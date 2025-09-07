Firefighters continue to tackle blaze at Dundee recycling centre three days on

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a Dundee recycling centre three days on.

Residents across the city have reported a strong smell of smoke since the blaze started at 5pm on Thursday.

Riverside Drive, which was closed for parts of Friday and Saturday, has reopened.

However, the recycling centre will remain shut for the rest of the weekend, with an update on the situation due on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to The Courier at 8am on Sunday that two crews and a specialist appliance remain at the scene.

Fire will be a ‘protracted incident’

Area Commander Bryan Todd, the Local Senior Officer for Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross said: “We were alerted at 5.44pm on Thursday, September 4 to reports of a large quantity of garden waste on fire within a recycling centre on Wright Avenue in Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and a specialist resource to the area, and firefighters remain in attendance. There are no reported casualties.

“Due to smoke affecting areas of Dundee, Newport and Tayport, we ask that members of the public avoid the area, and local residents keep their windows and doors closed.

“This will be a protracted incident, and we are working closely with Dundee City Council and our emergency service partners to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“We thank the public for their ongoing cooperation as we work to make the area safe.”

A statement from Dundee City Council, which operates the site, said: “Due to a fire in the garden waste area at Riverside composting facility, Riverside Household Waste Recyling Centre will remain closed over the weekend and will not open on Saturday and Sunday (September 6 and 7).

“Alternative recycling facilities are available at Baldovie HWRC.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.

“An update will be issued on Monday.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.