Perth flood risk set to halt controversial plan for 175 houses on Craigie Hill golf course

Plans for up to 175 new houses on half of Perth’s Craigie Hill golf course look set to be rejected due to the threat of flooding.

Council planners say both the access road AND the proposed emergency access route are a flood risk.

And they say there’s nothing in the plans that justifies the loss of Perth greenbelt land.

Craigie Hill Golf Club has said it needs to build houses on nine of its 18 holes to safeguard its long-term future.

It’s partnered with Perth firm Kilmac on the scheme.

Twice as many people – 215 – have written to Perth and Kinross Council in support of the application as the 107 against.

But planners will recommend councillors reject the proposal when they meet next week.

They say: “The proposal for 175 houses on the green belt is excessive and will impact on the landscape setting of this part of the city.

“It is not considered that the indicated financial predicament of the golf club has any significant weight to outweigh the principles of the relevant planning considerations.”

Aldi traffic and impassable roads pose problem for Craigie Hill houses bid

The application will be decided by the full council, rather than the planning committee.

That’s because it is so contrary to the Local Development Plan.

Many of the objections have focused on the flood risk.

The Craigie area of Perth has been hit by severe flooding repeatedly in recent years.

Planners say the main vehicular access to the site – Low Road – “cannot be raised and will become inundated and prevent access and egress during flood events”.

They also rule out the proposed secondary access route via Woodside Crescent.

SEPA and the council’s own transport planning team have both warned this road becomes impassable during flooding.

A report to councillors notes: “There is a flood scheme for the Craigie Burn culvert at Queen’s Avenue that will likely provide safe access to the site.

“However, at present the scheme is currently at the design stage and its delivery timeline is uncertain.”

Planners say the developer’s transport assessment has also failed to take account of the likely traffic impact of a new Aldi store planned for nearby Necessity Brae.

The council approved that plan in July after it was previously blocked in the Court of Session by Tesco.

‘Livelihoods on line’ if Craigie Hill houses are blocked

Craigie Hill Golf Club has said the changes are needed to safeguard the 114-year-old institution’s future.

It is currently running up annual losses of more than £25,000.

Club captain Dave Mitchell previously told The Courier the outlook is “completely unsustainable”.

And he warned: “The livelihoods of staff are on the line.”

The full Perth and Kinross Council meets on Wednesday September 10 at 10am.

The meeting can be viewed here.