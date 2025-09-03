Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games: All you need to know

The Scottish Highland Games calendar is drawing to a close after a summer season blessed with sunny days and big crowds.

But there’s still time to grab some Highland Games action, and this weekend it’s Blairgowrie and Rattray’s turn for the spotlight.

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are among the oldest and most popular in Perthshire.

So here’s a guide to what visitors can expect on the big day.

When’s it happening and what’s the big deal?

Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are on this Sunday September 7, from 10am.

The modern games have been in existence since 1887 and were originally held on “Fair O’ Blair Day” in July.

This will be Laurence Blair Oliphant’s last year as chieftain after more than three decades in the top job.

What’s so special about Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games?

Alongside all the usual highland games events, Blairgowrie and Rattray boasts the Ardblair Stones.

This feat of strength challenges the heavy athletes – and any member of the public tough enough – to lift a series of reinforced concrete spheres, weighing from 18 kg to 152 kg (40-335 lbs) – onto whisky barrels.

Previous contenders have included the famous Stoltman Brothers strongmen.

Another crowd-puller – quite literally – is the annual Blairgowrie v Rattray Tug o’ War.

All spectators are welcome to participate, on whichever side they wish.

It’s believed the rope is the longest at any Highland Games in the country.

The pipes are calling

Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are only one of five in Scotland to hold prestigious Competing Piping Association events.

It means the quality of pipe music is always of the highest standard, with pipers from across the world.

Homegrown talent will be to the fore in the shape of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Pipe Band, whose pipes and drums are usually supplemented by other local musicians from Strathmore and Dundee High School.

Piping convener Stuart Samson MBE is a former Lone Piper at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, who coordinated all the pipes and drums for the famous event for a number of years.

What else is happening on the day?

Expect a mini Highland Games for children, the Blairgowrie Games Hill Race and a packed programme of cycle races and track events.

There’s also a dog show, the best in Highland dancing and more than 60 trade stalls.

How do I get there and what does it cost?

The games are held at Bogles Field, Essendy Road, Blairgowrie.

A free shuttle coach will be running from the Wellmeadow to the games field every 20 minutes.

Tickets, priced £10.78 for adults, £5.39 for children and £26.95 for families (two adults and two children) can be booked in advance here.