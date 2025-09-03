Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games: All you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games: All you need to know

The Ardblair Stones and the biggest tug o' war contest in the land are just two of the attractions that make Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games unique

By Morag Lindsay
Girls smiling as they pull tug o war rope
Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are famous for their all-comers tug o' war involving (probably) the longest rope in the country. Image: Phil Hannah

The Scottish Highland Games calendar is drawing to a close after a summer season blessed with sunny days and big crowds.

But there’s still time to grab some Highland Games action, and this weekend it’s Blairgowrie and Rattray’s turn for the spotlight.

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are among the oldest and most popular in Perthshire.

Girls highland dancing at Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland games
Dancing at last year’s Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games. Image: Phil Hannah

So here’s a guide to what visitors can expect on the big day.

When’s it happening and what’s the big deal?

Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are on this Sunday September 7, from 10am.

The modern games have been in existence since 1887 and were originally held on “Fair O’ Blair Day” in July.

Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games chieftain Laurence Blair Oliphant in traditional gear at head of parade
Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games chieftain Laurence Blair Oliphant

This will be Laurence Blair Oliphant’s last year as chieftain after more than three decades in the top job.

What’s so special about Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games?

Alongside all the usual highland games events, Blairgowrie and Rattray boasts the Ardblair Stones.

Man lifting large round stone watched by crowd
Adam Little from Yorkshire got to grip with the Ardblair Stones at Blairgowrie Highland Games in 2024. Image: Phil Hannah

This feat of strength challenges the heavy athletes – and any member of the public tough enough – to lift a series of reinforced concrete spheres, weighing from 18 kg to 152 kg (40-335 lbs) – onto whisky barrels.

Previous contenders have included the famous Stoltman Brothers strongmen.

Another crowd-puller – quite literally – is the annual Blairgowrie v Rattray Tug o’ War.

Men and women pulling tug o war rope
The Rattray side that took on Blairgowrie in last year’s tug o’ war. Image: Phil Hannah

All spectators are welcome to participate, on whichever side they wish.

It’s believed the rope is the longest at any Highland Games in the country.

The pipes are calling

Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are only one of five in Scotland to hold prestigious Competing Piping Association events.

It means the quality of pipe music is always of the highest standard, with pipers from across the world.

Pipers marching in parade at Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games
Blairgowrie and Rattray Pipe band augmented by pupils from Dundee High School in last year’s opening parade. Image: Phil Hannah

Homegrown talent will be to the fore in the shape of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Pipe Band, whose pipes and drums are usually supplemented by other local musicians from Strathmore and Dundee High School.

Piping convener Stuart Samson MBE is a former Lone Piper at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, who coordinated all the pipes and drums for the famous event for a number of years.

What else is happening on the day?

Expect a mini Highland Games for children, the Blairgowrie Games Hill Race and a packed programme of cycle races and track events.

Crowds ringside watching highland games with trades tents behind
Crowds at last year’s Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games. Image: Phil Hannah

There’s also a dog show, the best in Highland dancing and more than 60 trade stalls.

How do I get there and what does it cost?

The games are held at Bogles Field, Essendy Road, Blairgowrie.

A free shuttle coach will be running from the Wellmeadow to the games field every 20 minutes.

Tickets, priced £10.78 for adults, £5.39 for children and £26.95 for families (two adults and two children) can be booked in advance here.

More from News

The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police probe assault on pupil at Auchterarder school
Daily court round-up logo.
Wednesday court round-up — Cops in the dock special
Lewis Raitt admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee joyrider jailed after 120mph police chase around Perth
The tree that landed on three vehicles in Brechin at the weekend. Image: George Paterson.
Brechin neighbours in bitter feud after two cars and campervan smashed by fallen tree
A sign for the Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
Top Perthshire tourist attraction Highland Safaris for sale for £750,000
Kids Fun House is based in St Francis Primary School at the North East Campus.
Dundee after-school care and holiday club failed to check staff were safe to work…
Police formed a perimeter outside a block in Cardenden. Image: David Wardle
Woman charged with assault during Fife protest that saw police remove man from flat
Defence firm Babcock is hoping to secure the contracts. Image: Scott Louden/DC Thomson.
Rosyth workforce boost as advanced talks revealed for warships deal with Denmark and Sweden
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Two-month Stirling road closures for new cycle paths to start later this month
Turbines in mist at sunset
Perthshire wind turbines 'as tall as Gherkin skyscraper' set for public inquiry after council…

Conversation