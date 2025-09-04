‘Muirton spirit’ wins through in race to save relics from blaze-hit Perth school

Former pupils are battling to save relics from Perth’s old Northern District Primary School before demolition crews wipe every last trace of it from the map.

The school, which later became Balhousie Primary, went up in flames in June.

Bulldozers moved in last month.

And already much of the building has been reduced to rubble.

But the blaze prompted an outpouring of nostalgia from former pupils.

And that’s led to a pledge from Perth and Kinross Council that it will work with locals to preserve their memories.

Northern District School campaign is tribute to Perth’s ‘Muirton spirit’

Arthur Rodgie went to Northern District Primary School between 1964-71.

He says the fire felt “like a death in the family”.

And so he asked the council and the demolition company if former pupils could have a piece of the rubble as a souvenir.

The council has now confirmed it’s willing to work with locals to make this happen.

It has also pledged to hunt for a time capsule hidden somewhere in the ruins.

The relic’s existence was uncovered by the pair behind the popular Once Upon a Time in the Muirton podcast.

Barney Black, who co-hosts the oral history podcast with Steven Duncan, uncovered a newspaper clipping while researching the history of their old school.

It revealed a jar containing photos and other records had been placed in a cavity at the same time as the foundation stone was being laid in 1908.

Culture Perth and Kinross has already agreed to work with former pupils to put on a display of items connected to the school.

Arthur says the campaigners are grateful for the authorities’ support.

“The school played such a big part in people’s lives,” he said.

“We’re just trying to make sure those memories are preserved.

“That’s the Muirton spirit.”

Council pledge to work with former pupils

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We very much appreciate the place that Balhousie/Northern District Primary School has held in many people’s lives and bearing that in mind, we have previously given a commitment to reusing as much of the original building’s stonework as reasonably practicable in the site’s redevelopment.

“We will also be setting aside some elements of the building identified as of local historical significance.

“We would be happy to make available a piece of any remaining materials to anyone who would like this.”

The spokesperson went on: “Regarding the time capsule, together with the demolition contractor we will endeavour to locate this and safely remove it prior to the site’s redevelopment.”

Balhousie Primary School was closed in 2023 due to its deteriorating condition.

The fire led to “serious structural concerns”, which prompted the demolition.

Perth and Kinross Council previously submitted proposals to convert the building into 26 homes.