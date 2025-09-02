Perth and Stirling restaurants take home awards at Scottish ‘curry Oscars’

Restaurants in Perth and Stirling have won awards at Scotland’s ‘curry Oscars’.

Five Rivers in Bridge of Allan was crowned Best Family Restaurant, while Sidhu’s in Perth claimed Best Indian Restaurant in the central region at The Spice Awards 2025.

Five Rivers was also runner-up in this category alongside Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Stirling and Taste of India in Rosyth.

The Spice Awards, run annually by Paramount Creative, are “regarded as the Oscars of the curry world”.

Restaurants and takeaways are nominated and voted for by the public, before a judging panel of industry experts reviews each venue to decide the winners.

Daljinder Deol of Five Rivers told The Courier it “felt amazing” to win.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it. It’s such a big achievement.

“All of our hard work has paid off.”

Satinder Sidhu, who runs Sidhu’s, said: “We’ve been open for just over two years.

“I’m so proud. This is our 18th or 19th award. I won Chef of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards.

“Why we won is because we don’t use any preservatives or colourings.

“We make everything fresh – every single order – and that’s why our customers like us.”

Full list of Fife, Perth and Stirling winners at The Spice Awards 2025

Winners

Best Family Restaurant : Five Rivers (Bridge of Allan)

: Five Rivers (Bridge of Allan) Best Indian Restaurant (Central): Sidhu’s (Perth)

Highly Recommended

Best Indian Restaurant (Central): Five Rivers (Bridge of Allan)

Five Rivers (Bridge of Allan) Best Indian Restaurant (Central): Maharaja Indian Restaurant (Stirling)

Maharaja Indian Restaurant (Stirling) Best Indian Restaurant (Central) : Taste of India (Rosyth)

: Taste of India (Rosyth) Best Customer Service : Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant (Kirkcaldy)

: Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant (Kirkcaldy) Best Kebab : Zayns (Perth)

: Zayns (Perth) Best Chinese Restaurant : Noble Cuisine (Dunfermline)

: Noble Cuisine (Dunfermline) Best Japanese Restaurant : Koku Shi (Dunfermline)

: Koku Shi (Dunfermline) Best Indian Takeaway: Taste of India (Rosyth)

Taste of India (Rosyth) Best Indian Takeaway: Zayns (Perth)

Awards director Warren Paul said: “The standard of entries this year was staggering, the quality is always very high but our judges had a really difficult task this time.

“The quality of food, service and so on in Scotland across the wide range of Pan-Asian cuisines is really something we should be proud of.

“It’s always nice to see new names come up as finalists and even as highly recommended or winners on the night, as well as the favourites people rely on year after year.

“It shows how deep and strong the food scene is in Scotland even in these very tough times for all of us – not least the hospitality trade in general.”