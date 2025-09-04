How Glenrothes trampoline park’s move benefits other town centre businesses

A Glenrothes trampoline park has bounced back since its move to the town centre this summer.

And Xtreme Trampoline Arena staff are jumping for joy after discovering it is also benefiting other Kingdom Centre businesses.

They believe opening leisure facilities next to more traditional town centre shops could help increase footfall in other struggling Fife high streets.

And that, they say, can only be a good thing.

Xtreme Trampoline operated at Pentland Park in Glenrothes for six years.

However, it was forced to move from its premises in 2023 to make way for a new Poundstretcher.

After a two-year break, it opened in a former supermarket unit at the Kingdom Centre’s Marchmont Gate.

As well as new management and staff, it has introduced extra facilities including a large soft play area.

According to marketing manager Amy Watson, it has been a great move.

Trampoline park customers use other Glenrothes businesses

“The biggest difference is the location is more accessible,” she says.

“Before, people would have to be going specifically to Xtreme, book then head down.

“That’s providing they had a car.

“Now we’re getting a lot of transient footfall because we allow drop-ins outwith weekends and holiday periods.

“If people are going to the Kingdom Centre for a shop and happen to pass us they can join in for a soft play and grab a coffee.”

It’s a benefit that’s also working in the other direction, says Amy.

“They’re coming to soft play then heading out to Home Bargains or for something to eat at Rothes Halls across the way,” she says.

“It can only be beneficial.”

Already ‘insanely busy’

Glenrothes town centre businesses already work together following the launch of a Kingdom Centre loyalty club app in December.

It contains information on events and exclusive offers for shoppers.

Xtreme Trampoline Arena is one of those to make the most of it.

“We encourage the use of the app and try to promote it as much as we possibly can,” says Amy.

“Everybody benefits from it. You’re never going to burn less if you light somebody else’s candle.

“Town centres used to be all about retail, but not anymore.

“Leisure businesses should definitely think about it.

“We’re close to the bus station and, while we’re still growing through the week, we’re already insanely busy at the weekend.”