Forfar campaigners frustrated over slow road to 20mph speed limit agreed in January

Forfar residents who won a five-year fight for a speed limit drop say they cannot believe the current 30mph markers have been newly repainted before the cut comes in.

In January, locals in Gowanbank won their battle to convince Angus councillors to reduce the 30mph limit on the B9113 Montrose Road.

More than 50 people living on the busy stretch signed a petition calling for additional safety measures.

They said the road was a “clear and present danger” to pedestrians and dog walkers.

But Angus Council roads officials disagreed.

They said traffic survey data suggested there was “not a significant speeding issue”.

Ian Nimmo White, who gathered the petition signatures, presented the residents’ case to a meeting of the council’s communities committee.

And councillors went against the recommendation of roads officers – to do nothing – by voting for a reduction to 20mph.

Gowanbank 30mph markings re-painted

But residents have been frustrated the speed limit has not been cut – and is only now going out to public consultation.

And they were even more surprised to see 30mph markers at Gowanbank being repainted last week.

“The councillors voted quite convincingly in support of us,” said Mr Nimmo White.

“So we were quite confident it would go ahead pretty quickly.

“This is still an all-day, every-day occurrence.

“I cross this road to walk my dog three times a day, so I really see it first hand.

“What struck me were the number of vehicles coming through the flashing 30 sign and not slowing down.

“Those work elsewhere, but for some reason it doesn’t seem to be the case in Gowanbank.

“Maybe it’s because it’s a long straight, but drivers just seem to keep the foot down on Montrose Road.”

And he said residents had been bemused to see line painters freshening up the white 30 markings on the road last week.

“I was a bit puzzled, but I can’t say I’m surprised they would just get on with the repainting programme,” he said.

“Maybe the left hand hadn’t told the right hand not to bother.”

When will the Gowanbank 20mph limit come into effect?

The B9113 stretch is one of nine Angus roads which the council has just published draft orders for.

All are earmarked for a speed reduction from 60mph to 40mph.

The other roads are:

A92 between Arbroath and Marywell

Brechin Road, Kirriemuir

Panmure Street, Monifieth

B978 between Ballumbie and Lovehall Cottages, Wellbank

Woodville, Arbroath

Arbirlot to Panlathy

Chapel Road, Bucklershead

Backwater Road, Glen Isla (reduction to 40mph and 10mph)

Full details of the draft orders can be found on Angus Council’s website.

Objections must be lodged with the council within 28 days.