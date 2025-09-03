Which six Angus projects are sharing a £500k windfall and what will they spend it on?

A funding windfall of almost £500,000 is being shared out between six Angus groups to drive forward community-led projects.
The grants, totalling £490,605, were approved by Angus councillors on Tuesday.
It is the final allocation of the Scottish Government’s place-based investment programme and UK shared prosperity fund for 2025/2026.
Both are tailored to support specific priorities of local communities.
Where will the funding go?
Montrose Community Trust – £114,325.
To go to the Gable End development, a £1.6 million project that will create a community facility at Links Park.
ProMo – Montrose Development and Improvement CIC £68,675.
ProMo is continuing its mission of revitalising Montrose town centre.
The funding will renovate and repurpose two town centre properties for lease.
Westmuir Hall Committee – £4,321.
The project forms part of a larger refurbishment of Westmuir Hall, creating a resilience centre for residents in emergencies such as severe weather events.
Strathmore Cricket Club – £62,305.
A fully accessible upgrade of the buildings at Lochside Park in Forfar to enhance the wide range of initiatives delivered at the club.
Sustainable Kirriemuir – £78,398.
To be used to transform a leased town centre property into a permanent base for community-led activities, including storage for the group’s electric bike fleet.
Forfar Open Gardens – £162,581.
To support the transformation of a new site in the town and establish a forest nature school.
Angus communities committee convener Councillor Tommy Stewart said: “The approved projects are well-prepared, with robust plans and strong community backing.”
Further phases of the Montrose Community Trust Gable End project were put on the reserve list should further funding become available.
