EXCLUSIVE: Former OnlyFans model vows to bring back ‘buzz’ as she reopens Newport Inn

An events planner and former OnlyFans model is reopening the Newport Inn.

Beth Jowett is hoping to open the pub and rooms later in September.

The original business closed in 2024 after MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and his wife Kelly said they could no longer afford to run it.

Chef Gillian Veal then took over the Newport Inn until July, when it suddenly closed its doors.

In August its Facebook page said the venue had been closed temporarily but would reopen soon. It is understood health issues have forced Ms Veal to step away from the business.

The Newport Inn houses a pub, restaurant, four hotel rooms, an art gallery and a chiropractor clinic.

The building’s owner Mark Cashley has put the Newport up for sale, with McEwan Fraser Legal marketing it for offers over £750,000. The building is offered for sale fully tenanted but the listing says it can be offered with vacant possession if required.

The pub and hotel part of the building now looks set to reopen as soon as next week, having been taken on by Beth Jowett.

The 29-year-old worked as a wedding planner for six years before losing her job during lockdown in 2020.

She set up an OnlyFans account and before long was making up to £10,000 a month. Using the name Nova Jewels she became one of Scotland’s biggest cam girls.

Reopening the Newport Inn

Beth has now deleted her explicit content and retired from the adult entertainment industry. She’s excited about launching a new venture in one of Newport’s most prominent buildings.

She’s planning to open the bar and hotel first, with the restaurant following on later.

She explained what prompted her to take the business on: “I’m from Dundee but I moved across the water to Tayport last March,” she said.

“I stumbled across the Newport Inn and fell in love with it. Every weekend I’d be on the balcony watching the sunset and having a glass of wine.

“The building’s got art and food and wine. Those things flow together perfectly.

“I got to know the people involved in it and spoke to the owner, Mark. He gave me a great deal to take on the business and try to make a go of it.”

Beth has the keys to the building already and has been working day and night getting it shipshape for opening.

“I’m going to get the pub and rooms open first. They’re the important part. I want there to be a buzz around the building again.

“I do very much have a vision and ideas for the restaurant but they’ll be a bit further down the line.”

While the restaurant won’t open immediately Beth has plans for a food offering at the Newport Inn.

Local food trucks

“In the meantime I’m going to fill the gap with local food trucks,” she said. “The car park is so underused – it has that amazing backdrop. I’ve built up a good relationship with several local food trucks and they’re really excited about it.

“I want there to be a different food offering all the time so people don’t know what’s coming next and have to keep checking social media to find out.”

Beth will have two or three staff to begin with and will take on more as she needs them. “I’m not someone who has their staff do the work,” she said. “I’m going to be front and centre and a big part of the business’s personality.

“It’s a beautiful building in a beautiful location. It’s close to St Andrews so it will attract Americans on golf holidays. People from all over the world will come. But the most important thing is the locals. They’re what will make it a success.

“News travels quickly and I’ve already been stopped on the street by people wishing me luck and saying they can’t wait for the Newport to reopen.

Beth is hoping to open the Newport’s doors next week. “There are a few things that are out of my control. Stuff like broadband and till systems. But if all goes well I’ll open next week, or the week after at the latest.

“I’m so excited to get started.”