Hunt for driver after damaged car driven ‘dangerously’ on several Dundee streets

Police are hunting a driver after a damaged car was driven “dangerously” on several Dundee streets.

A black Skoda Kuroq was found abandoned on Wentworth Crescent on Tuesday evening.

Police say it had earlier been involved in a crash with an “unknown item or vehicle” before being “driven dangerously” on Harrison Road, Wentworth Drive and Wentworth Crescent, in the city’s Ardler area.

Officers attended and found the car abandoned.

Appeal for witnesses after car driven ‘dangerously’ in Ardler

Constable Darren Derrick said: “Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and locate the driver of the vehicle.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the car or witnessed it crashing to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam or private CCTV, which could assist, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 2845 of September 2.