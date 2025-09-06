What else does Carnoustie Links own as price paid for world’s second oldest golf shop revealed?

Carnoustie Golf Links spent almost £100,000 on acquiring the world’s second oldest golf shop.

Simpsons on Links Parade is known to golf fans across the globe for its instantly recognisable coloured umbrella roof.

It takes its name from former Carnoustie pro and club-maker Robert Simpson.

Land registry records reveal the £98,000 sale of the shop was completed in March.

And the historic business is now part of the portfolio of Carnoustie Links under its new private owners.

In a landmark move, Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) took over the running of the golf business from the previous links management committee.

The international investment consortium is seeking a long-term deal with Angus Council beyond the expiration of the current lease in 2033.

It is part of the ambition to see Carnoustie secure a regular slot on The Open rota.

There are hopes the competition for the famous Claret Jug will return to Angus before 2030.

It would bring with it around 200,000 spectators and the global sporting spotlight.

The R&A has announced Royal Birkdale and St Andrews as The Open venue for 2026 and 2027 respectively.

But what else does CGHH and its subsidiary Carnoustie Golf Links Properties Ltd (CGLPL) own?

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa

The landmark hotel overlooking the first tee and 18th green of the Championship course opened on the eve of the 1999 Open.

Early guests on the balcony of its Ben Hogan suite watched Scot Paul Lawrie triumph in that year’s play-off thriller.

In September 2023, CGHH paid £9.7 million for the hotel. It sits on Angus Council-owned land under a 125-year lease.

A £3m upgrade of the pool and spa was unveiled in March.

CGHH said the investment was a signal of its intent to transform the hotel into a world-class facility.

Links House and Rookery Restaurant

Golfing operations for the Championship, Buddon and Burnside courses are marshalled from stunning Links House.

The Links HQ opened in spring 2018, a few months ahead of the Open Championship’s last visit to Angus.

It was built on the site of the former starter’s box and also houses the pro shop, guest services desk and visitor facilities.

Links House also contains the Carnoustie Performance Centre, with seven indoor state-of-the-art simulator bays.

On its upper level is the highly-rated Rookery restaurant, with spectacular views across the links and the coast.

Simpsons Golf Shop

Simpsons is the world’s second oldest golf shop, having been on Links Parade since 1905.

Its multi-coloured domed roof is a wedge away from the spa hotel opposite.

Alongside the modern-day merchandise inside is a cornucopia of golfing memorabilia. Bag tags from around the globe hang from its wooden beams.

The shop is named after Robert Simpson, head professional at Carnoustie in the late 1890s.

Club-maker Simpson also helped Old Tom Morris redesign the famous links.

Maxibell

CGHH’s latest Carnoustie investment is the former Maxibell restaurant in Park Avenue.

Originally the Golf Inn, the premises was a popular tapas bar until it closed a year ago.

Carnoustie Links purchased it for an undisclosed sum.

Maxibell had been offered at auction with a £150,000 starting price.

Work has now begun on the revamp of the restaurant, just off Carnoustie High Street.

Links chiefs are yet to reveal their full plans for the premises.

But they said its purchase was a “special opportunity for us to support something that means a lot to people.”