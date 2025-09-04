EXCLUSIVE: No record of Raac safety warning as Angus Council deletes all emails after one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: No record of Raac safety warning as Angus Council deletes all emails after one year

Cosla sent a letter to local authorities in 2021 alerting them to risks caused by the defective concrete.

Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth, which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth, which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson
By Sean O'Neil

Angus Council claims to have no record of receiving a warning of safety risks posed by Raac because all emails are deleted after one year.

On October 1 2021, Cosla – the national association representing local authorities in Scotland – sent a letter to councils alerting them to issues with the defective concrete.

Obtained via Freedom of Information (FOI), the letter states: “Officers have been requested to alert all councils to the risks resulting from the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac), on grounds of public health and safety.

“The Local Government Association has also advised its members to check as a matter of urgency whether any buildings in their estates have roofs made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).”

Angus Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay. Image: Supplied

When asked by The Courier, Cosla said its expectation is that all councils, including Angus, received the correspondence but were unable to confirm records from that time due to personnel changes.

The 2021 letter was sent at the request of West Lothian Council who had discovered issues with the defective concrete in their school estate.

That same year, Angus Council conducted a survey of school buildings to determine if they contained Raac.

However, the local authority did not start testing homes until April 2023.

It did not warn homeowners until September 2023.

‘Retention period for emails is one year’

Despite the timeline noted above, Angus Council claims it has no record of ever getting the letter from Cosla.

It is also unable to check if it was ever received as the council’s standard practice is to delete all emails after one year.

Dundee City Council has confirmed it received the communication in 2021 and subsequently began investigations into its school estate.

Williamina Rylance lives in a house with Raac in Monifieth’s Milton Street. Image: Alan Richardson.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Angus Council has no record of receiving such a letter.

“Angus Council follows the Scottish Council on Archives Records Retention Schedules (SCARRS) as the basis for managing records.

“This ensures that our recordkeeping practices align with statutory requirements, recognised best practice, and the obligations set out under the Public Records (Scotland) Act 2011.

“The council’s retention period for emails is one year, after which the email will automatically be deleted, unless of course it has been stored elsewhere.”

SCARRS has been contacted for comment by The Courier but has yet to respond.

Angus Council refused to attend meeting

Since the Cosla letter was sent four years ago, 75 homes have been found to contain Raac in Monifieth.

Last week, The Courier hosted a public meeting with cabinet secretary for housing Mairi McAllan and Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn as part of our Trapped by Raac campaign.

The Angus Council administration refused to attend.

Angus Council leader George Meechan. Image: Supplied

Council leader George Meechan said: “Attending a Dundee-based public meeting at this stage would be at odds with the engagement plan we have set out locally for residents and owners.

“There is a risk our residents may feel a need to attend for fear of hearing more or different information from the council.

“It is important that this stage of our engagement approach continues to be an individual and tailored, person-centred approach.”

The Courier believes all levels of government, local, Scottish, and UK, must come together to find a solution for homeowners and tenants.

More from News

The lorry landed upside down on the A912. after crashing off the M90 flyover. Image: Stuart Cowper
Driver, 39, charged after lorry crashed off M90 flyover near Perth
Road closed crash.
Emergency services called to two-car crash between St Andrews and Dundee
Flooded Low Road in Perth
Perth flood risk set to halt controversial plan for 175 houses on Craigie Hill…
Rosie Wood appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Holidaymaker deported from Thailand after 'p***ed off' Fife ex cancelled his passport
Ian Fraser appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Sheriff blasts victim-blaming Fife pervert after sex chats with 9-year-old girl
Coastguard and police search for the missing pensioner in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry woman, 90, found after major missing person search
The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
Fife short-term lets controls would 'decimate industry and impact jobs' says operator
2
Reception worker Erika Walker with Safety Marshall, Abi Morrison welcome customers to Xtreme Trampoline
How Glenrothes trampoline park's move benefits other town centre businesses
Forth Valley Hospital
Troubled Stirling and Clacks health partnership seeks new chief finance officer
Tele News -Lindsey Hamilton Story - CR0029369 - residents concerns about asset transfers in area - Picture shows gv / general view / locator of Fairmuir Bowling Green and Pavilion -- Fairmuir Park, Fairmuir Street, Dundee -- Wednesday 7th July 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Dundee youth football club eyes Fairmuir Park pavilions takeover

Conversation