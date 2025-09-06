Fife roadworks disruption sees council rapped by watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife roadworks disruption sees council rapped by watchdog

Councillors listed several roadworks complaints as the council was accused of systematically failing in its statutory duties.

By Claire Warrender
Coaltown of Wemyss residents have been subjected to roadworks for weeks
Coaltown of Wemyss residents were subjected to months of roadworks. Image: DC Thomson

Fife Council has been rapped by Scotland’s roadworks watchdog over the way it manages major works.

The Scottish Roadworks Commissioner says the local authority is systematically failing to comply with its statutory duties.

Utility companies were allowed to dig up roads nine times last year without any information on how they would manage traffic.

And 88 defects were left outstanding for more than six months before a final inspection was carried out.

Guardbridge roadworks
Fife Council received complaints about defects following months of Guardbridge roadworks disruption. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Commissioner Kevin Hamilton has now told council officers to consider fining contractors who break the rules.

The council says it has implemented improvements since the December inspection.

And this is acknowledged by Mr Hamilton.

However, councillors have listed several examples of more recent roadworks disruption across Fife, including:

  • Unexpected major work in Coaltown of Wemyss
  • Temporary traffic lights that appeared without notice in Kirkcaldy
  • Traffic lights in Crossgates for days after work ended
  • Repeated roadworks on the same street in Dunfermline

Fife streets ‘littered with temporary traffic lights’

Conservative councillor Darren Watt said: “It’s getting to the point where our streets are littered with temporary traffic lights.

“One example is a sign going up in Crossgates well in advance warning of one day of works.

“The work then took nine days and the traffic lights were still up days later.”

SNP councillor Rod Cavanagh said roadworks “effectively closed off” Coaltown of Wemyss for 12 weeks without advance warning.

Fife SNP councillor Rod Cavanagh cited examples of disruption caused by Fife roadworks
Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Rod Cavanagh cited examples of disruption caused by Fife roadworks.

“Similarly, in Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy, a 900 metre cable-laying project has taken four weeks to complete just 50 metres with resultant inconvenience and hold-ups of traffic,” he said.

“None of this suggests there has been particularly close monitoring of statutory undertakers’ performance.”

And Liberal Democrat member Aude Boubaker-Calder said people are frustrated by repeated utility works in the same street.

“William Street in Dunfermline is constantly dug up and closed. It’s been years,” she said.

“How are we holding these companies accountable?”

Fife roadworks improvements made

Fife Council roads manager Maggie Baird said applications to dig up the road without full information were “a real bugbear”.

“The Coaltown of Wemyss one is a prime example because I wasn’t fully aware of the extent of that one until it kicked off,” she said.

Roadworks disruption in Coaltown of Wemyss
Roadworks disruption in the Fife village of Coaltown of Wemyss., which finally finished on Friday. Image: DC Thomson

Part of the issue there is it involved several sets of work with different contractors in close succession.

Overall, the Scottish Roadworks Commission found Fife Council’s performance to be satisfactory.

However, he issued a compliance notice regarding the failures.

In a follow-up letter in June, he said: “I was reassured by the positive response to the compliance notice and would like to acknowledge the efforts made to significantly improve your management of roadworks in 2025.”

