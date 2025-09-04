Carnoustie holiday retreat to be closed by national spina bifida charity after nearly 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie holiday retreat to be closed by national spina bifida charity after nearly 50 years

Seafront Rebecca Cottage at Westhaven has welcomed families affected by spina bifida to the Angus coast since the 1970s, but dwindling use has force the decision to sell.

By Graham Brown
Rebecca Cottage at Westhaven enjoys stunning views of the North Sea. Image: SBH Scotland
An award-winning Angus holiday retreat which has welcomed families affected by spina bifida for almost 50 years is set to be sold.

Rebecca Cottage at Westhaven was established by Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland in the 1970s.

The fully-accessible property sleeps seven and sits in an idyllic seafront spot in the Carnoustie hamlet.

Rebecca Cottage was established in 1976. Image: SBH Scotland

It was named in honour of Rebecca Temperley, who was frustrated by a shortage of fully accessible holiday accommodation.

Her occupational therapist was inspired to raise money for a suitable place for Rebecca and other families to go on holiday.

The adapted house includes features such as a stairlift, automatic entrance door and tracking hoist from a bathroom to bedroom.

It underwent a £35,000 makeover in 2019.

The living room of Rebecca Cottage. Image: SBH Scotland

But despite its popularity over many years, use of Rebecca Cottage has dwindled.

SBH Scotland members get discounted rates at the Angus cottage.

However, it is unused for around half the year and costing the charity money it “simply cannot afford”.

It has now sought the permission of Scottish charities regulator OSCR to sell the house.

Charity makes Rebecca Cottage decision with ‘heavy heart’

A spokesperson said: “As with so many charities right now, we are dealing with the impact of rising costs, funding cuts, and challenges securing long-term funds.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have reached the conclusion that we can no longer afford to maintain and operate Rebecca Cottage.

“We have applied to OSCR, the charity regulator, for permission to sell the property.

“It is making a loss, and we need to invest significant amounts of money to repair and modernise it.

A fully-accessible bathroom in Rebecca Cottage. Image: SBH Scotland

“That is money that we simply cannot afford.

“The decision to sell has been reached to ensure we protect and enhance other services for the majority of our services users.

“Despite our attempts to promote the cottage over recent years, on average, it is empty almost half of the year.

“The vast majority of people who use our services do not use the cottage.

“90% of those who responded to a survey had not used it in the last five years.

The Rebecca Cottage conservatory looks out to sea. Image: SBH Scotland

“It is proposed that funds raised from the sale will be re-invested into achieving long-term stability and delivering better quality essential day-to-day services for all.

“We’d like to thank everyone who played a role in setting up and maintaining the cottage over the years.”

Bookings at Rebecca Cottage will be honoured to the end of November.

The earliest the charity plans to market the house for sale is December, depending on OSCR’s decision.

Conversation