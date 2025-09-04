Plans for food shop in grounds of historic north-east Fife hotel

Plans to build a new food shop in the grounds of a historic north-east Fife hotel have been unveiled.

An application has been submitted to Fife Council for the new store on land next to Ye Olde Hotel in Leuchars.

The proposed development comprises the construction of a new 400 sq m shop next to the hotel on Main Street, along with several parking bays.

Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Developments, which runs Greens Retail and a number of Pizza Hut franchises, is behind the proposals.

Demolition of an existing lean-to canopy at the gable end of the hotel would be required if the planning application is approved.

In addition, an existing stone boundary wall on the site would be dismantled and reused to form a new boundary between the proposed parking bays and Station Road.

The plans will be considered by the local authority in the coming months.

The Ye Olde Hotel, which dates back to the 19th century, was awarded listed status in 2004.

The venue had just two owners between 1903 and 2024, when the Henderson family retired from running the venue after 55 years, following the sale of the pub.