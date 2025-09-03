Two-month Stirling road closures for new cycle paths to start later this month

Phased road closures in Stirling’s Forthside area, due to last until early December, will begin later this month, Stirling Council has announced.

Two streets will be shut to allow the construction of further active travel routes, for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Between September 22 and December 5, Forthside Way is scheduled to close from Shore Road to the mini-roundabout at Forthside car park, between 8am and 5pm.

And a short stretch of nearby Forth Street will also close, between Shore Road and Forth Crescent.

The council said detailed signage will be erected in advance of each phase of the work.

Diversions will be in place, and emergency services will still be able to gain access to the closed streets if required.

Will local businesses be affected?

Toast cafe is one of the establishments that sits on the affected stretch of Forthside Way, in the same building as Nando’s and Vue cinema and close to the Premier Inn hotel.

Earlier this year, Toast’s owner Claudia Stewart told The Courier how plans to restrict traffic on the street had made her fear for the future of her business.

As part of the Forthside masterplan, it has been proposed that Forthside Way could close permanently to most vehicles in April 2026.

