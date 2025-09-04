EXCLUSIVE: No record of Raac safety warning as Angus Council deletes all emails after one year

Angus Council claims to have no record of receiving a warning of safety risks posed by Raac because all emails are deleted after one year.

On October 1 2021, Cosla – the national association representing local authorities in Scotland – sent a letter to councils alerting them to issues with the defective concrete.

Obtained via Freedom of Information (FOI), the letter states: “Officers have been requested to alert all councils to the risks resulting from the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac), on grounds of public health and safety.

“The Local Government Association has also advised its members to check as a matter of urgency whether any buildings in their estates have roofs made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).”

When asked by The Courier, Cosla said its expectation is that all councils, including Angus, received the correspondence but were unable to confirm records from that time due to personnel changes.

The 2021 letter was sent at the request of West Lothian Council who had discovered issues with the defective concrete in their school estate.

That same year, Angus Council conducted a survey of school buildings to determine if they contained Raac.

However, the local authority did not start testing homes until April 2023.

It did not warn homeowners until September 2023.

‘Retention period for emails is one year’

Despite the timeline noted above, Angus Council claims it has no record of ever getting the letter from Cosla.

It is also unable to check if it was ever received as the council’s standard practice is to delete all emails after one year.

Dundee City Council has confirmed it received the communication in 2021 and subsequently began investigations into its school estate.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Angus Council has no record of receiving such a letter.

“Angus Council follows the Scottish Council on Archives Records Retention Schedules (SCARRS) as the basis for managing records.

“This ensures that our recordkeeping practices align with statutory requirements, recognised best practice, and the obligations set out under the Public Records (Scotland) Act 2011.

“The council’s retention period for emails is one year, after which the email will automatically be deleted, unless of course it has been stored elsewhere.”

SCARRS has been contacted for comment by The Courier but has yet to respond.

Angus Council refused to attend meeting

Since the Cosla letter was sent four years ago, 75 homes have been found to contain Raac in Monifieth.

Last week, The Courier hosted a public meeting with cabinet secretary for housing Mairi McAllan and Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn as part of our Trapped by Raac campaign.

The Angus Council administration refused to attend.

Council leader George Meechan said: “Attending a Dundee-based public meeting at this stage would be at odds with the engagement plan we have set out locally for residents and owners.

“There is a risk our residents may feel a need to attend for fear of hearing more or different information from the council.

“It is important that this stage of our engagement approach continues to be an individual and tailored, person-centred approach.”

The Courier believes all levels of government, local, Scottish, and UK, must come together to find a solution for homeowners and tenants.