Which six Angus projects are sharing a £500k windfall and what will they spend it on?

Support for groups in Montrose, Kirriemuir and Forfar has been signed off to boost initiatives ranging from gardening to a local resilience hub.

By Graham Brown
Sustainable Kirriemuir is to receive £78,000 to develop a town centre base. Image: Angus Council
A funding windfall of almost £500,000 is being shared out between six Angus groups to drive forward community-led projects.

The grants, totalling £490,605, were approved by Angus councillors on Tuesday.

It is the final allocation of the Scottish Government’s place-based investment programme and UK shared prosperity fund for 2025/2026.

Both are tailored to support specific priorities of local communities.

Where will the funding go?

Montrose Community Trust – £114,325.

To go to the Gable End development, a £1.6 million project that will create a community facility at Links Park.

Gable End development by Montrose Community Trust.
A design impression of the Gable End development. Image: Crawford Architecture

ProMo – Montrose Development and Improvement CIC  £68,675.

ProMo is continuing its mission of revitalising Montrose town centre.

The funding will renovate and repurpose two town centre properties for lease.

Westmuir Hall Committee – £4,321.

The project forms part of a larger refurbishment of Westmuir Hall, creating a resilience centre for residents in emergencies such as severe weather events.

Strathmore Cricket Club – £62,305.

A fully accessible upgrade of the buildings at Lochside Park in Forfar to enhance the wide range of initiatives delivered at the club.

Lochside Park in Forfar.
Strathmore Cricket Club’s Lochside Park home. Image: Angus Council

Sustainable Kirriemuir – £78,398.

To be used to transform a leased town centre property into a permanent base for community-led activities, including storage for the group’s electric bike fleet.

Forfar Open Gardens – £162,581.

To support the transformation of a new site in the town and establish a forest nature school.

Angus communities committee convener Councillor Tommy Stewart said: “The approved projects are well-prepared, with robust plans and strong community backing.”

Further phases of the Montrose Community Trust Gable End project were put on the reserve list should further funding become available.

