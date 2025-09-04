Woman charged after ‘attack’ that ‘left Glenrothes shop worker with black eye’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman charged after ‘attack’ that ‘left Glenrothes shop worker with black eye’

Syeeda Ramzan, 53, claimed to have suffered bruising after she was allegedly attacked in her son's convenience store last month.

By Finn Nixon
The alleged attack took place in a convivence store at the Cadham Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps
The alleged attack took place in a convivence store at the Cadham Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps

A woman has been charged in connection with assault and shoplifting after a Glenrothes mum was allegedly attacked.

Syeeda Ramzan, 53, claimed to have suffered a black eye after she was allegedly assaulted at her son’s shop in the Cadham Centre at around 7am on August 21.

Police arrested and charged a 46-year-old woman in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

She is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Glenrothes alleged shop attack caused ‘concern and upset’

A Police Scotland statement said: “About 7.17am on Thursday August 21, we received reports of a female caught stealing and subsequently assaulting staff at a local post office and convenience store in the town before fleeing the scene.”

PC Sweeney from Glenrothes North Community Team added: “We fully appreciate the concern and upset that this incident has caused locally.

“Our shopkeepers are an integral part of our communities and should be free to carry out their work without fear of attack.

“We want to assure you that we take these crimes seriously and deal with them robustly.”

