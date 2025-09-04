EXCLUSIVE: Man and woman charged over Dundee ‘knife’ incident

Two further people have been charged as part of a probe into an incident in the Lochee area of Dundee where a girl is accused of possessing a knife.

The Courier can reveal that police have charged a man and a woman after carrying out “extensive inquiries” into the incident on St Ann Lane on August 23.

The nature of the charges against the pair has not been revealed.

Officers have also reiterated their plea for people “not to share misinformation” about the incident.

A 12-year-old girl has already been charged over the alleged possession of a knife and an axe.

Pair charged after ‘extensive inquiries’ into Lochee incident

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following extensive inquiries, a man and a woman have been charged in connection with an incident in St Ann Lane in Dundee, which was reported around 7.40pm on Saturday August 23.

“The circumstances will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“A girl, previously charged with being in possession of offensive weapons, will be referred to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration and the procurator fiscal.

“Members of the public are again urged not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”