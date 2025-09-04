‘Muirton spirit’ wins through in race to save relics from blaze-hit Perth school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Muirton spirit’ wins through in race to save relics from blaze-hit Perth school

The fire which destroyed Balhousie Primary School only strengthened former pupils' memories of its days as Northern District

By Morag Lindsay
Arthur Rodgie standing outside partially demolished red sandstone school building
Arthur Rodgie spent some of his happiest days at the old Northern District Primary School in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Former pupils are battling to save relics from Perth’s old Northern District Primary School before demolition crews wipe every last trace of it from the map.

The school, which later became Balhousie Primary, went up in flames in June.

Bulldozers moved in last month.

And already much of the building has been reduced to rubble.

School being demolished
The old Northern District/Balhousie School in Perth two weeks ago. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Demolished school with part of frontage still in place and little behind it
All that remains of the school this week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But the blaze prompted an outpouring of nostalgia from former pupils.

And that’s led to a pledge from Perth and Kinross Council that it will work with locals to preserve their memories.

Northern District School campaign is tribute to Perth’s ‘Muirton spirit’

Arthur Rodgie went to Northern District Primary School between 1964-71.

He says the fire felt “like a death in the family”.

And so he asked the council and the demolition company if former pupils could have a piece of the rubble as a souvenir.

black and white school photo of children in the 1960s
Arthur, circled, and pals at Perth’s Northern District Primary School in the 1960s. Image: Arthur Rodgie

The council has now confirmed it’s willing to work with locals to make this happen.

It has also pledged to hunt for a time capsule hidden somewhere in the ruins.

The relic’s existence was uncovered by the pair behind the popular Once Upon a Time in the Muirton podcast.

Barney Black, who co-hosts the oral history podcast with Steven Duncan, uncovered a newspaper clipping while researching the history of their old school.

Steven Duncan and Barney Black at their film premier, standing in front of audience of former Muirton residents at Perth art gallery
Once Upon A Time In The Muirton podcasters Steven Duncan and Barney Black. Image: Roben Antoniewicz Photography.

It revealed a jar containing photos and other records had been placed in a cavity at the same time as the foundation stone was being laid in 1908.

Culture Perth and Kinross has already agreed to work with former pupils to put on a display of items connected to the school.

Arthur says the campaigners are grateful for the authorities’ support.

Arthur Rodgie standing outside shell of demolished Northern District School in Perth
Arthur has watched the demolition of his old school with sadness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The school played such a big part in people’s lives,” he said.

“We’re just trying to make sure those memories are preserved.

“That’s the Muirton spirit.”

Council pledge to work with former pupils

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We very much appreciate the place that Balhousie/Northern District Primary School has held in many people’s lives and bearing that in mind, we have previously given a commitment to reusing as much of the original building’s stonework as reasonably practicable in the site’s redevelopment.

“We will also be setting aside some elements of the building identified as of local historical significance.

“We would be happy to make available a piece of any remaining materials to anyone who would like this.”

The fire from above.
Smoke and flames billowed into the air on the night of the school fire. Image: Stuart Cowper

The spokesperson went on: “Regarding the time capsule, together with the demolition contractor we will endeavour to locate this and safely remove it prior to the site’s redevelopment.”

Balhousie Primary School was closed in 2023 due to its deteriorating condition.

The fire led to “serious structural concerns”, which prompted the demolition.

Perth and Kinross Council previously submitted proposals to convert the building into 26 homes.

