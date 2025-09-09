7 reasons to be positive about Lochee – by the people who live and work there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

7 reasons to be positive about Lochee – by the people who live and work there

The Dundee neighbourhood has been thrust into the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks.

Locals have spoken out in support of the many positive things happening in Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Lochee has found itself thrust into the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks.

The Dundee neighbourhood and its people have had to endure criticism and a wave of unsubstantiated claims on social media after an alleged knife incident involving a 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman.

Posts shared online have prompted police to issue two warnings about “misinformation”.

Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

After the incident on August 23, one national newspaper visited Lochee and branded it “Britain’s Bronx” – a reference to the once-notorious New York district.

Locals have since hit back at that claim, with Courier columnist Martel Maxwell among those saying Lochee does not deserve that tag.

With the help of people who live and work in Lochee, The Courier has taken a look at seven reasons to be positive about the area.

1. Murals and artwork

Lochee High Street is like many others up and down the country – lined with shuttered shops.

But locals have taken it upon themselves to ensure the area remains bright and colourful, thanks to many murals and artworks that have been painted during recent years.

This includes a mural of iconic late singer-songwriter Michael Marra, and more recently, a tribute to Dr Fortune Gomo – who died in an alleged stabbing in July – by artist Douglas Roulston on Bank Street.

Douglas said: “Lochee is a proud place full of history and character, and I’m honoured to have been chosen to create this mural.

“The Lochee community deserves something good to look at.”

A mural on the side of a building showing sunlight through trees
The new mural by Douglas Roulston on Bank Street, Lochee. Image: Jack Kelly
A brightly coloured mural in pinks and blue with the words 'Here I Am' in yellow across it
A colourful mural in the pend leading to Aimer Square, off High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Artist Michael Corr sits in front of his portrait of Michael Marra
Michael Corr, a mural artist with his Michael Marra portrait in Aimer Square. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Michael Corr, who created the mural to the “bard of Lochee” Marra and other artworks in the area, said: “The experience of creating the murals was overwhelmingly positive.

“Each day I painted, I met people from all walks of life who would stop, chat and share their own stories.

“I built friendships, learned about the area and felt truly welcomed.

“When the murals were completed, there was both joy and a wee bit of sadness that my time working there was coming to an end.”

2. Finding joy through song

Marra’s legacy is felt throughout Lochee, none more so than in his daughter, Alice – who runs a community choir that frequently performs locally.

Alice formed Lochee Linties, based in Mulligan Court sheltered housing, 11 years ago.

She said: “We have sung at numerous events over the years and brought joy and happiness to not just our own singers but to the wider community who listen to us.

Alice stands in front of her choir of about 20 people
The Lochee Linties community choir, led by Alice. Image: Alice Marra

“We’ve sung in the high street, the community garden, the library and beside the mural of Michael.

“Lochee has its problems just like any other area, but there is definitely a feeling of something special here.

“Maybe I’ve just been lucky, but I have only ever had happy, positive and fulfilling experiences working here and long may it continue.”

3. Business investment

Lochee High Street continues to face its battles, like any town or retail centre, and just last month, some of its longstanding businesses called for change to help improve their prospects.

However, just a stone’s throw away, big businesses are continuing to invest and bring jobs to the area.

The Stack, once home to leisure facilities such as a cinema, a nightclub, and a bowling alley, has undergone a revival in recent years as a retail park.

The most recent arrival was a new Next store in July, while Home Bargains opened one of its biggest shops in Scotland at The Stack in December 2023 – shortly after Greggs had opened a new drive-thru outlet nearby.

Customers stream into Next
Customers entering the Next store for the first time in July. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
New Greggs store at the Stack Retail Park, Dundee
Greggs at The Stack Retail Park. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
A view of The Stack, including the Home Bargains store
All the units in The Stack are full. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Aldi, Smyths Toys Superstores, Buzz Bingo, The Range and The Gym Group also have long-established outlets at The Stack.

Other big retailers who continue to maintain a presence in Lochee include Lidl and Farmfoods.

Heather Henry, chairwoman of the Love Lochee group, said: “The Stack is now full for the first time.

“It’s so good to see it so busy. Investment in the area is always needed.”

4. Community spirit

Lochee’s community spirit is evident in many ways, but none more so in the way that locals rallied around the family of Dr Gomo following her death.

Dr Gomo died after an incident on South Road, in the shadow of Lochee’s multis.

Staff and regulars at Sandy’s Bar came together and raised £11,000 to support her husband, Richard, and their daughter.

