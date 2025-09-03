Stirling Albion eyeing community buyout of Forthbank Stadium

Stirling Albion Football Club (SAFC) is exploring the possibility of a community buyout of its home ground, according to Stirling Council papers.

The club has submitted an expression of interest in the transfer of Forthbank Stadium, currently owned by Stirling Council, into community ownership.

The potential asset transfer is on the agenda of Thursday’s Stirling Council Community Wellbeing and Housing Committee meeting, but no decisions will be made at this early stage.

Under the Community Empowerment Act, the council is legally obliged to engage with SAFC and fully consider any proposal submitted.

The buyout’s potential positive impact on economic development, regeneration, health, social or environmental wellbeing, and reducing inequalities will all be taken into account.

The benefits of community ownership must also be compared to the benefits of Stirling Council continuing to run the stadium, as well as its sale on the open market.

Initial meetings have already been held between Stirling Council and Stirling Albion board members “to explore the current challenges with Forthbank Stadium.”

And council documents revealed: “A workshop is being planned with SAFC to scope the parameters of any asset transfer opportunity, and explore best practice in other club-owned or managed facilities.”

Stirling Albion was founded in 1945 and currently competes in the SPFL’s Scottish League Two.

It has been based at Forthbank Stadium since it was opened in 1993.

In 2010, the Binos became the first entirely fan-owned senior football club in Scotland.

Today, supporters still own more than 80% of the club’s shares.

