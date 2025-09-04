Stirling five-a-side pitches could become padel tennis courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling five-a-side pitches could become padel tennis courts

Padel facilities could bring in more cash than the underused football pitches.

By Alex Watson
Stirling Council says the five-a-side pitches at the Peak are not being used to their full potential. Image: Google Street View
Five-a-side football pitches at Stirling Sports Village could be converted into padel tennis courts with the aim of increasing revenue, council papers have revealed.

According to Stirling Council, the average occupancy of the six five-a-side pods currently in place is 20% and never goes above 60%, even during the busiest times.

As a result, the council is considering converting two of the football pitches into four canopy-covered padel tennis courts “as a further income generating opportunity at the Peak.”

The local authority believes the move would attract an additional 80,000 annual visits.

The estimated cost of this work is £800,000, with a forecasted profit of £110,000 per year after overheads.

To reduce installation costs, Stirling Council could team up with a specialist padel company, venturing into a commercial partnership.

The Peak, Stirling
The five-a-side pitches are located next to the Peak leisure centre and Forthbank Stadium. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Proposal in ‘very early stages’

The existing five-a-side football pods are included in the asset transfer request currently being explored by Stirling Albion Football Club.

The club has submitted an expression of interest in the transfer of Forthbank Stadium, currently owned by Stirling Council, into community ownership.

Stirling Council believes an agreement can be reached whereby the council retains ownership of two of the pods in the event that Stirling Albion’s buyout bid is successful.

During a meeting of Stirling Council’s community wellbeing and housing committee earlier today, a council officer said the padel proposal is in “the very early stages.”

It will be fully considered at a future meeting of the committee before potentially being factored into the council’s 2026-27 budget.

Unlike tennis, padel rackets are solid. Image: JB Corrie

What is padel tennis?

At today’s meeting, SNP Stirling West councillor Scott Farmer said: “Nobody’s explained to me what the hell padel tennis is.”

If, like Mr Farmer, you’re not sure, don’t worry.

Thought to have originated in Mexico in the late-1960s, padel is a racket sport generally played in doubles on an enclosed court.

It shares similarities with both tennis and squash, and is described by Stirling Council as “the fastest growing sport globally.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

