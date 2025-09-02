News Driver caught doing 50mph on A90 during 30mph roadworks has car seized Police stopped the man for speeding between Dundee and Perth. By Finn Nixon September 2 2025, 5:14pm September 2 2025, 5:14pm Share Driver caught doing 50mph on A90 during 30mph roadworks has car seized Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5323740/a90-road-works-temporary-speed-limit/ Copy Link The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth have caused heavy traffic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A man has been charged and his car seized after he was caught speeding through roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth. Police stopped a car travelling at 50mph in a 30mph temporary speed limit at around 9.05pm on Monday. The 43-year-old driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with speeding and other traffic offences. 30mph speed limit on A90 during roadworks Amey has been carrying out road safety improvements between the A90 Rait Junction and Middlebank Farm centre reserve in Perthshire. The works started on August 3 and are expected to come to an end on October 31. A 30mph speed limit is in place on the stretch amidst 12 weeks of lane closures.