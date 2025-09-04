Perth flood risk set to halt controversial plan for 175 houses on Craigie Hill golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth flood risk set to halt controversial plan for 175 houses on Craigie Hill golf course

Craigie Hill Golf Club says it needs to build houses on nine of its holes to secure its future. Planners say it's too much of a flood risk.

By Morag Lindsay
Flooded Low Road in Perth
Flooding at Low Road, the proposed access route to the Craigie Hill Golf Club housing site. Image: Stuart Cowper.

Plans for up to 175 new houses on half of Perth’s Craigie Hill golf course look set to be rejected due to the threat of flooding.

Council planners say both the access road AND the proposed emergency access route are a flood risk.

And they say there’s nothing in the plans that justifies the loss of Perth greenbelt land.

Craigie Hill Golf Club has said it needs to build houses on nine of its 18 holes to safeguard its long-term future.

It’s partnered with Perth firm Kilmac on the scheme.

Kilmac development director Derek Ross (left) and Craigie Hill Golf Club captain Dave Mitchell standing outside Craigie Hill Golf Club clubhouse
Kilmac development director Derek Ross and Craigie Hill Golf Club captain Dave Mitchell. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club

Twice as many people – 215 – have written to Perth and Kinross Council in support of the application as the 107 against.

But planners will recommend councillors reject the proposal when they meet next week.

They say: “The proposal for 175 houses on the green belt is excessive and will impact on the landscape setting of this part of the city.

“It is not considered that the indicated financial predicament of the golf club has any significant weight to outweigh the principles of the relevant planning considerations.”

Aldi traffic and impassable roads pose problem for Craigie Hill houses bid

The application will be decided by the full council, rather than the planning committee.

That’s because it is so contrary to the Local Development Plan.

Map showing proposed location of houses on half of golf course closest to Perth city
The plan is to build housing on the northern half of Craigie Hill golf course. Image: Kilmac.

Many of the objections have focused on the flood risk.

The Craigie area of Perth has been hit by severe flooding repeatedly in recent years.

Planners say the main vehicular access to the site – Low Road – “cannot be raised and will become inundated and prevent access and egress during flood events”.

They also rule out the proposed secondary access route via Woodside Crescent.

SEPA and the council’s own transport planning team have both warned this road becomes impassable during flooding.

cars in deep water at flooded Cherrybank Inn car park on Low Road, Petth
Low Road has been flooded repeatedly. Image: Stuart Cowper

A report to councillors notes: “There is a flood scheme for the Craigie Burn culvert at Queen’s Avenue that will likely provide safe access to the site.

“However, at present the scheme is currently at the design stage and its delivery timeline is uncertain.”

Planners say the developer’s transport assessment has also failed to take account of the likely traffic impact of a new Aldi store planned for nearby Necessity Brae.

The council approved that plan in July after it was previously blocked in the Court of Session by Tesco.

‘Livelihoods on line’ if Craigie Hill houses are blocked

Craigie Hill Golf Club has said the changes are needed to safeguard the 114-year-old institution’s future.

Craigie Hill golf club sign on fence
Craigie Hill Golf Club says it needs to lose half of its course to housing to safeguard its future. Image: Bannerman Media.

It is currently running up annual losses of more than £25,000.

Club captain Dave Mitchell previously told The Courier the outlook is “completely unsustainable”.

And he warned: “The livelihoods of staff are on the line.”

The full Perth and Kinross Council meets on Wednesday September 10 at 10am.

The meeting can be viewed here.

