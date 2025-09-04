Stirling five-a-side pitches could become padel tennis courts

Five-a-side football pitches at Stirling Sports Village could be converted into padel tennis courts with the aim of increasing revenue, council papers have revealed.

According to Stirling Council, the average occupancy of the six five-a-side pods currently in place is 20% and never goes above 60%, even during the busiest times.

As a result, the council is considering converting two of the football pitches into four canopy-covered padel tennis courts “as a further income generating opportunity at the Peak.”

The local authority believes the move would attract an additional 80,000 annual visits.

The estimated cost of this work is £800,000, with a forecasted profit of £110,000 per year after overheads.

To reduce installation costs, Stirling Council could team up with a specialist padel company, venturing into a commercial partnership.

Proposal in ‘very early stages’

The existing five-a-side football pods are included in the asset transfer request currently being explored by Stirling Albion Football Club.

The club has submitted an expression of interest in the transfer of Forthbank Stadium, currently owned by Stirling Council, into community ownership.

Stirling Council believes an agreement can be reached whereby the council retains ownership of two of the pods in the event that Stirling Albion’s buyout bid is successful.

During a meeting of Stirling Council’s community wellbeing and housing committee earlier today, a council officer said the padel proposal is in “the very early stages.”

It will be fully considered at a future meeting of the committee before potentially being factored into the council’s 2026-27 budget.

What is padel tennis?

At today’s meeting, SNP Stirling West councillor Scott Farmer said: “Nobody’s explained to me what the hell padel tennis is.”

If, like Mr Farmer, you’re not sure, don’t worry.

Thought to have originated in Mexico in the late-1960s, padel is a racket sport generally played in doubles on an enclosed court.

It shares similarities with both tennis and squash, and is described by Stirling Council as “the fastest growing sport globally.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook