Brechin neighbours in bitter feud after two cars and campervan smashed by fallen tree

The tree fell on to the vehicles during high winds on Sunday.

The tree that landed on three vehicles in Brechin at the weekend. Image: George Paterson.
By Lindsey Hamilton

A row has broken out between neighbours in Brechin after two cars and a campervan were damaged by a fallen tree.

George Paterson, who lives on Mountskip Road, claims he warned Angus Council of the potential danger in May, four months before the incident on Sunday evening.

The tree was on land owned by Dean and Samantha Nichol, whom the local authority approached after Mr Paterson raised his concerns with them.

The council subsequently dealt with the matter via their legal team and say the “case is closed”.

‘I warned something like this was going to happen’

Recently-retired George claims that on Sunday evening, around 7.30pm, the tree he was concerned about crashed on to his drive, badly damaging two cars and a camper van.

George told The Courier: “I have been warning that something like this was going to happen, and now it has.

“I pretty much reckon that all three vehicles will be write-offs – and this didn’t need to happen if action had been taken sooner.”

Damage to one of the cars.
Damage to one of the cars. Image: George Paterson
A blown-down tree.
The tree that blew down. Image: George Paterson

George claims that at the beginning of May, he contacted Angus Council over large overhanging trees from the garden across the road from his home.

He said: “I told the council there was a danger from constantly-breaking branches to people outside my house and damage to my vehicles parked on my driveway.

“In particular, I flagged a very tall and unstable tree leaning towards my property – this is the tree that blew down on Sunday.”

At the end of May, George said he again contacted the council, asking them to deal with the situation as a “matter of urgency.”

He said: “I told the council that by then the tree was overhanging dangerously into my property.

“Recent winds had caused branches to break and fall onto my property and I was desperate for the council to take action before the worst happened – which now it has.”

Angus Council: ‘The matter has been passed to our legal team’

Meantime, on May 14, Angus Council responded to George, saying they had passed the matter to their legal team.

They told him: “We have approached the gentleman at the property where the trees are coming from, but the gentleman at the property was not very cooperative, this matter has been passed on to our legal team.

“This case is now closed.”

They later told The Courier that the responsibility for the trees, which are subject to a tree preservation order, lies with the landowners, who have not been in touch to apply for permission to cut them.

Owner: ‘A natural occurrence and not the result of negligence’

Samantha Nichol, who owns the land where the tree was situated with her husband Dean said: “This has been an upsetting and distressing situation for everyone involved, and we are relieved that no one was injured.

“It must be made clear, though, that this was a natural occurrence and not the result of any negligence.

“Any claims suggesting otherwise will be strongly defended through the legal system.”

She added: “Since purchasing our property in 2023, we have never once been contacted by any neighbour with safety concerns regarding the trees.

The cut-up tree.
The tree has been cut up to remove it. Image: George Paterson
The three after it blew over.
The tree after it blew over. Image: George Paterson

“Any claims suggesting otherwise are completely untrue and appear designed to dramatise the situation.

“There was no evidence presented to suggest they were unsafe. Had such evidence been provided, we would have taken immediate action to protect our family, home, and neighbours.

“Our children play regularly in our garden; we would never put them at risk if we were aware of any dangers relating to these trees.”

She claimed that earlier in the summer, Angus Council had requested that all branches hanging within 4 metres of the public road be trimmed within an unrealistic 10-day timeframe.

She added: “These are protected trees, and obtaining the required permits can take months in some cases.

“This trimming would not have prevented this incident, and furthermore, if the council had deemed any of the trees dangerous, they would have issued a Dangerous Tree Order, which would have been acted upon by us immediately.

“The council also hold the authority to carry out urgent works themselves and recharge the cost.”

She added that the couple had plans to trim the trees and hedges during the winter months.

She said: “While we empathise that our neighbour’s property has been damaged, his behaviour since this incident has been unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Any damage we are deemed liable for will be dealt with through the appropriate channels.

“We have arranged for a tree specialist to carry out full inspections of every tree on our property, and we sincerely hope that an incident of this nature never happens again.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “The responsibility for the safety of trees lies with the landowner and in this instance, the trees are on private property.

“These particular trees are protected by a tree preservation order, which means that the permission of the council would be required for tree works.

“We have had no applications to carry out works to the tree affected.”

