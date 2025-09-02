Driver caught doing 50mph on A90 during 30mph roadworks has car seized

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Driver caught doing 50mph on A90 during 30mph roadworks has car seized

Police stopped the man for speeding between Dundee and Perth.

By Finn Nixon
The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth have caused heavy traffic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth have caused heavy traffic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A man has been charged and his car seized after he was caught speeding through roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Police stopped a car travelling at 50mph in a 30mph temporary speed limit at around 9.05pm on Monday.

The 43-year-old driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with speeding and other traffic offences.

30mph speed limit on A90 during roadworks

Amey has been carrying out road safety improvements between the A90 Rait Junction and Middlebank Farm centre reserve in Perthshire.

The works started on August 3 and are expected to come to an end on October 31.

A 30mph speed limit is in place on the stretch amidst 12 weeks of lane closures.

More from News

Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Scottish Government asked to overrule Inverkeithing quarry housing refusal
Fife PCs Kimberley Jandu, left, and Louise Lawson, right, admitted neglecting their duties during the investigation into Henry White's murder.
Police officers binned potential evidence at Fife murder scene and lied in statements
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Pensioner's cruel cat trap
Sandie Peggie employment tribunal
NHS Fife trans row tribunal in chaos after argument for delay and fresh evidence
The Smugglers Inn, Burntisland.
Plans to transform historic Fife pub into 28-bed hotel
Durieshill will be Stirling's newest village. Image: Big Partnership
New Stirling village one step closer as 543 homes approved for 'Scotland's largest housing…
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. The Anchor Bar, Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; The Anchor. Dundee. Supplied by Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Date; 28/08/2025
Uncertainty over Broughty Ferry pub as 'legal issues' delay reopening plans
2
(TODAY) Collect Pic: The Central Scotland News Agency File Name: RuaridhStevenson.JPEG INSTRUCTOR RUARIAH STEVENSON, FROM CUPAR, FIFE, WHO DROWNED IN 2024 ASSISTING A CLIENT WHO GOT INTO DIFFICULTIES CANYONING IN DOLLAR GLEN, CLACKMANNANSHIRE. FATAL ACCIDENT INQUIRY PROCEEDINGS HAVE OPENED AT FALKIRK SHERIFF COURT. MR STEVENSON IS PICTURED HERE ON HIS PUBLIC FACEBOOK. SEE STORY FROM TIM BUGLER. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Preparations underway for joint probe into River Tay and Dollar Glen tragedies
Sandie Peggie
NHS Fife tells tribunal to reject Sandie Peggie claim over 'mockery and disgust'
Powmill Milk Bar will reopen with new tenants. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Kinross-shire cafe set to reopen under new tenant