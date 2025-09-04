Troubled Stirling and Clacks health partnership seeks new chief finance officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubled Stirling and Clacks health partnership seeks new chief finance officer

The role comes with a salary of up to £108,206 - but it's not for the faint-hearted.

By Alex Watson
Forth Valley Hospital
Forth Valley Royal Hospital is used by residents of both Stirling and Clackmannanshire. Image: PA

A new chief finance officer is being sought for a troubled health partnership between Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

NHS Forth Valley is advertising the role on Stirling and Clackmannanshire’s Health and Social Care Partnership and Integration Joint Board (IJB).

It comes at a turbulent time for the partnership, which provides health and social care services for people living in both council areas.

The senior manager role, currently held by Ewan Murray, is open for applications until Sunday, September 7.

An annual salary of between £91,863 and £108,206 is attached to the 35-hour-per-week, full-time position.

The job advert says NHS Forth Valley is on the hunt for “an exceptional strategic leader.”

It goes on: “This pivotal role will shape the financial future of the Clackmannanshire and Stirling Health and Social Care Partnership, working across NHS Forth Valley, Stirling Council, and Clackmannanshire Council.”

Key responsibilities for the new finance boss include leading the IJB’s financial strategy, annual budgets and performance reporting.

IJB still divided over future funding

But whoever steps into the role will have a lot on their plate.

Stirling and Clackmannanshire’s IJB is currently facing a financial crisis due to an ongoing impasse between the two local authorities over projected overspend.

As The Courier reported in July, Stirling Council has not yet ruled out the possibility of exiting the health and social care partnership with Clacks Council and forming a new partnership with NHS Forth Valley only.

Last month, SNP health chief Neil Gray urged both councils to work together and resolve the funding dispute.

Scotland’s health secretary, Neil Gray. Image: PA

What is the Stirling and Clackmannanshire IJB?

The Stirling and Clackmannanshire IJB was established around a decade ago, and its set-up is unique in Scotland – no other health and social care partnership contains two local authorities.

This means any breakdown of the partnership would be unprecedented.

In July, Stirling Council said there had been no formal discussion with NHS Forth Valley regarding forming a new IJB system without Clacks Council.

Scottish Government approval would also be necessary before any changes could be brought in.

According to Stirling Council, April 2027 would be the earliest achievable start date for a new IJB model.

