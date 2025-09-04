Emergency services called to two-car crash between St Andrews and Dundee

A stretch of the main road between St Andrews and Dundee was shut following a crash on Thursday morning.

Police closed the A914 in both directions at Drumoig following a two-car crash.

The collision happened shortly before 7am on Thursday, with emergency services called to the scene.

Buses on the route were diverted.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 6.51am to a two-car road traffic collision on the A914.

“One crew was called to secure the scene, with the stop message coming in shortly before 8.30am.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 06:54am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A914 near Drumoig.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”