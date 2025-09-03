Which six Angus projects are sharing a £500k windfall and what will they spend it on?

A funding windfall of almost £500,000 is being shared out between six Angus groups to drive forward community-led projects.

The grants, totalling £490,605, were approved by Angus councillors on Tuesday.

It is the final allocation of the Scottish Government’s place-based investment programme and UK shared prosperity fund for 2025/2026.

Both are tailored to support specific priorities of local communities.

Where will the funding go?

Montrose Community Trust – £114,325.

To go to the Gable End development, a £1.6 million project that will create a community facility at Links Park.

ProMo – Montrose Development and Improvement CIC £68,675.

ProMo is continuing its mission of revitalising Montrose town centre.

The funding will renovate and repurpose two town centre properties for lease.

Westmuir Hall Committee – £4,321.

The project forms part of a larger refurbishment of Westmuir Hall, creating a resilience centre for residents in emergencies such as severe weather events.

Strathmore Cricket Club – £62,305.

A fully accessible upgrade of the buildings at Lochside Park in Forfar to enhance the wide range of initiatives delivered at the club.

Sustainable Kirriemuir – £78,398.

To be used to transform a leased town centre property into a permanent base for community-led activities, including storage for the group’s electric bike fleet.

Forfar Open Gardens – £162,581.

To support the transformation of a new site in the town and establish a forest nature school.

Angus communities committee convener Councillor Tommy Stewart said: “The approved projects are well-prepared, with robust plans and strong community backing.”

Further phases of the Montrose Community Trust Gable End project were put on the reserve list should further funding become available.