Police probe assault on pupil at Auchterarder school

Police have launched an investigation into an assault on a pupil at a Perthshire school.

Officers were contacted on Monday about an attack on a youngster at the Community School of Auchterarder campus, which has both a primary and a secondary school.

The incident is understood to have happened on Friday.

Police say no one was injured, but no further details have been revealed, including the age of the pupil involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, we received a report of an assault at a school in Perthshire.

“There were no reported injuries.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are assisting police with the enquiries but it would be inappropriate to comment further.”