Taymouth Castle tycoons chop down trees after Aberfeldy neighbours’ five-year fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Taymouth Castle tycoons chop down trees after Aberfeldy neighbours’ five-year fight

Taymouth Castle's US owners took action after Aberfeldy locals blamed trees at their Moness resort for their poor TV signal.

By Morag Lindsay
Elaine Murdoch and Victor Clements standing between tree felling and houses on Moness Crescent, Aberfeldy
Elaine Murdoch and Victor Clements of Aberfeldy Community Council at the scene of the tree-felling in Moness Crescent. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Taymouth Castle chiefs have taken chainsaws to a row of trees that were making residents’ lives a misery.

The new owners of the Moness resort sent in a crew to start chopping down the Aberfeldy plantation last week.

The tall conifer trees were planted decades ago on what’s now the boundary between the resort and Moness Crescent.

Neighbours have complained for years that they were disrupting their TV signals and blocking out the light.

But their pleas fell on deaf ears until Taymouth Castle bosses bought the Moness holiday park in Aberfeldy and agreed the trees should go.

Taymouth Castle exterior
Aberfeldy’s Moness resort is owned by the developers of nearby Taymouth Castle at Kenmore.
Tree felling machinery among felled trees
Tree felling is well underway at Moness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Moness Crescent resident Elaine Murdoch said neighbours were relieved to see them come down.

“The TVs were the main issue, but it’s going to let so much more light in too,” she said.

“Everything changed when the resort got new owners. It’s brilliant that they’re willing to listen to their neighbours.”

Taymouth Castle action ends years of misery for Moness neighbours

Elaine is also secretary of Aberfeldy Community Council.

She went round the doors with a petition, which more than 100 residents signed.

Elaine Murdoch and Victor Clements standing between trees and homes on Moness Crescent
Elaine Murdoch and Victor Clements of Aberfeldy Community Council welcomed Taymouth Castle’s cooperation at Moness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The community council took up the cause about five years ago.

But the previous owners did not respond to its requests either.

One neighbour told The Courier she spent £300 getting her satellite dish moved because her invalid husband wasn’t able to watch his beloved sports programmes.

Another said locals were worried the trees might topple onto their houses in high winds.

Tree felling machinery and logs among clearing
Tree removal work at Moness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Brian Cook’s Aberfeldy forestry firm started the removal of the problem trees last week once nesting season was over.

His team are taking down the fast-growing conifers, such as Sitka spruce specimens, which have outgrown their surroundings.

The smaller, slower growing native broadleaf trees are staying.

Tall trees with sun just below tops
Even in early autumn the midday sun struggles to clear the top of the trees. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There are about 180 trees going,” he said.

“They were becoming a hazard, and this will let in daylight and sunlight too.

“We’ll tidy up and replant in the winter with more manageable native species, like birch and willow and hazel.”

Castle staff accommodation plan for Aberfeldy lodges

Taymouth Castle chiefs declined to comment on the work at Moness.

But Aberfeldy Community Council chairman Victor Clements said the group was grateful for their intervention.

“The TV signal was the main issue,” he said.

“But some of the trees came down during Storm Arwen so people were starting to get concerned about the danger too.”

Sign at entrance to Moness resort, Aberfeldy.
Lodges at the Moness resort could still accommodate visitors when they’re not being used by Taymouth Castle workers. Image: DC Thomson

Taymouth Castle chiefs announced the purchase of the Moness resort in 2023.

Their goal is to make around 77 of the 103 self-catering lodges available for their own staff, as well as holidaymakers.

Taymouth Castle’s American owners, Discovery Land Company, have spent millions on saving the castle at nearby Kenmore from ruin.

They are now planning more than 100 homes around the estate, at prices starting at £4 million.

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

More from News

The assault and robbery happened on Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 38, charged after man injured in Dundee assault and robbery
The M90 was shut at Glenfarg due to a 'police incident'. Image: Google Street View
M90 closed between Perth and Kinross due to 'police incident'
Fife dad, Barry Pae, has received a six-figure payout for his injuries.
'Six-figure' payout for dad who lost his fingers in Dunfermline recycling accident
Andrew David Kenneth Young, originally from Auchterarder, was killed in the Lisbon funicular derailment. Image: North Wales Police
Auchterarder dad dies in Lisbon funicular crash as family pay tribute
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Machete 'murder bid' and shoplifting 'addiction'
Coray Tierney
Case of Dundee man accused of hacking FBI and major banks is thrown out
The A9 southbound has been shut near Perth's Broxden Roundabout
Car fire shuts A9 in Perth near Broxden Roundabout
Angus Council has warned against leaving alcohol at gravestones. Image: Angus Council
Warning after kids drank alcohol left on Angus gravestones
3
Travellers have settled in McDiarmid Park.
Travellers move into car park outside St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park in Perth
8
James McAvoy shooting scenes for California Schemin'
California Schemin': What we know about James McAvoy's Dundee hip-hop movie

Conversation