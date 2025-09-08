Stirling Planning Ahead: New Look, Furniture Village and Menkind shop bids

New proposals could see Stirling’s New Look store split into three units.

An application has been lodged with Stirling Council to request permission to transform the Port Street shop.

If approved, one unit could house a cafe or restaurant, while the other two remain for retail.

It comes after New Look was marketed for sale or let in May, but the shop remains open.

Balfron care home demolition

A former Balfron care home could be demolished and replaced with affordable housing.

The plans would see Strathendrick Care Home, which closed in 2021, flattened to make way for six homes.

Four of these would be three-bedroom two-storey family units, while the remaining two would be two-bedroom single-storey houses.

The proposals have been lodged by Stirling Council’s own planning officials.

Durieshill change to 543 homes approved

Durieshill, Stirling’s newest village and Scotland’s largest housing site, has had changes to its construction plan greenlit.

The development, which was approved in 2023, will see more than 3,000 homes built across a 30-year time period between Bannockburn and Plean.

Barratt Homes has taken over from Springfield Properties as lead developer and will build 27 more homes than proposed.

It will also change the house types planned for three plots – a total of 543 properties.

There will be 67 fewer affordable homes than originally planned.

Menkind considers Thistles Shopping Centre move

Gift and gadget shop Menkind is eyeing a new Stirling store.

The brand has submitted a building warrant to Stirling Council to alter unit 33 in the Thistles Shopping Centre.

It is understood discussions between the retailer and the shopping centre are at an early stage.

Cafe aimed at West Highland Way walkers

Plans for a cafe aimed at West Highland Way walkers have been lodged with the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

If approved, a steading adjacent to Cailness Cottage, near Loch Lomond, would be converted into an eatery.

Operating from March to October, it would also cater to cyclists and watercraft users.

Callander hotel could become family home

Permission is being sought to change a Callander hotel into a family home.

Martin Sears has asked the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority for permission to change the use of the Poppies Hotel on Leny Road.

The nine-bedroom hotel would be used as a residential dwelling if approved, while the detached three-bedroom house would become a short-term let.

This is subject to Stirling Council licensing.

The Poppies Hotel has been welcoming guests since 1989, but was built as a home in the 1890s.

Furniture Village eyes move into Stirling retail park

Furniture Village is eyeing a move into a Stirling retail park.

The retailer has submitted a building warrant to Stirling Council for nearly £1 million worth of work on the former Carpetright shop at Springkerse Retail Park.

The unit has been vacant for more than a year after Carpetright went into administration.

Under the plans, alterations would be made to create a new mezzanine level, along with other fixtures and fittings.

