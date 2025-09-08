Stirling Planning Ahead: New Look, Furniture Village and Menkind shop bids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: New Look, Furniture Village and Menkind shop bids

The Courier looks at the latest planning applications for Stirling and Stirlingshire.

By Isla Glen
The Stirling city centre New Look features in this week's round-up. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
New proposals could see Stirling’s New Look store split into three units.

An application has been lodged with Stirling Council to request permission to transform the Port Street shop.

If approved, one unit could house a cafe or restaurant, while the other two remain for retail.

It comes after New Look was marketed for sale or let in May, but the shop remains open.

Balfron care home demolition

Strathendrick Care Home in Balfron shut in 2021. Image: Google Street View

A former Balfron care home could be demolished and replaced with affordable housing.

The plans would see Strathendrick Care Home, which closed in 2021, flattened to make way for six homes.

Four of these would be three-bedroom two-storey family units, while the remaining two would be two-bedroom single-storey houses.

The proposals have been lodged by Stirling Council’s own planning officials.

Durieshill change to 543 homes approved

How Durieshill is projected to look. Image: Stirling Council

Durieshill, Stirling’s newest village and Scotland’s largest housing site, has had changes to its construction plan greenlit.

The development, which was approved in 2023, will see more than 3,000 homes built across a 30-year time period between Bannockburn and Plean.

Barratt Homes has taken over from Springfield Properties as lead developer and will build 27 more homes than proposed.

It will also change the house types planned for three plots – a total of 543 properties.

There will be 67 fewer affordable homes than originally planned.

Menkind considers Thistles Shopping Centre move

Thistles Shopping Centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Gift and gadget shop Menkind is eyeing a new Stirling store.

The brand has submitted a building warrant to Stirling Council to alter unit 33 in the Thistles Shopping Centre.

It is understood discussions between the retailer and the shopping centre are at an early stage.

Cafe aimed at West Highland Way walkers

How the cafe would look. Image: G Shears

Plans for a cafe aimed at West Highland Way walkers have been lodged with the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

If approved, a steading adjacent to Cailness Cottage, near Loch Lomond, would be converted into an eatery.

Operating from March to October, it would also cater to cyclists and watercraft users.

Callander hotel could become family home

The Poppies Hotel. Image: Google Street View

Permission is being sought to change a Callander hotel into a family home.

Martin Sears has asked the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority for permission to change the use of the Poppies Hotel on Leny Road.

The nine-bedroom hotel would be used as a residential dwelling if approved, while the detached three-bedroom house would become a short-term let.

This is subject to Stirling Council licensing.

The Poppies Hotel has been welcoming guests since 1989, but was built as a home in the 1890s.

Furniture Village eyes move into Stirling retail park

Carpetright has been empty for more than a year. Image: Google Street View

Furniture Village is eyeing a move into a Stirling retail park.

The retailer has submitted a building warrant to Stirling Council for nearly £1 million worth of work on the former Carpetright shop at Springkerse Retail Park.

The unit has been vacant for more than a year after Carpetright went into administration.

Under the plans, alterations would be made to create a new mezzanine level, along with other fixtures and fittings.

Conversation