Scottish Government asked to overrule Inverkeithing quarry housing refusal

The Scottish Government has been urged to overturn the refusal of controversial housing plans for a notorious Fife quarry.

Property developer DDR UK Ltd wants to build 180 homes, holiday lodges and a cafe or bistro at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing.

It insists its proposal will significantly improve safety at the site, where three people have died since 2014.

However, councillors refused it in May against the recommendation of planning officers.

DDR now claims Fife Council failed to explain why the development fell foul of its policies.

It says no detail is given, other than ruling its impact outweighs its benefits.

It was DDR’s second attempt to gain planning permission.

‘Extensive community benefits’

Its first bid three years ago also failed and a subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government was unsuccessful.

However, the developer says it has since addressed the reasons given for the 2022 refusal.

In papers lodged with Holyrood’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division, it submits its plan will bring “extensive community benefits”.

These include:

Addressing the Fife housing emergency

Draining the deep water pond on the quarry floor

Regrading the quarry walls to make them less steep

Enhancing the coastal path for pedestrians and cyclists

The creation of several viewpoints and the reconstruction of the Beamer Lighthouse are also mentioned.

Changes since the previous bid include moving housing away from Preston Terrace and creating a buffer zone.

A larger area of the hill will also now remain open space, they say.

100 objections to Inverkeithing quarry plan

The application attracted more than 100 objections from locals who wanted to keep their “well-used recreation area”.

The Inverkeithing quarry attracts diving clubs from across Scotland and is also used for fire service and Royal Navy training.

However, those activities are not officially permitted on the site.

Planning officer Natasha Cockburn said the Prestonhill Quarry plan would generate more than £40 million for the Fife economy during and after construction.

But councillors’ concerns included traffic accessing the site via narrow Inverkeithing streets.

They also feared the development would almost join Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay together.