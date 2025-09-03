Woman charged with assault during Fife protest that saw police remove man from flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman charged with assault during Fife protest that saw police remove man from flat

More than 100 people turned up at a block of flats in Cardenden, with eggs and stones thrown.

By James Simpson
Police formed a perimeter outside a block in Cardenden. Image: David Wardle
Police formed a perimeter outside a block in Cardenden. Image: David Wardle

A woman has been charged with assault after a large protest outside a block of flats in Cardenden.

A man was removed from one of the properties by police after more than 100 people gathered on Kirkburn Drive shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

At least 10 police vehicles and two dog units were sent to the scene, where eggs and stones were thrown at a property. A window was also smashed.

Police vans at the scene on Kirkburn Drive.
A number of police were called to the scene at Kirkburn Drive. Image: David Wardle

One witness told The Courier the crowd dispersed after the man was removed from the scene at around 10.30pm.

‘Hostile’ atmosphere as man removed from home

He said: “There must have been over 100 people there.

“It had been going on since 6pm.

“There was a real mix of people, and even a drone filming what was happening.

“The atmosphere became more hostile when the man was being removed – there was a lot of aggressive shouting.

“I did feel for the other neighbours, there was a fear that other homes might be wrongly targeted.”

Police officers at the scene.
Several police were called to the scene. Image: David Wardle

Police Scotland confirmed that a 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault during the protest.

She is set to appear in court at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

A spokesman said: “Around 6.45pm on Tuesday September 2 we received a report of a protest and subsequent vandalism and assault outside an address in Kirkburn Drive, Cardenden.

“Officers attended and the crowd dispersed.

“A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault.

“Inquiries are ongoing with regard to the vandalism.”

Police warn against vigilante action after Cardenden flat protest

Sergeant John Nicol also warned against vigilante action.

He said: “The gathering of large groups of people outside homes can leave some members of our community frightened.

“On this occasion, missiles were thrown at a house, and a window was broken, but this could also have caused serious injuries.

“Anyone conducting themselves in a disorderly fashion or carrying out anti-social behaviour will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

“We strongly advise members of the public to contact police in connection with anything of concern rather than take matters into their own hands.”

