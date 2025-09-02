Scottish Government asked to overrule Inverkeithing quarry housing refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Scottish Government asked to overrule Inverkeithing quarry housing refusal

Councillors refused permission for 180 homes, holiday lodges and a cafe at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing, after 100 locals objected.

By Claire Warrender
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government has been urged to overturn the refusal of controversial housing plans for a notorious Fife quarry.

Property developer DDR UK Ltd wants to build 180 homes, holiday lodges and a cafe or bistro at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing.

It insists its proposal will significantly improve safety at the site, where three people have died since 2014.

However, councillors refused it in May against the recommendation of planning officers.

DDR now claims Fife Council failed to explain why the development fell foul of its policies.

It says no detail is given, other than ruling its impact outweighs its benefits.

It was DDR’s second attempt to gain planning permission.

‘Extensive community benefits’

Its first bid three years ago also failed and a subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government was unsuccessful.

However, the developer says it has since addressed the reasons given for the 2022 refusal.

In papers lodged with Holyrood’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division, it submits its plan will bring “extensive community benefits”.

Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing.

These include:

  • Addressing the Fife housing emergency
  • Draining the deep water pond on the quarry floor
  • Regrading the quarry walls to make them less steep
  • Enhancing the coastal path for pedestrians and cyclists

The creation of several viewpoints and the reconstruction of the Beamer Lighthouse are also mentioned.

Changes since the previous bid include moving housing away from Preston Terrace and creating a buffer zone.

A larger area of the hill will also now remain open space, they say.

100 objections to Inverkeithing quarry plan

The application attracted more than 100 objections from locals who wanted to keep their “well-used recreation area”.

The Inverkeithing quarry attracts diving clubs from across Scotland and is also used for fire service and Royal Navy training.

However, those activities are not officially permitted on the site.

Planning officer Natasha Cockburn said the Prestonhill Quarry plan would generate more than £40 million for the Fife economy during and after construction.

But councillors’ concerns included traffic accessing the site via narrow Inverkeithing streets.

They also feared the development would almost join Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay together.

More from News

The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth have caused heavy traffic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Driver caught doing 50mph on A90 during 30mph roadworks has car seized
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White's murder.
Police officers binned potential evidence at Fife murder scene and lied in statements
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Pensioner's cruel cat trap
Sandie Peggie employment tribunal
NHS Fife trans row tribunal in chaos after argument for delay and fresh evidence
The Smugglers Inn, Burntisland.
Plans to transform historic Fife pub into 28-bed hotel
Durieshill will be Stirling's newest village. Image: Big Partnership
New Stirling village one step closer as 543 homes approved for 'Scotland's largest housing…
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. The Anchor Bar, Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; The Anchor. Dundee. Supplied by Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Date; 28/08/2025
Uncertainty over Broughty Ferry pub as 'legal issues' delay reopening plans
2
(TODAY) Collect Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: RuaridhStevenson.JPEG INSTRUCTOR RUARIAH STEVENSON, FROM CUPAR, FIFE, WHO DROWNED IN 2024 ASSISTING A CLIENT WHO GOT INTO DIFFICULTIES CANYONING IN DOLLAR GLEN, CLACKMANNANSHIRE. FATAL ACCIDENT INQUIRY PROCEEDINGS HAVE OPENED AT FALKIRK SHERIFF COURT. MR STEVENSON IS PICTURED HERE ON HIS PUBLIC FACEBOOK. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies
Sandie Peggie
NHS Fife tells tribunal to reject Sandie Peggie claim over 'mockery and disgust'
Powmill Milk Bar will reopen with new tenants. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Kinross-shire cafe set to reopen under new tenant

Conversation