Man removed from train at Fife station after sex attack on girl, 15

A man was removed from a train at a Fife railway station after a 15-year-old girl was subjected to a sex attack.

The incident happened on a train travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Sunday August 24.

Passengers stepped in to help the “distressed” teenager after she was sexually assaulted.

The man allegedly involved was removed from the train at Inverkeithing.

Police have now launched an appeal for information.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday August 24, on a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in his 40s.

“Several members of the public noted the distress of the teenager and stepped in to help her, and the man was removed from the train at Inverkeithing.”

Description of man after teenager sexually assaulted on Fife train

The man – thought to be in his 40s or 50s – is described as being white and about 5ft 10in in height, with short, dirty blond hair.

He was wearing a pink shirt and beige shorts.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police say they want to speak to the members of the public who intervened, as they may have information that would help their investigation.

The spokesperson added: “If you witnessed the incident, or intervened to help the girl, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 541 of August 25.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”