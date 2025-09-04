Woman charged after ‘attack’ that ‘left Glenrothes shop worker with black eye’

A woman has been charged in connection with assault and shoplifting after a Glenrothes mum was allegedly attacked.

Syeeda Ramzan, 53, claimed to have suffered a black eye after she was allegedly assaulted at her son’s shop in the Cadham Centre at around 7am on August 21.

Police arrested and charged a 46-year-old woman in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

She is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Glenrothes alleged shop attack caused ‘concern and upset’

A Police Scotland statement said: “About 7.17am on Thursday August 21, we received reports of a female caught stealing and subsequently assaulting staff at a local post office and convenience store in the town before fleeing the scene.”

PC Sweeney from Glenrothes North Community Team added: “We fully appreciate the concern and upset that this incident has caused locally.

“Our shopkeepers are an integral part of our communities and should be free to carry out their work without fear of attack.

“We want to assure you that we take these crimes seriously and deal with them robustly.”