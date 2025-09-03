Police probe assault on pupil at Auchterarder school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police probe assault on pupil at Auchterarder school

The incident is understood to have taken place on Friday.

By Isla Glen
The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police have launched an investigation into an assault on a pupil at a Perthshire school.

Officers were contacted on Monday about an attack on a youngster at the Community School of Auchterarder campus, which has both a primary and a secondary school.

The incident is understood to have happened on Friday.

Police say no one was injured, but no further details have been revealed, including the age of the pupil involved.

Police probe assault at school in Auchterarder

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, we received a report of an assault at a school in Perthshire.

“There were no reported injuries.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are assisting police with the enquiries but it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

More from News

Daily court round-up logo.
Wednesday court round-up — Cops in the dock special
Lewis Raitt admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee joyrider jailed after 120mph police chase around Perth
The tree that landed on three vehicles in Brechin at the weekend. Image: George Paterson.
Brechin neighbours in bitter feud after two cars and campervan smashed by fallen tree
A sign for the Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
Top Perthshire tourist attraction Highland Safaris for sale for £750,000
Kids Fun House is based in St Francis Primary School at the North East Campus.
Dundee after-school care and holiday club failed to check staff were safe to work…
Police formed a perimeter outside a block in Cardenden. Image: David Wardle
Woman charged with assault during Fife protest that saw police remove man from flat
Girls smiling as they pull tug o war rope
Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games: All you need to know
Defence firm Babcock is hoping to secure the contracts. Image: Scott Louden/DC Thomson.
Rosyth workforce boost as advanced talks revealed for warships deal with Denmark and Sweden
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Two-month Stirling road closures for new cycle paths to start later this month
Turbines in mist at sunset
Perthshire wind turbines 'as tall as Gherkin skyscraper' set for public inquiry after council…