Councillors left in dark over Monifieth High School pool opening delay

Angus education committee councillors were not told the swimming pool in Monifieth’s new secondary might not open for months during a row about public access to the facility.

The 1,200-pupil learning campus opened last month at a cost of £66.5 million.

But the pool is still to be commissioned and might not be available for school use this term – despite education members being told the pool is “fully booked”.

Club and learn-to-swim lets are not due to begin until November.

Angus Council has now admitted only six councillors were told the four-lane pool was yet to open ahead of last week’s education committee meeting which sparked a row over public access.

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said he was “absolutely shocked” the current situation had not been revealed to the committee.

He said he believed officials had been “disingenuous” in giving the impression the pool was fully booked this term.

During last week’s meeting, Mr Boyd claimed south Angus is losing out in a “two-tier” investment in local leisure provision.

Who was told Monifieth High School pool will not open for months?

A council spokesperson confirmed six councillors were informed in July the 25-metre pool was not ready.

Those were council leader George Meechan, education convener Heather Doran and vice-convener Ronnie Proctor, as well as Monifieth and Sidlaw councillors Craig Fotheringham, Lloyd Melville and Beth Whiteside.

Councillors Melville and Whiteside are on the education committee.

But there was no clear indication given to the other 11 members the pool would not open for another two months.

Instead, senior officials repeatedly told the committee it was “fully booked”.

They said club and swim class bookings had been transferred on a like-for-like basis from the old school pool.

A council spokesperson admitted the committee debate may have given the impression the pool was in operation.

“The word ‘term’ may have been used instead of ‘session’,” they said.

And the authority clarified the details of non-school use.

The spokesperson added: “In terms of ‘lets’, the pool is fully booked by local clubs throughout the week during these times:

Monday 6pm-9pm

Tuesday 6pm-9pm

Wednesday 6pm-9.15pm

Thursday 6pm-9.15pm

Friday 6pm-9.15pm

Saturday 9am-3pm

Sunday 9am-3pm

“The pool is booked each week during term time for school use by primary schools and Monifieth High School.”

Those times are Monday 9am to 3pm and Tuesday to Friday 9am to 3.50pm.

“There are some small gaps within the timings for ‘lets’ and school use to allow for changeovers and cleaning,” the spokesperson added.

“The Monifieth High School pool attendant is always on duty for any curriculum time usage either by the high school or cluster primaries.

“Any club/swim school let users are required to provide their own lifeguard cover.

“Angus Alive have no involvement in operations.”