17, has passed away after a four-year battle with cancer
Perthshire mum's tribute to 'special' daughter, 17, who died after three-year cancer battle
Neil Cunningham Dobson
St Andrews short-term lets are destroying my town, says resident
Jane Gellatly, Ross Ramsay and Candice Henderson admitted their roles in the violent incident.
999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat
Milos Vasiljevic holding fishing rod beside river tay
Perthshire angler battles terminal cancer to become best in world
Sustainable Kirriemuir is to receive £78,000 to develop a town centre base. Image: Angus Council
Which six Angus projects are sharing a £500k windfall and what will they spend…
George Lawrie, who has been involved with Scottish Agronomy for more than 30 years.
New bursaries honouring Kinross farmer George Lawrie help fund Texas trip
Maisondieu Church fire. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Angus Planning Ahead: Flats plan for fire-ravaged church and 'romantic' studio proposal
Sidhu's in Perth took home Best Restaurant in the Central Belt. Image: Satinder Sidhu
Perth and Stirling restaurants take home awards at Scottish 'curry Oscars'

Conversation