Six bar fundraiser organisers stand in front of an arch of black, red, green and gold balloons
Sandy’s Bar fundraiser organisers, Mel Keenan, Anne Marie Gowans, Denise Gow, Andrew Crawford, Sinead McGuire and Susan Morton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dr Fortune Gomo pictured in a university gown
Dr Fortune Gomo. Image: Police Scotland

Last week, Richard told The Courier how the family were “attempting to rebuild”.

He also issued a statement, thanking the community for their support in the weeks since Dr Gomo’s death.

Heather, from Love Lochee, says it is representative of the type of people who call the area home.

She said: “In recent months, Lochee has had its heart broken by events.

Lochee Community Hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Lochee Christmas lights switch-on in 1979. Image: DC Thomson

“It has been so harrowing and has affected so many families, neighbours and locals.

“However, it’s also so heartwarming to see how local ordinary people and businesses stepped up and contributed and helped in any way they could, from fundraisers and collections to prayer and quiet reflection.”

Other projects like Lochee Community Larder have also been set up in recent years, in response to the hardship people face as a result of poverty, and Lochee Community Hub was set up in 2016 to support vulnerable individuals.

Every year for several decades, the people of Lochee have also gathered for their own Christmas lights event.

5. Urban trail

High Street is already home to a statue recognising Lochee’s role in the jute industry, while Cox’s Stack stands tall as another reminder of its industrial past.

That is now being brought into the present with plans for a new Lochee urban trail.

A statue of an adult and child facing away to a metal piece depicting cogs and wheels in front of them
The statue paying tribute to Lochee’s role in the jute industry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lochee High Street clock - a clockface on a pole set in a stone base
The iconic Lochee High Street clock. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The proposals were launched earlier this year, with the council asking for people’s views on the 2.7km route that would promote Lochee’s “rich history”.

It will also aim to create “engaging and exciting spaces” to facilitate “new opportunities for learning, socialising, and outdoor activity for people of all ages”.

6. Giving youth a chance

Lochee is home to several initiatives aimed at giving young people the best chance of succeeding in life.

Along with thriving youth clubs like Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade sections, Lochee has a boxing club welcoming youngsters from all walks of life.

Olympian Sam Hickey is among the club’s success stories.

Boxer Sam Hickey in a boxing ring holding up a medal
Boxer Sam Hickey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Brian Howett, one of the organisers, said: “One of our kids said that when you become a Lochee boxer, we are all one, we are all part of one family.

“That made me realise why we run the club.”

7. Making the ‘misunderstood multis cool again’

Much like the high street, Lochee’s multis – the tall tower blocks that house hundreds of families – do not have their problems to seek.

There are well-documented issues with crime and drugs in these buildings.

But two fashion designers are aiming to use their experiences of growing up in Lochee to change attitudes towards them.

Through their work, Robyn Green and Niamh Innes are on a mission to “make multis cool again”.

Speaking in July, Robyn said: “We know the multis have got a complicated reputation, and they’re linked to a lot of tough issues like drugs and homelessness.

“People seem scared to go to Lochee now.

Robyn Green and Niamh Innes stand side by side in a room with a wall covered by images
Robyn Green and Niamh Innes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
White tower blocks in Lochee
The Lochee multis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Back when I was wee, everybody knew each other, and you would go in each other’s houses for stuff. It wasn’t dangerous.

“Me and my friends used to say that multis were actually cool.

“It would be great to live in a multi and have that community – to make multis cool again.”

Niamh said: “Our football bus leaves from Lochee to go to football; everybody’s on that bus, and it’s great camaraderie. It’s that old school community feeling.

“I just want people to see that Lochee is not as bad as people make out. And it has so much potential.”

‘Lochee is bursting with enthusiasm and hope’

Following recent events, Lochee’s three SNP councillors have come together to defend their ward.

Lee Mills, Siobhan Tolland and Roisin Smith believe there is “something amazing” about Lochee.

In a statement, they said: “Standing proudly as one of our most historic and characterful communities, Lochee bursts with enthusiasm, hope, and sheer determination.

People walk down the street as a bus waits at a junction
Locals have come out in defence of Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“At the heart of this is its people. Lochee is full of everyday extraordinary people who give their time and energy to make Lochee better and stronger, embracing us all.

“Groups like the Lochee Residents and Tenants Association are leading regeneration projects that are revitalising Lochee.

“Their collaboration with Love Lochee brought vibrant murals to the area and helped organise the much-loved Christmas lights switch-on.

“Meanwhile, the Lochee Larder continues to provide essential support to those most in need, entirely powered by volunteers and citywide partnerships.”

  • The comments on this article have been disabled due to the ongoing criminal proceedings following the alleged knife incident

