Dundee after-school care and holiday club failed to check staff were safe to work with children

A Dundee after-school care and holiday club failed to check that some staff were safe to work with children.

Kids Fun House, which operates from St Francis RC and Ballumbie primary schools at the city’s North East Campus, has been told to improve recruitment procedures by November 1 or risk being ordered to close.

A surprise inspection by The Care Inspectorate on July 29 and 31 discovered that references and Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) information was not available for some staff.

PVG checks not carried out on some staff

In addition, some employees were not registered with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) as legally required.

The watchdog said that children were potentially being put at risk due to the lack of proper vetting.

A Care Inspectorate report stated the service’s approach to quality assurance required significant improvement, “as current systems were not robust or consistently applied”.

Inspectors deemed care offered to children and staffing as adequate, while management of the facility was “weak”.

The report stated that the current approach to staffing “should be reviewed” as “for several hours, the service operated without management or senior staff present to guide or supervise practice, resulting in an imbalance in staffing and skill sets across the service.”

Furthermore, the care watchdog found that orders to improve medication procedures – issued in March – had not been met.

Not all children’s medical records had been completed or maintained, which “posed a risk for children’s health and wellbeing to be compromised”.

Despite this, it was noted that “children were happy and secure in their surroundings and had developed positive relationships with staff”.

Kids Fun House was also praised for supporting children’s health and wellbeing “through effective cleaning and infection control procedures” and for having a layout that “enabled children to benefit from active areas, quiet spaces and access to the outdoors”.

Kids Fun House in Dundee ordered to make immediate improvements

Urgent improvements include:

All relevant security checks are carried out as part of the process of recruiting new staff.

Ensure all existing staff have the correct information or references confirming their suitability to work.

Ensure that suitably-qualified and competent persons are working in the care service at all times.

The management of Kids Fun House has been approached by The Courier for comment.