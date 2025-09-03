Stirling Albion eyeing community buyout of Forthbank Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Albion eyeing community buyout of Forthbank Stadium

By law, Stirling Council must consider any proposal for the transfer of the football ground.

By Alex Watson
Forthbank Stadium has been the home of the Binos for more than 30 years. Image: SNS
Stirling Albion Football Club (SAFC) is exploring the possibility of a community buyout of its home ground, according to Stirling Council papers.

The club has submitted an expression of interest in the transfer of Forthbank Stadium, currently owned by Stirling Council, into community ownership.

The potential asset transfer is on the agenda of Thursday’s Stirling Council Community Wellbeing and Housing Committee meeting, but no decisions will be made at this early stage.

Under the Community Empowerment Act, the council is legally obliged to engage with SAFC and fully consider any proposal submitted.

The buyout’s potential positive impact on economic development, regeneration, health, social or environmental wellbeing, and reducing inequalities will all be taken into account.

Stirling Albion celebrate their League 2 title
The benefits of community ownership must also be compared to the benefits of Stirling Council continuing to run the stadium, as well as its sale on the open market.

Initial meetings have already been held between Stirling Council and Stirling Albion board members “to explore the current challenges with Forthbank Stadium.”

And council documents revealed: “A workshop is being planned with SAFC to scope the parameters of any asset transfer opportunity, and explore best practice in other club-owned or managed facilities.”

Forthbank Stadium is located next to The Peak gym and leisure centre, as well as Stirling County Cricket Club. Image: Google Street View

Stirling Albion was founded in 1945 and currently competes in the SPFL’s Scottish League Two.

It has been based at Forthbank Stadium since it was opened in 1993.

In 2010, the Binos became the first entirely fan-owned senior football club in Scotland.

Today, supporters still own more than 80% of the club’s shares.

Conversation