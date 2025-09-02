Driver caught doing 50mph on A90 during 30mph roadworks has car seized

A man has been charged and his car seized after he was caught speeding through roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Police stopped a car travelling at 50mph in a 30mph temporary speed limit at around 9.05pm on Monday.

The 43-year-old driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with speeding and other traffic offences.

30mph speed limit on A90 during roadworks

Amey has been carrying out road safety improvements between the A90 Rait Junction and Middlebank Farm centre reserve in Perthshire.

The works started on August 3 and are expected to come to an end on October 31.

A 30mph speed limit is in place on the stretch amidst 12 weeks of lane closures.