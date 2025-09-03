EXCLUSIVE: Swimming pool at new £66m Monifieth High School might not open to pupils this term

Controversy around the new swimming pool at the £66 million Monifieth High School has deepened with news the 25-metre facility isn’t even open yet.

And it could be two months before the pool is available for club sessions and learn-to-swim classes.

The showpiece secondary is at the centre of a public access row just weeks after opening.

It has now emerged the school’s six-lane pool is yet to be commissioned.

Pupils might not be able to use it before this term ends on October 3.

And pre-arranged swim club bookings are not due to start until November.

Top officials have been accused of being “disingenuous” in telling councillors last week the pool was “fully booked” for this school session.

Council acting depute chief executive Kelly McIntosh and acting education director Neil Lowden made the statement as a political row over public pool access took the shine off the unveiling of the 1,200-pupil secondary.

The new learning campus is the largest capital spend in Angus Council’s history.

Education committee told Monifieth High pool “fully booked”

At last week’s meeting, former SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside criticised a lack of public pool time.

She wanted a report brought to full council on making leisure facilities at the new campus more available.

Mr Lowden said club and swim class bookings had been transferred from the former Monifieth High to the new pool on a “like-for-like” basis.

But there was no indication to councillors the pool was still a number of weeks from opening.

On Tuesday, a week on, the council confirmed the position.

A spokesperson said: “The pool is being commissioned for use this term.

“We anticipate school use will begin in October with ‘lets’ to follow in early November.”

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said he was “absolutely shocked” by the development.

“This is complete news to me,” he said. “I sat in that meeting and listened to all that was said.”

“What I took from the responses we were given was that it was up and running and there was no scope for any more public bookings.

“There was certainly nothing said to suggest it wasn’t going to be open to the public for another two months.

“It just seems a bit disingenuous they forgot to mention that.

“And it looks like the bookings for the full 2025/26 school session have therefore already been decided.”

Talks on going over Monifieth High leisure access

Monifieth councillor Ms Whiteside admitted she was aware the pool was not yet ready, having attended the opening of the new school on its first day.

“It hasn’t been handled properly,” she added.

“But it’s probably just been a misunderstanding the language that’s been used,” she added.

She said the opposition group was continuing to investigate the issue of public access.

“We knew Monifieth wasn’t going to be a full community campus,” added Cllr Whiteside.

“But it seemed a bit disingenuous to just allocate all the spots (for public swimming) without further discussion.

“We are still in discussions with officers, and bringing the matter to full council is one of the options.”