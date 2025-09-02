Perth and Stirling restaurants take home awards at Scottish ‘curry Oscars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Stirling restaurants take home awards at Scottish ‘curry Oscars’

Five Rivers in Bridge of Allan and Sidhu's in Perth were recognised at The Spice Awards.

By Isla Glen
Sidhu's in Perth took home Best Restaurant in the Central Belt. Image: Satinder Sidhu
Restaurants in Perth and Stirling have won awards at Scotland’s ‘curry Oscars’.

Five Rivers in Bridge of Allan was crowned Best Family Restaurant, while Sidhu’s in Perth claimed Best Indian Restaurant in the central region at The Spice Awards 2025.

Five Rivers was also runner-up in this category alongside Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Stirling and Taste of India in Rosyth.

Daljinder Deol of Five Rivers with his awards. Image: Daljinder Deol

The Spice Awards, run annually by Paramount Creative, are “regarded as the Oscars of the curry world”.

Restaurants and takeaways are nominated and voted for by the public, before a judging panel of industry experts reviews each venue to decide the winners.

Daljinder Deol of Five Rivers told The Courier it “felt amazing” to win.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it. It’s such a big achievement.

“All of our hard work has paid off.”

Satinder Sidhu, who runs Sidhu’s, said: “We’ve been open for just over two years.

“I’m so proud. This is our 18th or 19th award. I won Chef of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards.

“Why we won is because we don’t use any preservatives or colourings.

“We make everything fresh – every single order – and that’s why our customers like us.”

Full list of Fife, Perth and Stirling winners at The Spice Awards 2025

Winners
  • Best Family Restaurant: Five Rivers (Bridge of Allan)
  • Best Indian Restaurant (Central): Sidhu’s (Perth)
Highly Recommended
  • Best Indian Restaurant (Central): Five Rivers (Bridge of Allan)
  • Best Indian Restaurant (Central): Maharaja Indian Restaurant (Stirling)
  • Best Indian Restaurant (Central): Taste of India (Rosyth)
  • Best Customer Service: Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)
  • Best Kebab: Zayns (Perth)
  • Best Chinese Restaurant: Noble Cuisine (Dunfermline)
  • Best Japanese Restaurant: Koku Shi (Dunfermline)
  • Best Indian Takeaway: Taste of India (Rosyth)
  • Best Indian Takeaway: Zayns (Perth)
Satinder Sidhu with wife Rajni Kumari at the awards. Image: Satinder Sidhu

Awards director Warren Paul said: “The standard of entries this year was staggering, the quality is always very high but our judges had a really difficult task this time.

“The quality of food, service and so on in Scotland across the wide range of Pan-Asian cuisines is really something we should be proud of.

“It’s always nice to see new names come up as finalists and even as highly recommended or winners on the night, as well as the favourites people rely on year after year.

“It shows how deep and strong the food scene is in Scotland even in these very tough times for all of us – not least the hospitality trade in general.”

Conversation