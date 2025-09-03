Man removed from train at Fife station after sex attack on girl, 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man removed from train at Fife station after sex attack on girl, 15

Several passengers stepped in to help the "distressed" teenager.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Inverkeithing station
The man was removed from the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: DC Thomson

A man was removed from a train at a Fife railway station after a 15-year-old girl was subjected to a sex attack.

The incident happened on a train travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Sunday August 24.

Passengers stepped in to help the “distressed” teenager after she was sexually assaulted.

The man allegedly involved was removed from the train at Inverkeithing.

Police have now launched an appeal for information.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday August 24, on a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in his 40s.

“Several members of the public noted the distress of the teenager and stepped in to help her, and the man was removed from the train at Inverkeithing.”

Description of man after teenager sexually assaulted on Fife train

The man – thought to be in his 40s or 50s – is described as being white and about 5ft 10in in height, with short, dirty blond hair.

He was wearing a pink shirt and beige shorts.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police say they want to speak to the members of the public who intervened, as they may have information that would help their investigation.

The spokesperson added: “If you witnessed the incident, or intervened to help the girl, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 541 of August 25.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Conversation