Two people injured after car crashes off A92 in Glenrothes

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving one car on the A92 in Glenrothes.

A 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were taken to hospital after a car rolled down an embankment near the north exit of the Bankhead Roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the a stretch of the dual carriageway at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Northbound lanes of the A92 were shut for nine hours as the vehicle was recovered, with the road reopening at around 9.30pm.

The ambulance service and one fire engine were sent to the scene of the crash.

‘Car rolled down embankment’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire service was called out at 12.34pm to attend a single vehicle road traffic collision at the north exit of the Bankhead Roundabout.

“A car was off the road and had rolled down an embankment.

“No one was trapped in the car.

“There was one walking wounded male casualty.

“One female casualty was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

“The STOP message came in at 1.09pm.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A92 between Bankhead roundabout and Preston roundabout at Glenrothes has reopened following a one-car crash reported around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old woman and 52-year old man were taken to hospital for treatment.”