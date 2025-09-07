How Dundee could be transformed under £245m sustainable transport plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

How Dundee could be transformed under £245m sustainable transport plan

Large swathes of the city's road network could be transformed to make it better suited for walking and cycling.

How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
By Laura Devlin

Last week images were published showcasing how swathes of Dundee’s busiest roads could be transformed into active travel routes.

The CGI pictures revealed the improvements planned for Arbroath Road and Lochee Road to make them better suited for cycling and walking.

The proposals are part of a wider, decade-long sustainable transport delivery plan unveiled by Dundee City Council last year.

As well as creating active travel infrastructure, the project also aims to improve public transport in the city and zero emission vehicle infrastructure.

It is expected the project will cost in the region of £245 million and will be largely funded through external partners.

But what other active travel initiatives are included in this plan and how could these look? The Courier breaks down what you need to know.

Active freeways

A key element of the active travel approach of the ten year project is creating so-called active freeways.

These aim to encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle by providing
“direct active travel routes”, segregated from traffic on busy roads.

Dundee City Council has carried out a route appraisal of the city’s six key
strategic corridors and developed concept designs for a series  of ‘active freeways’.

Routes include Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Perth Road and Lochee Road.

How will these look?

The Arbroath Road active freeway is expected to take between four to six years to develop and will cost approximately £20m.

Dundee City Council expects this to come from the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund.

Arbroath Road as it is now. Image: Dundee City Council.
Arbroath Road Visualisation (at entrance of Claypotts Park & Dawson Park). Image: Dundee City Council.

The Pitkerro Road active freeway is considered as ‘long-term’ project, meaning it is not expected to be completed for another seven to 10 years.

The indicative cost of this proposal is £10m, which is also expected come from the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund.

Pitkerro Road could be transformed. Image: Dundee City Council.
Pitkerro Road Visualisation (Adjacent to Doon Terrace). Image: Dundee City Council.

The expected price tag of the Macalpine Road active freeway is £16m.

This is could also take between four to six years to complete and paid from the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund.

Macalpine Road is also included in the active freeway plan. Image: Dundee City Council.
Macalpine Road Visualisation (adjacent to the Lidl Supermarket). Image: Dundee City Council.

Meanwhile, the Harefield Road active freeway is also a long-term project and is estimated to cost £20m.

It is expected to have the same funding source as the other freeways and is another ‘long-term’ project.

Harefield Road. Image: Dundee City Council.
Harefield Road Visualisation (adjacent to the roundabout connecting to Coupar Angus Road). Image: Dundee City Council.

The most expensive active freeway is the Lochee Road project, which is expected to cost £24m.

As with the others, the local authority sees the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund as a source of funding.

Lochee Road is one of Dundee busiest roads. Image: Dundee City Council.
How Lochee Road could look after the addition of the active travel network. Image: Dundee City Council.

Active travel routes

Dundee City Council is also aiming to develop a “cohesive network of active travel routes”.

The proposed active travel network will be made up of three different types
of routes:

  • The primary network (Active Freeways). This will follow main arterial
    corridors and form the spine of the active travel network.
  • The secondary network. This will connect between the primary network and local destinations.
  • The tertiary network. This will provide connection from residences to formalised active travel routes through streets with reduced speed limits and accessible footways.

Delivery of the network relies on continued funding over the next ten years.

The proposed active travel network. Image: Dundee City Council.

More 20mph zones for Dundee

DCC is also committed to making large swathes of the city’s roads 20mph, which they say will help ” support the uptake of active travel”.

Currently the majority of residential areas are set at the national speed limit
for urban roads which is 30mph.

Large swathes of Dundee’s road network could be 20mph. Image: Dundee City Council.

Approximately 75% of the road network is assessed as suitable for 20mph and 30% of the road network has already been reduced to 20mph.

Rolling out 20mph zones across Dundee is expected to take up to three years and cost £500,000.

The money will likely come from the Transport Scotland Cycling, Walking, Safer Routes Fund.

More from News

How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
Manhunt launched after early morning attack on two men in Dundee
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
Best pictures from Paws at the Palace
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games
Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Jail warning for rat-killing Perthshire animal park volunteer after domestic assault conviction
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
Why is it taking so long to put out Dundee recycling centre fire?
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
Former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach to become Pilates studio
4
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
Best photos of Glenfest 2025
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
VIDEO: Police in riot gear carry out raids at Dundee multi
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
Man, 19, reported after police 'chase' in Dundee
How Arbroath Road could look under the proposed transformation. Image: Dundee City Council.
Pictures as Kirriemuir Festival brings music and verse to wee red town

Conversation