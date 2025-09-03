Nine-hour heavy rain warning issued for Angus

A nine-hour heavy rain warning has been issued for Angus.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from noon until 9pm today (Wednesday).

The forecaster says as much as 80mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, with 15-30mm falling widely.

The warning covers most of Angus, along with Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Moray.

Met Office warns of possible flooding in Angus

The Met Office warning says: “Rain will become increasingly persistent later this morning onwards through this afternoon when rain will become heavy at times.

“Fifteen to 30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely, with a small chance of a few spots seeing as much as 50 to 80mm rain, most likely near the coast.”

It has warned people that “spray and flooding” could cause “difficult driving conditions” and delays to public transport.

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Dundee and Angus.

It has warned there could be “localised impacts” in central and eastern areas of Scotland on Wednesday.

Sepa says: “Whilst not all areas will be affected, heavy rain is forecast for parts of north eastern Scotland this afternoon and into the evening.

“Significant localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses is possible but will be isolated, most likely impacting urban areas and the transport networks.”