Fife roadworks disruption sees council rapped by watchdog

Fife Council has been rapped by Scotland’s roadworks watchdog over the way it manages major works.

The Scottish Roadworks Commissioner says the local authority is systematically failing to comply with its statutory duties.

Utility companies were allowed to dig up roads nine times last year without any information on how they would manage traffic.

And 88 defects were left outstanding for more than six months before a final inspection was carried out.

Commissioner Kevin Hamilton has now told council officers to consider fining contractors who break the rules.

The council says it has implemented improvements since the December inspection.

And this is acknowledged by Mr Hamilton.

However, councillors have listed several examples of more recent roadworks disruption across Fife, including:

Unexpected major work in Coaltown of Wemyss

Temporary traffic lights that appeared without notice in Kirkcaldy

Traffic lights in Crossgates for days after work ended

Repeated roadworks on the same street in Dunfermline

Fife streets ‘littered with temporary traffic lights’

Conservative councillor Darren Watt said: “It’s getting to the point where our streets are littered with temporary traffic lights.

“One example is a sign going up in Crossgates well in advance warning of one day of works.

“The work then took nine days and the traffic lights were still up days later.”

SNP councillor Rod Cavanagh said roadworks “effectively closed off” Coaltown of Wemyss for 12 weeks without advance warning.

“Similarly, in Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy, a 900 metre cable-laying project has taken four weeks to complete just 50 metres with resultant inconvenience and hold-ups of traffic,” he said.

“None of this suggests there has been particularly close monitoring of statutory undertakers’ performance.”

And Liberal Democrat member Aude Boubaker-Calder said people are frustrated by repeated utility works in the same street.

“William Street in Dunfermline is constantly dug up and closed. It’s been years,” she said.

“How are we holding these companies accountable?”

Fife roadworks improvements made

Fife Council roads manager Maggie Baird said applications to dig up the road without full information were “a real bugbear”.

“The Coaltown of Wemyss one is a prime example because I wasn’t fully aware of the extent of that one until it kicked off,” she said.

Part of the issue there is it involved several sets of work with different contractors in close succession.

Overall, the Scottish Roadworks Commission found Fife Council’s performance to be satisfactory.

However, he issued a compliance notice regarding the failures.

In a follow-up letter in June, he said: “I was reassured by the positive response to the compliance notice and would like to acknowledge the efforts made to significantly improve your management of roadworks in 2025.”