Broughty Ferry woman, 90, found after major missing person search

A 90-year-old Broughty Ferry woman who had been reported missing has been found after a major search.

Police launched an appeal for help to find Annie Traynor, who had last been seen at around 1am in the Seafield Road area.

Her disappearance triggered a major search involving a police helicopter, the coastguard and two lifeboats.

However, police confirmed just before 8.30am on Thursday that Ms Traynor had been found.

Officers thanked members of the public for their help.