A92 in Glenrothes shut northbound after car crashes off road

A major Fife road has been closed after two people were injured in a crash involving one car.

Traffic Scotland says the northbound lanes of the A92 have been shut between the Bankhead Roundabout and the Preston Roundabout after a car rolled down an embankment.

Emergency services were called to the north exit of the Bankhead Roundabout at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

An ambulance service and one fire engine were sent to the scene of the crash.

A Traffic Scotland update at 4.30pm said a recovery vehicle had arrived at the scene.

It added: “Traffic is still very slow on approach.”

‘Car rolled down embankment’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire service was called out at 12.34pm to attend a single vehicle road traffic collision at the north exit of the Bankhead Roundabout.

“A car was off the road and had rolled down an embankment.

“No one was trapped in the car.

“There was one walking wounded male casualty.

“One female casualty was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

“The STOP message came in at 1.09pm.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A92 at Glenrothes is closed [northbound] between Bankhead roundabout and Preston roundabout due to a one-car crash, which was reported around 12.25pm on Wednesday, 3 September, 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.