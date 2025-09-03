Woman charged with assault during Fife protest that saw police remove man from flat

A woman has been charged with assault after a large protest outside a block of flats in Cardenden.

A man was removed from one of the properties by police after more than 100 people gathered on Kirkburn Drive shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

At least 10 police vehicles and two dog units were sent to the scene, where eggs and stones were thrown at a property. A window was also smashed.

One witness told The Courier the crowd dispersed after the man was removed from the scene at around 10.30pm.

‘Hostile’ atmosphere as man removed from home

He said: “There must have been over 100 people there.

“It had been going on since 6pm.

“There was a real mix of people, and even a drone filming what was happening.

“The atmosphere became more hostile when the man was being removed – there was a lot of aggressive shouting.

“I did feel for the other neighbours, there was a fear that other homes might be wrongly targeted.”

Police Scotland confirmed that a 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault during the protest.

She is set to appear in court at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

A spokesman said: “Around 6.45pm on Tuesday September 2 we received a report of a protest and subsequent vandalism and assault outside an address in Kirkburn Drive, Cardenden.

“Officers attended and the crowd dispersed.

“A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault.

“Inquiries are ongoing with regard to the vandalism.”

Police warn against vigilante action after Cardenden flat protest

Sergeant John Nicol also warned against vigilante action.

He said: “The gathering of large groups of people outside homes can leave some members of our community frightened.

“On this occasion, missiles were thrown at a house, and a window was broken, but this could also have caused serious injuries.

“Anyone conducting themselves in a disorderly fashion or carrying out anti-social behaviour will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

“We strongly advise members of the public to contact police in connection with anything of concern rather than take matters into their own hands.”