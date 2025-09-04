How Glenrothes trampoline park’s move benefits other town centre businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Glenrothes trampoline park’s move benefits other town centre businesses

Xtreme Trampoline moved to the Kingdom Centre in June and is already reaping the benefits.

By Claire Warrender
Reception worker Erika Walker with Safety Marshall, Abi Morrison welcome customers to Xtreme Trampoline
Staff members Erika Walker and Abi Marshall welcome customers to Xtreme Trampoline in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Glenrothes trampoline park has bounced back since its move to the town centre this summer.

And Xtreme Trampoline Arena staff are jumping for joy after discovering it is also benefiting other Kingdom Centre businesses.

They believe opening leisure facilities next to more traditional town centre shops could help increase footfall in other struggling Fife high streets.

Some of the trampolines at Xtreme Trampoline Arena
Some of the trampolines at Xtreme Trampoline Arena. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And that, they say, can only be a good thing.

Xtreme Trampoline operated at Pentland Park in Glenrothes for six years.

However, it was forced to move from its premises in 2023 to make way for a new Poundstretcher.

After a two-year break, it opened in a former supermarket unit at the Kingdom Centre’s Marchmont Gate.

As well as new management and staff, it has introduced extra facilities including a large soft play area.

According to marketing manager Amy Watson, it has been a great move.

Trampoline park customers use other Glenrothes businesses

“The biggest difference is the location is more accessible,” she says.

“Before, people would have to be going specifically to Xtreme, book then head down.

“That’s providing they had a car.

“Now we’re getting a lot of transient footfall because we allow drop-ins outwith weekends and holiday periods.

“If people are going to the Kingdom Centre for a shop and happen to pass us they can join in for a soft play and grab a coffee.”

Reception worker Erika Walker with Safety Mrshall, Abi Morrison (20) at the Glenrothes trampoline park
Erika and Abi have a go in the Glenrothes trampoline park soft play area, introduced after the town centre move. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s a benefit that’s also working in the other direction, says Amy.

“They’re coming to soft play then heading out to Home Bargains or for something to eat at Rothes Halls across the way,” she says.

“It can only be beneficial.”

Already ‘insanely busy’

Glenrothes town centre businesses already work together following the launch of a Kingdom Centre loyalty club app in December.

It contains information on events and exclusive offers for shoppers.

Xtreme Trampoline Arena is one of those to make the most of it.

“We encourage the use of the app and try to promote it as much as we possibly can,” says Amy.

“Everybody benefits from it. You’re never going to burn less if you light somebody else’s candle.

“Town centres used to be all about retail, but not anymore.

“Leisure businesses should definitely think about it.

“We’re close to the bus station and, while we’re still growing through the week, we’re already insanely busy at the weekend.”

