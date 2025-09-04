Councillors left in dark over Monifieth High School pool opening delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councillors left in dark over Monifieth High School pool opening delay

Only senior education committee figures and local councillors were told the pool at the new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus is yet to be commissioned.

By Graham Brown
The new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus education committee councillors were not told the swimming pool in Monifieth’s new secondary might not open for months during a row about public access to the facility.

The 1,200-pupil learning campus opened last month at a cost of £66.5 million.

But the pool is still to be commissioned and might not be available for school use this term – despite education members being told the pool is “fully booked”.

Club and learn-to-swim lets are not due to begin until November.

Monifieth learning campus sports hall
The sports hall inside Monifieth learning campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council has now admitted only six councillors were told the four-lane pool was yet to open ahead of last week’s education committee meeting which sparked a row over public access.

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said he was “absolutely shocked” the current situation had not been revealed to the committee.

He said he believed officials had been “disingenuous” in giving the impression the pool was fully booked this term.

During last week’s meeting, Mr Boyd claimed south Angus is losing out in a “two-tier” investment in local leisure provision.

Who was told Monifieth High School pool will not open for months?

A council spokesperson confirmed six councillors were informed in July the 25-metre pool was not ready.

Those were council leader George Meechan, education convener Heather Doran and vice-convener Ronnie Proctor, as well as Monifieth and Sidlaw councillors Craig Fotheringham, Lloyd Melville and Beth Whiteside.

Councillors Melville and Whiteside are on the education committee.

But there was no clear indication given to the other 11 members the pool would not open for another two months.

Instead, senior officials repeatedly told the committee it was “fully booked”.

They said club and swim class bookings had been transferred on a like-for-like basis from the old school pool.

A council spokesperson admitted the committee debate may have given the impression the pool was in operation.

“The word ‘term’ may have been used instead of ‘session’,” they said.

And the authority clarified the details of non-school use.

The spokesperson added: “In terms of ‘lets’, the pool is fully booked by local clubs throughout the week during these times:

  • Monday 6pm-9pm
  • Tuesday 6pm-9pm
  • Wednesday 6pm-9.15pm
  • Thursday 6pm-9.15pm
  • Friday 6pm-9.15pm
  • Saturday 9am-3pm
  • Sunday 9am-3pm

“The pool is booked each week during term time for school use by primary schools and Monifieth High School.”

Those times are Monday 9am to 3pm and Tuesday to Friday 9am to 3.50pm.

“There are some small gaps within the timings for ‘lets’ and school use to allow for changeovers and cleaning,” the spokesperson added.

“The Monifieth High School pool attendant is always on duty for any curriculum time usage either by the high school or cluster primaries.

“Any club/swim school let users are required to provide their own lifeguard cover.

“Angus Alive have no involvement in operations.”

