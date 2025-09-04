Road closures and restrictions in Perth city centre for theatre’s 125th anniversary party

Road closures and restrictions are in place in Perth this week in preparation for Perth Theatre’s 125th anniversary party.

Street party 125 Live! is taking place on Mill Street this weekend, featuring musical performances and a light show.

As a result, Mill Street is closed to all vehicles until Monday, with no pedestrian access to Mill Street from High Street during this time.

Businesses on Mill Street will remain open as normal.

A one-way system is also in place on North Port, from Charlotte Street towards

Kinnoull Street.

Perth Concert Hall celebrates 125th anniversary

125 Live! runs from noon until 10.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

During the day, from noon to 4pm, the event will be free to attend.

Tickets for evening entertainment from 6pm are priced at £15 for under 18s, £20 for adults, and £18 for Friends of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall.

Four main stages will be set up along Mill Street, with performances from acts such as Walt Disco, Apologetics, and Parliamo.

There will also be food stalls and two bars,

A spokesperson for Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said: “Specifically created to showcase the wide spectrum of art forms that audiences have enjoyed throughout 125 years of theatre, music and entertainment in Perth, 125 Live! will see Mill Street come alive with dramatic projections from Alba Corral, a dazzling light show by Will Potts, plus some special theatrical surprises along the way.”

Tickets can be bought online through Perth Theatre and Concert Hall’s website.