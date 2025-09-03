Two people injured after car crashes off A92 in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two people injured after car crashes off A92 in Glenrothes

The crash happened between the Bankhead Roundabout and the Preston Roundabout.

By Finn Nixon
Emergency services were called to the north exit of the Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services were called to the north exit of the Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving one car on the A92 in Glenrothes.

A 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were taken to hospital after a car rolled down an embankment near the north exit of the Bankhead Roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the a stretch of the dual carriageway at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Northbound lanes of the A92 were shut for nine hours as the vehicle was recovered, with the road reopening at around 9.30pm.

The ambulance service and one fire engine were sent to the scene of the crash.

‘Car rolled down embankment’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire service was called out at 12.34pm to attend a single vehicle road traffic collision at the north exit of the Bankhead Roundabout.

“A car was off the road and had rolled down an embankment.

“No one was trapped in the car.

“There was one walking wounded male casualty.

“One female casualty was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

“The STOP message came in at 1.09pm.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A92 between Bankhead roundabout and Preston roundabout at Glenrothes has reopened following a one-car crash reported around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old woman and 52-year old man were taken to hospital for treatment.”

More from News

The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police probe assault on pupil at Perthshire school
Daily court round-up logo.
Wednesday court round-up — Cops in the dock special
Lewis Raitt admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee joyrider jailed after 120mph police chase in and around Perth
The tree that landed on three vehicles in Brechin at the weekend. Image: George Paterson.
Brechin neighbours in bitter feud after two cars and campervan smashed by fallen tree
A sign for the Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
Top Perthshire tourist attraction Highland Safaris for sale for £750,000
Kids Fun House is based in St Francis Primary School at the North East Campus.
Dundee after-school care and holiday club failed to check staff were safe to work…
Police formed a perimeter outside a block in Cardenden. Image: David Wardle
Woman charged with assault during Fife protest that saw police remove man from flat
Girls smiling as they pull tug o war rope
Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games: All you need to know
Defence firm Babcock is hoping to secure the contracts. Image: Scott Louden/DC Thomson.
Rosyth workforce boost as advanced talks revealed for warships deal with Denmark and Sweden
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Two-month Stirling road closures for new cycle paths to start later this month

Conversation