Emergency services called to two-car crash between St Andrews and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Emergency services called to two-car crash between St Andrews and Dundee

A stretch of the A914 was closed in both directions at Drumoig on Thursday morning.

By Lucy Scarlett
Road closed crash.
The A914 at Drumoig is closed following a crash. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

A stretch of the main road between St Andrews and Dundee was shut following a crash on Thursday morning.

Police closed the A914 in both directions at Drumoig following a two-car crash.

The collision happened shortly before 7am on Thursday, with emergency services called to the scene.

Buses on the route were diverted.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 6.51am to a two-car road traffic collision on the A914.

“One crew was called to secure the scene, with the stop message coming in shortly before 8.30am.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 06:54am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A914 near Drumoig.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

More from News

The lorry landed upside down on the A912. after crashing off the M90 flyover. Image: Stuart Cowper
Driver, 39, charged after lorry crashed off M90 flyover near Perth
Flooded Low Road in Perth
Perth flood risk set to halt controversial plan for 175 houses on Craigie Hill…
Rosie Wood appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Holidaymaker deported from Thailand after 'p***ed off' Fife ex cancelled his passport
Ian Fraser appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Sheriff blasts victim-blaming Fife pervert after sex chats with 9-year-old girl
Coastguard and police search for the missing pensioner in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry woman, 90, found after major missing person search
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth, which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson
EXCLUSIVE: No record of Raac safety warning as Angus Council deletes all emails after…
3
The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
Fife short-term lets controls would 'decimate industry and impact jobs' says operator
2
Reception worker Erika Walker with Safety Marshall, Abi Morrison welcome customers to Xtreme Trampoline
How Glenrothes trampoline park's move benefits other town centre businesses
Forth Valley Hospital
Troubled Stirling and Clacks health partnership seeks new chief finance officer
Tele News -Lindsey Hamilton Story - CR0029369 - residents concerns about asset transfers in area - Picture shows gv / general view / locator of Fairmuir Bowling Green and Pavilion -- Fairmuir Park, Fairmuir Street, Dundee -- Wednesday 7th July 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Dundee youth football club eyes Fairmuir Park pavilions takeover

Conversation