7 reasons to be positive about Lochee – by the people who live and work there

Lochee has found itself thrust into the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks.

The Dundee neighbourhood and its people have had to endure criticism and a wave of unsubstantiated claims on social media after an alleged knife incident involving a 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman.

Posts shared online have prompted police to issue two warnings about “misinformation”.

After the incident on August 23, one national newspaper visited Lochee and branded it “Britain’s Bronx” – a reference to the once-notorious New York district.

Locals have since hit back at that claim, with Courier columnist Martel Maxwell among those saying Lochee does not deserve that tag.

With the help of people who live and work in Lochee, The Courier has taken a look at seven reasons to be positive about the area.

1. Murals and artwork

Lochee High Street is like many others up and down the country – lined with shuttered shops.

But locals have taken it upon themselves to ensure the area remains bright and colourful, thanks to many murals and artworks that have been painted during recent years.

This includes a mural of iconic late singer-songwriter Michael Marra, and more recently, a tribute to Dr Fortune Gomo – who died in an alleged stabbing in July – by artist Douglas Roulston on Bank Street.

Douglas said: “Lochee is a proud place full of history and character, and I’m honoured to have been chosen to create this mural.

“The Lochee community deserves something good to look at.”

Michael Corr, who created the mural to the “bard of Lochee” Marra and other artworks in the area, said: “The experience of creating the murals was overwhelmingly positive.

“Each day I painted, I met people from all walks of life who would stop, chat and share their own stories.

“I built friendships, learned about the area and felt truly welcomed.

“When the murals were completed, there was both joy and a wee bit of sadness that my time working there was coming to an end.”

2. Finding joy through song

Marra’s legacy is felt throughout Lochee, none more so than in his daughter, Alice – who runs a community choir that frequently performs locally.

Alice formed Lochee Linties, based in Mulligan Court sheltered housing, 11 years ago.

She said: “We have sung at numerous events over the years and brought joy and happiness to not just our own singers but to the wider community who listen to us.

“We’ve sung in the high street, the community garden, the library and beside the mural of Michael.

“Lochee has its problems just like any other area, but there is definitely a feeling of something special here.

“Maybe I’ve just been lucky, but I have only ever had happy, positive and fulfilling experiences working here and long may it continue.”

3. Business investment

Lochee High Street continues to face its battles, like any town or retail centre, and just last month, some of its longstanding businesses called for change to help improve their prospects.

However, just a stone’s throw away, big businesses are continuing to invest and bring jobs to the area.

The Stack, once home to leisure facilities such as a cinema, a nightclub, and a bowling alley, has undergone a revival in recent years as a retail park.

The most recent arrival was a new Next store in July, while Home Bargains opened one of its biggest shops in Scotland at The Stack in December 2023 – shortly after Greggs had opened a new drive-thru outlet nearby.

Aldi, Smyths Toys Superstores, Buzz Bingo, The Range and The Gym Group also have long-established outlets at The Stack.

Other big retailers who continue to maintain a presence in Lochee include Lidl and Farmfoods.

Heather Henry, chairwoman of the Love Lochee group, said: “The Stack is now full for the first time.

“It’s so good to see it so busy. Investment in the area is always needed.”

4. Community spirit

Lochee’s community spirit is evident in many ways, but none more so in the way that locals rallied around the family of Dr Gomo following her death.

Dr Gomo died after an incident on South Road, in the shadow of Lochee’s multis.

Staff and regulars at Sandy’s Bar came together and raised £11,000 to support her husband, Richard, and their daughter.

Last week, Richard told The Courier how the family were “attempting to rebuild”.

He also issued a statement, thanking the community for their support in the weeks since Dr Gomo’s death.

Heather, from Love Lochee, says it is representative of the type of people who call the area home.

She said: “In recent months, Lochee has had its heart broken by events.

“It has been so harrowing and has affected so many families, neighbours and locals.

“However, it’s also so heartwarming to see how local ordinary people and businesses stepped up and contributed and helped in any way they could, from fundraisers and collections to prayer and quiet reflection.”

Other projects like Lochee Community Larder have also been set up in recent years, in response to the hardship people face as a result of poverty, and Lochee Community Hub was set up in 2016 to support vulnerable individuals.

Every year for several decades, the people of Lochee have also gathered for their own Christmas lights event.

5. Urban trail

High Street is already home to a statue recognising Lochee’s role in the jute industry, while Cox’s Stack stands tall as another reminder of its industrial past.

That is now being brought into the present with plans for a new Lochee urban trail.

The proposals were launched earlier this year, with the council asking for people’s views on the 2.7km route that would promote Lochee’s “rich history”.

It will also aim to create “engaging and exciting spaces” to facilitate “new opportunities for learning, socialising, and outdoor activity for people of all ages”.

6. Giving youth a chance

Lochee is home to several initiatives aimed at giving young people the best chance of succeeding in life.

Along with thriving youth clubs like Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade sections, Lochee has a boxing club welcoming youngsters from all walks of life.

Olympian Sam Hickey is among the club’s success stories.

Brian Howett, one of the organisers, said: “One of our kids said that when you become a Lochee boxer, we are all one, we are all part of one family.

“That made me realise why we run the club.”

7. Making the ‘misunderstood multis cool again’

Much like the high street, Lochee’s multis – the tall tower blocks that house hundreds of families – do not have their problems to seek.

There are well-documented issues with crime and drugs in these buildings.

But two fashion designers are aiming to use their experiences of growing up in Lochee to change attitudes towards them.

Through their work, Robyn Green and Niamh Innes are on a mission to “make multis cool again”.

Speaking in July, Robyn said: “We know the multis have got a complicated reputation, and they’re linked to a lot of tough issues like drugs and homelessness.

“People seem scared to go to Lochee now.

“Back when I was wee, everybody knew each other, and you would go in each other’s houses for stuff. It wasn’t dangerous.

“Me and my friends used to say that multis were actually cool.

“It would be great to live in a multi and have that community – to make multis cool again.”

Niamh said: “Our football bus leaves from Lochee to go to football; everybody’s on that bus, and it’s great camaraderie. It’s that old school community feeling.

“I just want people to see that Lochee is not as bad as people make out. And it has so much potential.”

‘Lochee is bursting with enthusiasm and hope’

Following recent events, Lochee’s three SNP councillors have come together to defend their ward.

Lee Mills, Siobhan Tolland and Roisin Smith believe there is “something amazing” about Lochee.

In a statement, they said: “Standing proudly as one of our most historic and characterful communities, Lochee bursts with enthusiasm, hope, and sheer determination.

“At the heart of this is its people. Lochee is full of everyday extraordinary people who give their time and energy to make Lochee better and stronger, embracing us all.

“Groups like the Lochee Residents and Tenants Association are leading regeneration projects that are revitalising Lochee.

“Their collaboration with Love Lochee brought vibrant murals to the area and helped organise the much-loved Christmas lights switch-on.

“Meanwhile, the Lochee Larder continues to provide essential support to those most in need, entirely powered by volunteers and citywide partnerships.”