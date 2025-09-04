Driver, 39, charged after lorry crashed off M90 flyover near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver, 39, charged after lorry crashed off M90 flyover near Perth

The male driver was left in a critical condition after the HGV crashed onto the road below in May.

By Lucy Scarlett
The lorry landed upside down on the A912. after crashing off the M90 flyover. Image: Stuart Cowper
The driver of a lorry that crashed off an M90 flyover near Perth has been charged.

The HGV crashed through the barrier and landed upside down on the A912 during the incident at the Craigend Interchange in May.

The driver, who was 38 at the time, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where his condition was described as critical.

Both the M90 and A912 were closed while emergency repairs and an investigation were carried out.

Man, 39, charged over M90 Perth flyover crash

Police Scotland has now confirmed to The Courier that the driver has been charged.

A spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a one-vehicle crash on the M90 flyover at Craigend, Perth.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The crash was the second involving a lorry coming off a flyover at Craigend in the space of three years, sparking calls for a safety review.

The lorry crashed through the barrier of the flyover near Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

In 2021, a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle crashed off another M90 flyover onto the A912.

Transport Scotland previously said it was conducting a probe into the site following the May 2025 crash.

The Courier contacted the government agency, which said the matter was for Police Scotland, as the driver has been charged.

Roads contractor Amey has also been approached to ask if any further work will be carried out at the junction.

