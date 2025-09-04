Troubled Stirling and Clacks health partnership seeks new chief finance officer

A new chief finance officer is being sought for a troubled health partnership between Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

NHS Forth Valley is advertising the role on Stirling and Clackmannanshire’s Health and Social Care Partnership and Integration Joint Board (IJB).

It comes at a turbulent time for the partnership, which provides health and social care services for people living in both council areas.

The senior manager role, currently held by Ewan Murray, is open for applications until Sunday, September 7.

An annual salary of between £91,863 and £108,206 is attached to the 35-hour-per-week, full-time position.

The job advert says NHS Forth Valley is on the hunt for “an exceptional strategic leader.”

It goes on: “This pivotal role will shape the financial future of the Clackmannanshire and Stirling Health and Social Care Partnership, working across NHS Forth Valley, Stirling Council, and Clackmannanshire Council.”

Key responsibilities for the new finance boss include leading the IJB’s financial strategy, annual budgets and performance reporting.

IJB still divided over future funding

But whoever steps into the role will have a lot on their plate.

Stirling and Clackmannanshire’s IJB is currently facing a financial crisis due to an ongoing impasse between the two local authorities over projected overspend.

As The Courier reported in July, Stirling Council has not yet ruled out the possibility of exiting the health and social care partnership with Clacks Council and forming a new partnership with NHS Forth Valley only.

Last month, SNP health chief Neil Gray urged both councils to work together and resolve the funding dispute.

What is the Stirling and Clackmannanshire IJB?

The Stirling and Clackmannanshire IJB was established around a decade ago, and its set-up is unique in Scotland – no other health and social care partnership contains two local authorities.

This means any breakdown of the partnership would be unprecedented.

In July, Stirling Council said there had been no formal discussion with NHS Forth Valley regarding forming a new IJB system without Clacks Council.

Scottish Government approval would also be necessary before any changes could be brought in.

According to Stirling Council, April 2027 would be the earliest achievable start date for a new IJB model.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook