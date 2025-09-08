Inside the fight to shut – and save – Broughty Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the fight to shut – and save – Broughty Castle

Plans to close the attraction for good emerged last year but its future still hangs in the balance.

Brian Cox is supporting a campaign to secure the long-term future of Broughty Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

The campaign to secure the future of Broughty Castle recieved a huge boost last week as Hollywood star Brian Cox lent his support.

The future of the historical landmark has been up in the air after its operator – Leisure and Culture Dundee – unveiled proposals to close it last year.

It was ultimately given a stay-of-execution after Dundee councillors agreed to defer a decision on its closure but a definitive resolution is yet to be found.

But why did Leisure and Culture propose to shut Broughty Castle and what is the current state-of-play?

The Courier takes a look at the closure saga.

Cost-cutting closure proposals

In March 2024, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) unveiled proposals to permanently close Broughty Castle.

It was part of a money-saving exercise, which also proposed to shutter the Mills Observatory and Caird Park Golf Course.

LACD said visitors to Broughty Castle had fallen by 9% compared to pre-pandemic levels and the then lease with Historic Environment Scotland was due to end.

Closing the castle would have saved LACD £80,000 a year.

A public consultation was subsequently held seeking people’s opinions on the proposals.

Caird Park Golf course was shut as part of the cost cutting measures. Image: DC Thomson.

The Broughty Castle section of the consultation received 933 responses.

The vast majority of those who took part – 91% – said closing the attraction would have a negative impact.

Despite the public concern, council officers recommended the axe should fall on Broughty Castle.

Stay-of-execution granted

The local authority’s city governance met to vote on the closure proposals in early December.

At the meeting, they heard a deputation from Martin Goodfellow, who spoke on behalf of the Broughty Ferry Traders Association.

Martin Goodfellow at the castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He accused council officers of having a “staggering lack of vision” for suggesting the closure of the castle and said more needed to be done utilise the attraction.

Deputy Lord Provost Kevin Cordell, a Broughty Ferry councillor, subsequently put forward a motion to defer a decision on Broughty Castle.

This was backed by 15 votes to 13.

Lease extended

The city governance committee met again in February.

At this meeting, they discussed a report which recommended they agree to continue the lease of Broughty Castle for a further one-year period.

Broughty Castle in the sun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It was also recommended that the opening times of the attraction should be reduced so it operated on just the summer schedule (April to September).

A reduction in opening hours to six months a year would reduce the operating costs from £80,000 to £50,000, the report said.

Campaign launched to save Broughty Castle

Dundee City Council is yet to make a final decision on the future of Broughty Castle.

However, on Friday (September 5) the Friends of Broughty Castle (FOBC) group officially launched their campaign to save the historic landmark.

FOBC is a coalition between the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, community council and the Rotary club.

Brian Cox with campaigners Gordon McKay (l) and Martin Goodfellow (r). Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The group aims to draw in financial support for the castle but has three key requirements from Dundee City Council:

  • Multi-year core funding from DCC, via LACD, at least at current levels and ideally restored toward the pre-cut baseline, to guarantee reliable opening hours, especially in peak season.
  • A clear, public timetable of opening (no “closed three days a week” in summer), giving residents, visitors, and tour operators confidence.
  • A funding approach that does not claw back every pound of earned income, so that growth actually rewards initiative and builds resilience.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following the decision of the City Governance Committee on February 27, Leisure & Culture Dundee is continuing to engage with national and local partners on options to deliver a future sustainable model for Broughty Ferry Castle.

“A business plan is being developed for the Castle which will identify potential funding streams.”

