How Dundee could be transformed under £245m sustainable transport plan

Last week images were published showcasing how swathes of Dundee’s busiest roads could be transformed into active travel routes.

The CGI pictures revealed the improvements planned for Arbroath Road and Lochee Road to make them better suited for cycling and walking.

The proposals are part of a wider, decade-long sustainable transport delivery plan unveiled by Dundee City Council last year.

As well as creating active travel infrastructure, the project also aims to improve public transport in the city and zero emission vehicle infrastructure.

It is expected the project will cost in the region of £245 million and will be largely funded through external partners.

But what other active travel initiatives are included in this plan and how could these look? The Courier breaks down what you need to know.

Active freeways

A key element of the active travel approach of the ten year project is creating so-called active freeways.

These aim to encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle by providing

“direct active travel routes”, segregated from traffic on busy roads.

Dundee City Council has carried out a route appraisal of the city’s six key

strategic corridors and developed concept designs for a series of ‘active freeways’.

Routes include Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Perth Road and Lochee Road.

How will these look?

The Arbroath Road active freeway is expected to take between four to six years to develop and will cost approximately £20m.

Dundee City Council expects this to come from the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund.

The Pitkerro Road active freeway is considered as ‘long-term’ project, meaning it is not expected to be completed for another seven to 10 years.

The indicative cost of this proposal is £10m, which is also expected come from the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund.

The expected price tag of the Macalpine Road active freeway is £16m.

This is could also take between four to six years to complete and paid from the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund.

Meanwhile, the Harefield Road active freeway is also a long-term project and is estimated to cost £20m.

It is expected to have the same funding source as the other freeways and is another ‘long-term’ project.

The most expensive active freeway is the Lochee Road project, which is expected to cost £24m.

As with the others, the local authority sees the Transport Scotland Active Travel Transformation Fund as a source of funding.

Active travel routes

Dundee City Council is also aiming to develop a “cohesive network of active travel routes”.

The proposed active travel network will be made up of three different types

of routes:

The primary network (Active Freeways). This will follow main arterial

corridors and form the spine of the active travel network.

The secondary network. This will connect between the primary network and local destinations.

The tertiary network. This will provide connection from residences to formalised active travel routes through streets with reduced speed limits and accessible footways.

Delivery of the network relies on continued funding over the next ten years.

More 20mph zones for Dundee

DCC is also committed to making large swathes of the city’s roads 20mph, which they say will help ” support the uptake of active travel”.

Currently the majority of residential areas are set at the national speed limit

for urban roads which is 30mph.

Approximately 75% of the road network is assessed as suitable for 20mph and 30% of the road network has already been reduced to 20mph.

Rolling out 20mph zones across Dundee is expected to take up to three years and cost £500,000.

The money will likely come from the Transport Scotland Cycling, Walking, Safer Routes Fund.