Two-month Stirling road closures for new cycle paths to start later this month

Work on new active travel routes will soon begin in the Forthside area.

By Alex Watson
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View

Phased road closures in Stirling’s Forthside area, due to last until early December, will begin later this month, Stirling Council has announced.

Two streets will be shut to allow the construction of further active travel routes, for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Between September 22 and December 5, Forthside Way is scheduled to close from Shore Road to the mini-roundabout at Forthside car park, between 8am and 5pm.

And a short stretch of nearby Forth Street will also close, between Shore Road and Forth Crescent.

A closer look at the planned road closures and diversions. Image: DC Thomson

The council said detailed signage will be erected in advance of each phase of the work.

Diversions will be in place, and emergency services will still be able to gain access to the closed streets if required.

Will local businesses be affected?

Toast cafe is one of the establishments that sits on the affected stretch of Forthside Way, in the same building as Nando’s and Vue cinema and close to the Premier Inn hotel.

Claudia Stewart outside her Forthside Way cafe, Toast. Image: Supplied

Earlier this year, Toast’s owner Claudia Stewart told The Courier how plans to restrict traffic on the street had made her fear for the future of her business.

As part of the Forthside masterplan, it has been proposed that Forthside Way could close permanently to most vehicles in April 2026.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

