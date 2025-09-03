EXCLUSIVE: Swimming pool at new £66m Monifieth High School might not open to pupils this term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Swimming pool at new £66m Monifieth High School might not open to pupils this term

Angus Council has also confirmed it could be November before the six-lane pool is available to the local swimming club as controversy around public access continues.

By Graham Brown
The new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus opened last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus opened last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Controversy around the new swimming pool at the £66 million Monifieth High School has deepened with news the 25-metre facility isn’t even open yet.

And it could be two months before the pool is available for club sessions and learn-to-swim classes.

The showpiece secondary is at the centre of a public access row just weeks after opening.

It has now emerged the school’s six-lane pool is yet to be commissioned.

Pupils might not be able to use it before this term ends on October 3.

And pre-arranged swim club bookings are not due to start until November.

New Monifieth High School
Inside the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Top officials have been accused of being “disingenuous” in telling councillors last week the pool was “fully booked” for this school session.

Council acting depute chief executive Kelly McIntosh and acting education director Neil Lowden made the statement as a political row over public pool access took the shine off the unveiling of the 1,200-pupil secondary.

The new learning campus is the largest capital spend in Angus Council’s history.

Education committee told Monifieth High pool “fully booked”

At last week’s meeting, former SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside criticised a lack of public pool time.

She wanted a report brought to full council on making leisure facilities at the new campus more available.

Mr Lowden said club and swim class bookings had been transferred from the former Monifieth High to the new pool on a “like-for-like” basis.

But there was no indication to councillors the pool was still a number of weeks from opening.

On Tuesday, a week on, the council confirmed the position.

A spokesperson said: “The pool is being commissioned for use this term.

“We anticipate school use will begin in October with ‘lets’ to follow in early November.”

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said he was “absolutely shocked” by the development.

“This is complete news to me,” he said. “I sat in that meeting and listened to all that was said.”

“What I took from the responses we were given was that it was up and running and there was no scope for any more public bookings.

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd.
Carnoustie Independent councillor Brian Boyd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There was certainly nothing said to suggest it wasn’t going to be open to the public for another two months.

“It just seems a bit disingenuous they forgot to mention that.

“And it looks like the bookings for the full 2025/26 school session have therefore already been decided.”

Talks on going over Monifieth High leisure access

Monifieth councillor Ms Whiteside admitted she was aware the pool was not yet ready, having attended the opening of the new school on its first day.

“It hasn’t been handled properly,” she added.

“But it’s probably just been a misunderstanding the language that’s been used,” she added.

She said the opposition group was continuing to investigate the issue of public access.

Monifieth High learning campus opening.
Monifieth councillor Beth Whiteside was among the guests on opening day at the new £66.5m school. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We knew Monifieth wasn’t going to be a full community campus,” added Cllr Whiteside.

“But it seemed a bit disingenuous to just allocate all the spots (for public swimming) without further discussion.

“We are still in discussions with officers, and bringing the matter to full council is one of the options.”

More from News

Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station
Faith Kemlo, 17, has passed away after a four-year battle with cancer
Perthshire mum's tribute to 'special' daughter, 17, who died after three-year cancer battle
Workers on scaffolding for Raac pilot scheme in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council warned of Raac safety risks years before homeowners alerted
Neil Cunningham Dobson
St Andrews short-term lets are destroying my town, says resident
Jane Gellatly, Ross Ramsay and Candice Henderson admitted their roles in the violent incident.
999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat
Milos Vasiljevic holding fishing rod beside river tay
Perthshire angler battles terminal cancer to become best in world
Sustainable Kirriemuir is to receive £78,000 to develop a town centre base. Image: Angus Council
Which six Angus projects are sharing a £500k windfall and what will they spend…
George Lawrie, who has been involved with Scottish Agronomy for more than 30 years.
New bursaries honouring Kinross farmer George Lawrie help fund Texas trip
Maisondieu Church fire. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Angus Planning Ahead: Flats plan for fire-ravaged church and 'romantic' studio proposal
Sidhu's in Perth took home Best Restaurant in the Central Belt. Image: Satinder Sidhu
Perth and Stirling restaurants take home awards at Scottish 'curry Oscars'

Conversation