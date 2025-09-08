Taymouth Castle tycoons chop down trees after Aberfeldy neighbours’ five-year fight

Taymouth Castle chiefs have taken chainsaws to a row of trees that were making residents’ lives a misery.

The new owners of the Moness resort sent in a crew to start chopping down the Aberfeldy plantation last week.

The tall conifer trees were planted decades ago on what’s now the boundary between the resort and Moness Crescent.

Neighbours have complained for years that they were disrupting their TV signals and blocking out the light.

But their pleas fell on deaf ears until Taymouth Castle bosses bought the Moness holiday park in Aberfeldy and agreed the trees should go.

Moness Crescent resident Elaine Murdoch said neighbours were relieved to see them come down.

“The TVs were the main issue, but it’s going to let so much more light in too,” she said.

“Everything changed when the resort got new owners. It’s brilliant that they’re willing to listen to their neighbours.”

Elaine is also secretary of Aberfeldy Community Council.

She went round the doors with a petition, which more than 100 residents signed.

The community council took up the cause about five years ago.

But the previous owners did not respond to its requests either.

One neighbour told The Courier she spent £300 getting her satellite dish moved because her invalid husband wasn’t able to watch his beloved sports programmes.

Another said locals were worried the trees might topple onto their houses in high winds.

Brian Cook’s Aberfeldy forestry firm started the removal of the problem trees last week once nesting season was over.

His team are taking down the fast-growing conifers, such as Sitka spruce specimens, which have outgrown their surroundings.

The smaller, slower growing native broadleaf trees are staying.

“There are about 180 trees going,” he said.

“They were becoming a hazard, and this will let in daylight and sunlight too.

“We’ll tidy up and replant in the winter with more manageable native species, like birch and willow and hazel.”

Castle staff accommodation plan for Aberfeldy lodges

Taymouth Castle chiefs declined to comment on the work at Moness.

But Aberfeldy Community Council chairman Victor Clements said the group was grateful for their intervention.

“The TV signal was the main issue,” he said.

“But some of the trees came down during Storm Arwen so people were starting to get concerned about the danger too.”

Taymouth Castle chiefs announced the purchase of the Moness resort in 2023.

Their goal is to make around 77 of the 103 self-catering lodges available for their own staff, as well as holidaymakers.

Taymouth Castle’s American owners, Discovery Land Company, have spent millions on saving the castle at nearby Kenmore from ruin.

They are now planning more than 100 homes around the estate, at prices starting at £4 million.

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.