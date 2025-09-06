Bid to convert Stirling New Look into three shop units

Plans have been lodged to split Stirling’s New Look store into three separate shop units.

An application has been lodged with Stirling Council for the transformation of the shop on Port Street.

The New Look site has been up for sale since May.

However, the store remains open as normal.

The plans, lodged on behalf of Sava Estates, would see one unit created for cafe or restaurant use and the other two retained for retail use.

The exterior would be altered so each unit would have separate doors and signage.

Inside, staircases, windows and doors would be removed.

A building warrant, submitted by Hardies Property & Construction Consultants on behalf of Sava Estates, estimates the work would cost £250,000.

Sepherd Chartered Surveyors has been marketing the New Look site for sale or lease.

It describes the site as a “development opportunity” and hints at the prospect of the ground floor being divided up into separate units.

It also says the upper floor could be suitable for student accommodation, residential, hospitality or leisure use.

New Look has not responded to several requests for comment about the future of the site.

Hardies has also been approached for comment.

It comes after Furniture Warehouse lodged £1 million proposals to convert the former Carpetright unit at Springkerse Retail Park.

