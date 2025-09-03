Nine-hour heavy rain warning issued for Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine-hour heavy rain warning issued for Angus

The yellow warning comes into force on Wednesday afternoon.

By Finn Nixon
The yellow heavy rain warning covers most of Angus. Image: Met Office
A nine-hour heavy rain warning has been issued for Angus.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from noon until 9pm today (Wednesday).

The forecaster says as much as 80mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, with 15-30mm falling widely.

The warning covers most of Angus, along with Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Moray.

Met Office warns of possible flooding in Angus

The Met Office warning says: “Rain will become increasingly persistent later this morning onwards through this afternoon when rain will become heavy at times.

“Fifteen to 30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely, with a small chance of a few spots seeing as much as 50 to 80mm rain, most likely near the coast.”

It has warned people that “spray and flooding” could cause “difficult driving conditions” and delays to public transport.

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Dundee and Angus.

It has warned there could be “localised impacts” in central and eastern areas of Scotland on Wednesday.

Sepa says: “Whilst not all areas will be affected, heavy rain is forecast for parts of north eastern Scotland this afternoon and into the evening.

“Significant localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses is possible but will be isolated, most likely impacting urban areas and the transport networks.”

Conversation