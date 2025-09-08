Inside the fight to shut – and save – Broughty Castle

The campaign to secure the future of Broughty Castle recieved a huge boost last week as Hollywood star Brian Cox lent his support.

The future of the historical landmark has been up in the air after its operator – Leisure and Culture Dundee – unveiled proposals to close it last year.

It was ultimately given a stay-of-execution after Dundee councillors agreed to defer a decision on its closure but a definitive resolution is yet to be found.

But why did Leisure and Culture propose to shut Broughty Castle and what is the current state-of-play?

The Courier takes a look at the closure saga.

Cost-cutting closure proposals

In March 2024, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) unveiled proposals to permanently close Broughty Castle.

It was part of a money-saving exercise, which also proposed to shutter the Mills Observatory and Caird Park Golf Course.

LACD said visitors to Broughty Castle had fallen by 9% compared to pre-pandemic levels and the then lease with Historic Environment Scotland was due to end.

Closing the castle would have saved LACD £80,000 a year.

A public consultation was subsequently held seeking people’s opinions on the proposals.

The Broughty Castle section of the consultation received 933 responses.

The vast majority of those who took part – 91% – said closing the attraction would have a negative impact.

Despite the public concern, council officers recommended the axe should fall on Broughty Castle.

Stay-of-execution granted

The local authority’s city governance met to vote on the closure proposals in early December.

At the meeting, they heard a deputation from Martin Goodfellow, who spoke on behalf of the Broughty Ferry Traders Association.

He accused council officers of having a “staggering lack of vision” for suggesting the closure of the castle and said more needed to be done utilise the attraction.

Deputy Lord Provost Kevin Cordell, a Broughty Ferry councillor, subsequently put forward a motion to defer a decision on Broughty Castle.

This was backed by 15 votes to 13.

Lease extended

The city governance committee met again in February.

At this meeting, they discussed a report which recommended they agree to continue the lease of Broughty Castle for a further one-year period.

It was also recommended that the opening times of the attraction should be reduced so it operated on just the summer schedule (April to September).

A reduction in opening hours to six months a year would reduce the operating costs from £80,000 to £50,000, the report said.

Campaign launched to save Broughty Castle

Dundee City Council is yet to make a final decision on the future of Broughty Castle.

However, on Friday (September 5) the Friends of Broughty Castle (FOBC) group officially launched their campaign to save the historic landmark.

FOBC is a coalition between the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, community council and the Rotary club.

The group aims to draw in financial support for the castle but has three key requirements from Dundee City Council:

Multi-year core funding from DCC, via LACD, at least at current levels and ideally restored toward the pre-cut baseline, to guarantee reliable opening hours, especially in peak season.

A clear, public timetable of opening (no “closed three days a week” in summer), giving residents, visitors, and tour operators confidence.

A funding approach that does not claw back every pound of earned income, so that growth actually rewards initiative and builds resilience.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following the decision of the City Governance Committee on February 27, Leisure & Culture Dundee is continuing to engage with national and local partners on options to deliver a future sustainable model for Broughty Ferry Castle.

“A business plan is being developed for the Castle which will identify potential funding streams.”