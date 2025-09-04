News Emergency services called to two-car crash between St Andrews and Dundee A stretch of the A914 was closed in both directions at Drumoig on Thursday morning. By Lucy Scarlett September 4 2025, 8:36am September 4 2025, 8:36am Share Emergency services called to two-car crash between St Andrews and Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5324751/crash-a914-drumoig-fife/ Copy Link 1 comment The A914 at Drumoig is closed following a crash. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson A stretch of the main road between St Andrews and Dundee was shut following a crash on Thursday morning. Police closed the A914 in both directions at Drumoig following a two-car crash. The collision happened shortly before 7am on Thursday, with emergency services called to the scene. Buses on the route were diverted. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 6.51am to a two-car road traffic collision on the A914. “One crew was called to secure the scene, with the stop message coming in shortly before 8.30am.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 06:54am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A914 near Drumoig. “We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”
Conversation