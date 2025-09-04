News Broughty Ferry woman, 90, found after major missing person search A police helicopter and two lifeboats called to assist in the search for Annie Traynor on Thursday. By Neil Henderson September 4 2025, 6:44am September 4 2025, 6:44am Share Broughty Ferry woman, 90, found after major missing person search Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5324711/annie-traynor-missing-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Coastguard and police continue the search for the missing pensioner in Broughty Ferry. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/ DC Thomson A 90-year-old Broughty Ferry woman who had been reported missing has been found after a major search. Police launched an appeal for help to find Annie Traynor, who had last been seen at around 1am in the Seafield Road area. Her disappearance triggered a major search involving a police helicopter, the coastguard and two lifeboats. However, police confirmed just before 8.30am on Thursday that Ms Traynor had been found. Officers thanked members of the public for their help.
Conversation