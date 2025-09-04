Driver, 39, charged after lorry crashed off M90 flyover near Perth

The driver of a lorry that crashed off an M90 flyover near Perth has been charged.

The HGV crashed through the barrier and landed upside down on the A912 during the incident at the Craigend Interchange in May.

The driver, who was 38 at the time, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where his condition was described as critical.

Both the M90 and A912 were closed while emergency repairs and an investigation were carried out.

Man, 39, charged over M90 Perth flyover crash

Police Scotland has now confirmed to The Courier that the driver has been charged.

A spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a one-vehicle crash on the M90 flyover at Craigend, Perth.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The crash was the second involving a lorry coming off a flyover at Craigend in the space of three years, sparking calls for a safety review.

In 2021, a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle crashed off another M90 flyover onto the A912.

Transport Scotland previously said it was conducting a probe into the site following the May 2025 crash.

The Courier contacted the government agency, which said the matter was for Police Scotland, as the driver has been charged.

Roads contractor Amey has also been approached to ask if any further work will be carried out at the junction.