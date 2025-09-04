Carnoustie holiday retreat to be closed by national spina bifida charity after nearly 50 years

An award-winning Angus holiday retreat which has welcomed families affected by spina bifida for almost 50 years is set to be sold.

Rebecca Cottage at Westhaven was established by Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland in the 1970s.

The fully-accessible property sleeps seven and sits in an idyllic seafront spot in the Carnoustie hamlet.

It was named in honour of Rebecca Temperley, who was frustrated by a shortage of fully accessible holiday accommodation.

Her occupational therapist was inspired to raise money for a suitable place for Rebecca and other families to go on holiday.

The adapted house includes features such as a stairlift, automatic entrance door and tracking hoist from a bathroom to bedroom.

It underwent a £35,000 makeover in 2019.

But despite its popularity over many years, use of Rebecca Cottage has dwindled.

SBH Scotland members get discounted rates at the Angus cottage.

However, it is unused for around half the year and costing the charity money it “simply cannot afford”.

It has now sought the permission of Scottish charities regulator OSCR to sell the house.

Charity makes Rebecca Cottage decision with ‘heavy heart’

A spokesperson said: “As with so many charities right now, we are dealing with the impact of rising costs, funding cuts, and challenges securing long-term funds.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have reached the conclusion that we can no longer afford to maintain and operate Rebecca Cottage.

“We have applied to OSCR, the charity regulator, for permission to sell the property.

“It is making a loss, and we need to invest significant amounts of money to repair and modernise it.

“That is money that we simply cannot afford.

“The decision to sell has been reached to ensure we protect and enhance other services for the majority of our services users.

“Despite our attempts to promote the cottage over recent years, on average, it is empty almost half of the year.

“The vast majority of people who use our services do not use the cottage.

“90% of those who responded to a survey had not used it in the last five years.

“It is proposed that funds raised from the sale will be re-invested into achieving long-term stability and delivering better quality essential day-to-day services for all.

“We’d like to thank everyone who played a role in setting up and maintaining the cottage over the years.”

Bookings at Rebecca Cottage will be honoured to the end of November.

The earliest the charity plans to market the house for sale is December, depending on OSCR’s decision.