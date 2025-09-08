Forfar campaigners frustrated over slow road to 20mph speed limit agreed in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar campaigners frustrated over slow road to 20mph speed limit agreed in January

Gowanbank residents won their five-year battle for a speed reduction in January but were stunned to see 30 markings being repainted on the road in recent days.

By Graham Brown
30mph markings at Gowanbank have been freshened up before they have to be changed to 20. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Forfar residents who won a five-year fight for a speed limit drop say they cannot believe the current 30mph markers have been newly repainted before the cut comes in.

In January, locals in Gowanbank won their battle to convince Angus councillors to reduce the 30mph limit on the B9113 Montrose Road.

More than 50 people living on the busy stretch signed a petition calling for additional safety measures.

They said the road was a “clear and present danger” to pedestrians and dog walkers.

Gowanbank speed cut campaigners in Forfar.
But Angus Council roads officials disagreed.

They said traffic survey data suggested there was “not a significant speeding issue”.

Ian Nimmo White, who gathered the petition signatures, presented the residents’ case to a meeting of the council’s communities committee.

And councillors went against the recommendation of roads officers – to do nothing – by voting for a reduction to 20mph.

Gowanbank 30mph markings re-painted

But residents have been frustrated the speed limit has not been cut – and is only now going out to public consultation.

And they were even more surprised to see 30mph markers at Gowanbank being repainted last week.

“The councillors voted quite convincingly in support of us,” said Mr Nimmo White.

“So we were quite confident it would go ahead pretty quickly.

“This is still an all-day, every-day occurrence.

“I cross this road to walk my dog three times a day, so I really see it first hand.

“What struck me were the number of vehicles coming through the flashing 30 sign and not slowing down.

Gowanbank Forfar speed limit campaign.
“Those work elsewhere, but for some reason it doesn’t seem to be the case in Gowanbank.

“Maybe it’s because it’s a long straight, but drivers just seem to keep the foot down on Montrose Road.”

And he said residents had been bemused to see line painters freshening up the white 30 markings on the road last week.

“I was a bit puzzled, but I can’t say I’m surprised they would just get on with the repainting programme,” he said.

“Maybe the left hand hadn’t told the right hand not to bother.”

When will the Gowanbank 20mph limit come into effect?

The B9113 stretch is one of nine Angus roads which the council has just published draft orders for.

All are earmarked for a speed reduction from 60mph to 40mph.

The other roads are:

  • A92 between Arbroath and Marywell
  • Brechin Road, Kirriemuir
  • Panmure Street, Monifieth
  • B978 between Ballumbie and Lovehall Cottages, Wellbank
  • Woodville, Arbroath
  • Arbirlot to Panlathy
  • Chapel Road, Bucklershead
  • Backwater Road, Glen Isla (reduction to 40mph and 10mph)

Full details of the draft orders can be found on Angus Council’s website.

Objections must be lodged with the council within 28 days.

